Free Resource Book Available At Oswego County Senior Fair

OSWEGO – Ever wonder what resources are available to Oswego County seniors? You’ll find the answers at the Oswego County Senior Fair!. To be held September 9 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Oswego Speedway the Oswego County Senior Fair features more than 50 vendors distributing valuable information regarding services and programs of interest for seniors. In addition, Oswego Health, Caring Community Advocates and the Rural Health Network of Oswego County have collaborated to create a comprehensive resource directory book.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
The ‘udderly’ famous milk bar opens in four days and a fan favorite is back!

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The famous milk bar tap is returning to the New York State Fair, and this information will surely leave readers in a good mood. Keeping with tradition, fairgoers can stop on over to the Dairy Products Building, located on the corner of Onondaga Ave. and Niagara St., to receive a $0.25 cup of milk.
Barclay: New York State Fair Bigger, Better Than Ever

Each year, New Yorkers and visitors from around the country are treated to world-class entertainment, quality locally-grown produce, contests, music and more at the Great New York State Fair. Prior to the pandemic, in 2019, the fair attracted a record 1.33 million visitors during the 13-day event. Founded in 1841, the annual tradition features an enormous array of attractions and performances that virtually guarantee there is something for everyone to see—this year, expect more of the same.
SYRACUSE, NY
Frank Castiglia Jr: Not In Fulton

Everyone was very enthused about the redevelopment of Bldg. 30 of the Nestle site. I for one thought it was going to be a senior housing development, as did many others I believe. For that reason, many people liked the plan being put forth by the DRI dream team. It appears that won’t be the case. There will be at least 8 affordable rental units in the building (Not necessarily senior housing)
FULTON, NY
4 Capital Region smoke shops lose tobacco licenses

Four Capital Region smoke shops have lost their licenses to sell cigarette and tobacco products after large amounts of untaxed tobacco and cannabis were reportedly found at each location. Two people were also arrested and charged in connection with the incidents.
Central Square Central School District Provides Update To COVID-19 Information

CENTRAL SQUARE – The following is an update from Central Square Central School District Superintendent Thomas Colabufo regarding updated COVID-19 information for students and parents/caregivers:. August 23, 2022. Dear Parents/Guardians,. The New York State Council of School Superintendents (NYSCOSS) released a statement today that perfectly summarizes the guidance that...
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY
News 4 Announces Another Western New York Departure

Another face will soon leave News 4. The news channel has experienced some serious changes to their morning Wake Up, with Mel Orlins and Jhas Williams announcing their departure within the last two months. Now, we’re losing Gabrielle Mediak, the voice and face behind Good News with Gabby. Mediak...
Sen. O'Mara: 'Governor Hochul about to uproot the future for many farmers'

In early September, a New York State Wage Board, established under a 2019 law known as the “Farmworkers Fair Labor Practices Act,” will finalize its recommendation on one of the key provisions of that three-year-old law – and its decision could forever impact New York agriculture as we have known it.
Western New York Town Changing the Max Speed Limit

Earlier this month, New York Governor and Buffalo native Kathy Hochul, approved a package of measures that are aimed at preventing car crash deaths, which includes allowing local governments in New York State to lower the maximum speed limit to 25 mph. While it's unclear exactly how many towns or...
LEWISTON, NY
A Tomato Disaster Headed For New York State?

Putting in a garden is something that most homeowners always say that they want to do. Very few actually can pull off a successful garden each summer. If you have every tried, you know how hard it can be and how much work is involved. The other issue is that when harvest time comes around, everything is ready at once and you have more than you can handle! But this summer, that is very good news.
One of Largest Sports Complexes of Its Kind Coming to Central New York

One of the largest complexes of its kind is coming to Central New York. A brand-new 65,000-square-foot community center, among the largest in the Northeast, is being built on the Oneida Indian Nation. Located on Oneida Indian Nation lands in the new Oneida Neighborhoods, the community center is the latest...
