Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: August 22, 2022
OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 335 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from August 15 to August 21) this past week. This includes both lab-confirmed and at-home tests. The following report reflects the breakdown of data collected during that...
Free Resource Book Available At Oswego County Senior Fair
OSWEGO – Ever wonder what resources are available to Oswego County seniors? You’ll find the answers at the Oswego County Senior Fair!. To be held September 9 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Oswego Speedway the Oswego County Senior Fair features more than 50 vendors distributing valuable information regarding services and programs of interest for seniors. In addition, Oswego Health, Caring Community Advocates and the Rural Health Network of Oswego County have collaborated to create a comprehensive resource directory book.
Two Upcoming Meetings Slated For Oswego County Legislature
OSWEGO – Oswego County Chairman James Weatherup has issued a list of upcoming scheduled meetings. Thursday’s special meeting will be in Executive session and not open to the public. Thursday evening is a regualary scheduled meeting and open to the public. Below is the list of scheduled meetings:
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: August 14 – August 20
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. According to police, one month after a Fulton man was arrested on burglary and assault charges, he is also now facing murder and manslaughter charges after the 82-year-old victim died from his assault injuries. Full story here.
Mayor Barlow Announces Free Bowling Event For Oswego Children
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today, Tuesday, August 23, the city of Oswego will again partner with Lighthouse Lanes Bowling Alley to host a free bowling event for Oswego families. Starting last year, the Oswego Youth Bureau hosted approximately eighty kids for a free bowling event that filled...
Mayor Michaels Announces Eco-Friendly Bird Scooters Available To Fulton Residents Aug. 26
FULTON – Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels announced that the city is teaming up with Bird, a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, to bring shared e-scooters to the city starting August 26. Matt Fragale, owner of Port City Scooters, LLC and a Bird contractor, negotiated the agreement. Fragale set...
localsyr.com
The ‘udderly’ famous milk bar opens in four days and a fan favorite is back!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The famous milk bar tap is returning to the New York State Fair, and this information will surely leave readers in a good mood. Keeping with tradition, fairgoers can stop on over to the Dairy Products Building, located on the corner of Onondaga Ave. and Niagara St., to receive a $0.25 cup of milk.
Barclay: New York State Fair Bigger, Better Than Ever
Each year, New Yorkers and visitors from around the country are treated to world-class entertainment, quality locally-grown produce, contests, music and more at the Great New York State Fair. Prior to the pandemic, in 2019, the fair attracted a record 1.33 million visitors during the 13-day event. Founded in 1841, the annual tradition features an enormous array of attractions and performances that virtually guarantee there is something for everyone to see—this year, expect more of the same.
Mayor Barlow Announces Free Lighthouse Tours September 17, 18
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today a partnership with the H. Lee White Maritime Museum to offer free tours of the Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse for the second year in a row. Lighthouse tours, offered by the H. Lee White Maritime Museum at the city of Oswego’s Wright’s...
Oswego Common Council Passes Measures To Begin Removing Lead Piping Throughout City
OSWEGO – The passage of three resolutions aimed at removing lead piping leading into residential homes throughout the City of Oswego, was a main component passed during last night’s Common Council meeting, Monday August 22. During last week’s August 15 Committee meeting, City Engineer Jeff Hinderliter discussed the...
Oswego Health Offers Multi-Organ Blood Analysis Event To Community Throughout September
OSWEGO – Oswego Health’s annual Multi-Organ Blood Analysis will be offered throughout the entire month of September at select participating Oswego Health Lab Draw stations. This full battery of tests can help prevent potential health problems. The cost of the analysis is $45. Typically, these tests can cost...
Frank Castiglia Jr: Not In Fulton
Everyone was very enthused about the redevelopment of Bldg. 30 of the Nestle site. I for one thought it was going to be a senior housing development, as did many others I believe. For that reason, many people liked the plan being put forth by the DRI dream team. It appears that won’t be the case. There will be at least 8 affordable rental units in the building (Not necessarily senior housing)
An Eerie Inside Look at a Dilapidated Upstate New York Girl Scout Camp
Nearly 30 years ago, the Girl Scouts of Rochester and Genesee Valley closed down its Camp Beechwood, however the structures of the former camp were left standing and have now become something of a spot for the curious and for thrill seekers. Situated between Syracuse and Rochester on Lake Ontario...
4 Capital Region smoke shops lose tobacco licenses
Four Capital Region smoke shops have lost their licenses to sell cigarette and tobacco products after large amounts of untaxed tobacco and cannabis were reportedly found at each location. Two people were also arrested and charged in connection with the incidents.
Central Square Central School District Provides Update To COVID-19 Information
CENTRAL SQUARE – The following is an update from Central Square Central School District Superintendent Thomas Colabufo regarding updated COVID-19 information for students and parents/caregivers:. August 23, 2022. Dear Parents/Guardians,. The New York State Council of School Superintendents (NYSCOSS) released a statement today that perfectly summarizes the guidance that...
News 4 Announces Another Western New York Departure
Another face will soon leave News 4. The news channel has experienced some serious changes to their morning Wake Up, with Mel Orlins and Jhas Williams announcing their departure within the last two months. Now, we’re losing Gabrielle Mediak, the voice and face behind Good News with Gabby. Mediak...
chronicle-express.com
Sen. O'Mara: 'Governor Hochul about to uproot the future for many farmers'
In early September, a New York State Wage Board, established under a 2019 law known as the “Farmworkers Fair Labor Practices Act,” will finalize its recommendation on one of the key provisions of that three-year-old law – and its decision could forever impact New York agriculture as we have known it.
Western New York Town Changing the Max Speed Limit
Earlier this month, New York Governor and Buffalo native Kathy Hochul, approved a package of measures that are aimed at preventing car crash deaths, which includes allowing local governments in New York State to lower the maximum speed limit to 25 mph. While it's unclear exactly how many towns or...
A Tomato Disaster Headed For New York State?
Putting in a garden is something that most homeowners always say that they want to do. Very few actually can pull off a successful garden each summer. If you have every tried, you know how hard it can be and how much work is involved. The other issue is that when harvest time comes around, everything is ready at once and you have more than you can handle! But this summer, that is very good news.
One of Largest Sports Complexes of Its Kind Coming to Central New York
One of the largest complexes of its kind is coming to Central New York. A brand-new 65,000-square-foot community center, among the largest in the Northeast, is being built on the Oneida Indian Nation. Located on Oneida Indian Nation lands in the new Oneida Neighborhoods, the community center is the latest...
