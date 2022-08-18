Read full article on original website
Oklahoma State Fair $25 flash sale starting August 25
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Fair is offering a flash sale this Thursday that will contain a "ride all day" armband and one outside gate admission ticket. The flash sale combo will be on sale for just $25. The sale will last 25 hours, beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25 and ending at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26.
University of Oklahoma welcoming its largest freshman class in school history
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Thousands of freshmen are starting their first day at the University of Oklahoma on Monday. This is the largest freshman class OU has ever seen. For some, Monday marks the beginning of college. But for others, this is the beginning of the end. According to...
OTA Board approves toll rates for PlatePay conversion; $10 million for cable barriers
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority board has approved two agenda items aimed at aiding in the conversion to cashless tolling. The routine vote helps establish the PlatePay toll rates for drivers along the Cimarron Turnpike as well as PlatePay and PIKEPASS rates for drivers on the new Gilcrease Expressway Turnpike, which is expected to open in September.
NPS teacher resigns from district after sharing QR code for library access with classroom
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — UPDATE FROM NPS:. Tuesday evening, the Norman Public School district sent the following statement:. "A concern centered on a Norman Public Schools teacher who, during class time, made personal, political statements and used their classroom to make a political display expressing those opinions. Like many...
Oklahoma Human Services offer $1,000 employment incentive through Care for Kids project
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The demand for childcare professional is high and Oklahoma Human Services is confronting the ongoing threat with a state-funded project. Care for Kids is a state-funded project working to combat the shortage of childcare professionals by highlighting the importance of them and offering a $1,000 employment incentive.
Ryan Walters defeats April Grace in primary runoff for State Superintendent
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Ryan Walters moved one step closer to becoming Oklahoma's next State Superintendent of Public Instruction on Tuesday. Walters, who is currently Oklahoma's Secretary of Education, defeated April Grace in a Republican primary runoff election. "Now what we’re going to see is a Governor and a...
OSDE offers early-career teachers free support, training, stipends
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) announced their committal to ensure early-career teachers have opportunities to create sustainable careers in Oklahoma classrooms by offering free support, training and stipends. Amid a teacher shortage, OSDE is introducing the First Class Teacher Induction Program. The First...
Death row inmate Richard Glossip finds hope in love
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — “What we’re facing is absolutely terrifying. And on the other hand, we also have so much hope.”. Lea Glossip tied the knot with her husband, Richard, in March. She knew the marriage might not last very long. After all, Richard has spent 25 years on death row. But in the eyes of his wife, his church, a coalition of lawmakers, and himself, he is an innocent man.
Oklahomans against the death penalty hold abolitionist training
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On Saturday, Catholic Charities hosted an Oklahoma abolitionist training where people gathered to discuss and take action against the death penalty. The training hosted a number of speakers, and emotions ran high as they shared their personal stories and experiences, all coming together under the same message: to abolish the death penalty.
Oklahoma lawmaker seeks to ban gender reassignment treatment to those under 21
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — State Sen. Warren Hamilton announced plans to refile legislation banning anyone under the age of 21 from undergoing gender reassignment medical treatment in Oklahoma. Hamilton originally filed the legislation in the 2021 session, but the measure did not receive a hearing. “My concern is that...
Recreational marijuana likely headed to the November ballot
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The people behind the push to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma cleared a major hurdle Monday. The campaign had garnered enough verified signatures on an initiative petition for State Question (SQ) 820 to move forward, likely heading to the November ballot. A few hurdles remain...
ELECTION DAY: What you need to know for Oklahoma's primary runoff election
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Voters in Oklahoma will head to the polls for the runoff primary election and special elections today. This election will decide the Republican candidate for State Superintendent and several other issues. Oklahoma is a closed primary state, so you must be registered under the party...
Body found in reservoir believed to be California teen
TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — A body found in a Northern California reservoir is believed to be that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing weeks ago after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground, authorities said Monday. Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon told a press conference that...
Mental Health Monday: Cooling Off
For today's Mental Health Monday, we discuss how the high temps and scorching heat can affect your mental health and how you can get some help.
Take Control of Urinary Incontinence with Norman Urology
Many people just learn to live with bladder irregularities, but a Norman company is giving Oklahomans new hope when it comes to treating urinary incontinence. Norman Urology Associates and Axonics have a revolutionary procedure to treat this often embarrassing issue. See how this groundbreaking procedure works and how it's changing lives.
