ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcalester, OK

Comments / 0

Related
okcfox.com

Oklahoma State Fair $25 flash sale starting August 25

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Fair is offering a flash sale this Thursday that will contain a "ride all day" armband and one outside gate admission ticket. The flash sale combo will be on sale for just $25. The sale will last 25 hours, beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25 and ending at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26.
okcfox.com

OTA Board approves toll rates for PlatePay conversion; $10 million for cable barriers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority board has approved two agenda items aimed at aiding in the conversion to cashless tolling. The routine vote helps establish the PlatePay toll rates for drivers along the Cimarron Turnpike as well as PlatePay and PIKEPASS rates for drivers on the new Gilcrease Expressway Turnpike, which is expected to open in September.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Duncan, OK
Society
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Durant, OK
Lawton, OK
Society
Mcalester, OK
Government
Durant, OK
Government
Durant, OK
Society
City
Lawton, OK
Lawton, OK
Lifestyle
Mcalester, OK
Society
Lawton, OK
Government
State
Oklahoma State
City
Duncan, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
Mcalester, OK
Lifestyle
City
Mcalester, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
Durant, OK
Lifestyle
Duncan, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Society
okcfox.com

Ryan Walters defeats April Grace in primary runoff for State Superintendent

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Ryan Walters moved one step closer to becoming Oklahoma's next State Superintendent of Public Instruction on Tuesday. Walters, who is currently Oklahoma's Secretary of Education, defeated April Grace in a Republican primary runoff election. "Now what we’re going to see is a Governor and a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

OSDE offers early-career teachers free support, training, stipends

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) announced their committal to ensure early-career teachers have opportunities to create sustainable careers in Oklahoma classrooms by offering free support, training and stipends. Amid a teacher shortage, OSDE is introducing the First Class Teacher Induction Program. The First...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Death row inmate Richard Glossip finds hope in love

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — “What we’re facing is absolutely terrifying. And on the other hand, we also have so much hope.”. Lea Glossip tied the knot with her husband, Richard, in March. She knew the marriage might not last very long. After all, Richard has spent 25 years on death row. But in the eyes of his wife, his church, a coalition of lawmakers, and himself, he is an innocent man.
TULSA, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
okcfox.com

Oklahomans against the death penalty hold abolitionist training

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On Saturday, Catholic Charities hosted an Oklahoma abolitionist training where people gathered to discuss and take action against the death penalty. The training hosted a number of speakers, and emotions ran high as they shared their personal stories and experiences, all coming together under the same message: to abolish the death penalty.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Recreational marijuana likely headed to the November ballot

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The people behind the push to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma cleared a major hurdle Monday. The campaign had garnered enough verified signatures on an initiative petition for State Question (SQ) 820 to move forward, likely heading to the November ballot. A few hurdles remain...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Competition#Mullet#Cancer#Michigan Inc
okcfox.com

Body found in reservoir believed to be California teen

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — A body found in a Northern California reservoir is believed to be that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing weeks ago after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground, authorities said Monday. Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon told a press conference that...
TRUCKEE, CA
okcfox.com

Take Control of Urinary Incontinence with Norman Urology

Many people just learn to live with bladder irregularities, but a Norman company is giving Oklahomans new hope when it comes to treating urinary incontinence. Norman Urology Associates and Axonics have a revolutionary procedure to treat this often embarrassing issue. See how this groundbreaking procedure works and how it's changing lives.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy