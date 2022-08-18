ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama expected to land 5-star Notre Dame decommit Keon Keeley

By Brody Smoot
 5 days ago
Alabama has been intrigued with 2023 edge rusher Keon Keeley. Why? The Florida native made a trip to Tuscaloosa on July 30 for a team cookout. Since then, he has been an Alabama lean despite being verbally committed to Notre Dame for over a year.

Well, on Tuesday evening, Keeley announced via Twitter that he was decommitting from the Fighting Irish. Thus, it created a lot of speculation among recruiting experts. Since making the announcement, three lead experts for 247Sports have all put in crystal balls for Alabama.

It isn’t just the lead experts for 247Sports that believe he will eventually end up as a part of Alabama’s 2023 recruiting class. Alabama running back commit Richard Young tweeted several weeks ago about Keeley and the potential that he flips to Alabama. here is what Young had to say:

“Mark my words, I am going to flip Keon Keeley from Notre Dame.”

Alabama fans seem to like their chances to land Keeley. The product of Berkeley Prep School already has the size to play in the SEC. He stands at 6-foot-6, 242 pounds, according to 247Sports. He has great versatility for an edge rusher, good lean, and a great burst off the edge. The Alabama coaching staff is going all out to land Keeley.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to monitor Keeley’s recruitment as well as other Alabama football recruiting news.

