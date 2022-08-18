Read full article on original website
How Twitter’s whistleblower could boost Elon Musk’s legal battle
New whistleblower allegations of widespread security threats and spam concerns at Twitter may give Elon Musk ammunition in his fight to back out of a deal to buy the company. On Tuesday, an 84-page complaint written by Twitter’s former security chief turned whistleblower, Peiter Zatko, alleged that Twitter prioritizes user growth over reducing spam, did not have a plan in place for major security issues, and that half the company’s servers were running out-of-date and vulnerable software.
Mo review – it is impossible not to become instantly invested in this warm, moving comedy
Palestinian American comic Mo Amer’s semi-autobiographical sitcom about a refugee seeking US citizenship is gorgeously textured, bewitchingly acted – and very, very funny
The technology that makes you sound more American and whiter
“Hi, good morning. I’m calling in from Bangalore, India.” I’m talking on speakerphone to a man with an obvious Indian accent. He pauses. “Now I have enabled the accent translation,” he says. It’s the same person, but he sounds completely different: loud and slightly nasal, impossible to distinguish from the accents of my friends in Brooklyn.
Meghan Markle identifies nanny for first time and credits her for saving Archie in nursery fire
Meghan Markle has identified Archie’s nanny for the first time in public and credited her for saving her son in the South Africa nursery fire.During a conversation with Serena Williams on the first episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes, the duchess of Sussex recalled how her son, who is now three years old, narrowly escaped a fire in his bedroom during one of the royal tours to South Africa in 2019. Markle said Archie’s nanny, identified only as Lauren, was preparing to put him to bed for a nap, before suddenly deciding to take him with her to get...
