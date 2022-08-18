ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City Zoo selling world’s first NFT designed by orangutan

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hAATz_0hLyCqv300

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – You could own a unique collectible while also supporting the conservation of wild orangutans and their habitat.

The Oklahoma City Zoo and Oklahoma Zoological Society have teamed up with designers to create a unique animal enrichment program.

Man arrested after family feud turns deadly

Organizers say the zoo’s Sumatran orangutan, 21-year-old Elok, created digital artwork available for purchase as a non-fungible token (NFT) via an international auction on Friday, Aug. 19.

NFTs are digital assets that signify unique, virtual collectibles that cannot be copied or replaced.

Elok was given a 2-foot digital brush and a 3×4-foot screen. When Elok moved the digital brush, a motion detecting device projected the design onto the digital screen.

“Orangutans are highly intelligent, and by utilizing digital applications, you can provide a form of enrichment that’s individualized. Each of Elok’s creations from the movement and balance to the composition is entirely him. He voluntarily participated in these enrichment sessions, receiving his favorite snacks from his caretakers making it a rewarding experience, eliciting positive behavior from Elok.” Mathieu Kuhne added, “This project is a dream for us, we are combining NFTs with animal enrichment, conservation and charity! Collections like these can make NFTs more than just collectibles, they create a community for good. This is the future we want to see and be a part of.”

Algae-covered hummer pulled out of Edmond neighborhood pond

The Oklahoma City Zoo is hopeful that the first digital NFT created by an animal will be received with global excitement. All proceeds from sales of Elok’s art will be used to conserve orangutans and other endangered species in the wild.

Elok’s artwork will be auctioned off through the world’s largest NFT market place on Friday, Aug. 19.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
okctalk.com

Aquarium planned for museum site

Last week, OKC played host to Brownfields 2022, the largest environmental revitalization and redevelopment conference in the U.S. The First Americans Museum received the Phoenix Award, the grand prize. As part of the acceptance speech, the museum's executive director mentioned they recently met with representatives from the OKC Zoo to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
107.3 PopCrush

The Oklahoma State Fair has Announced This Year’s Concerts!

Great news, the Oklahoma State Fair has announced this year's concerts! The dates for this year's state fair are Thursday, September 15th through Sunday, September 25th. (09-15-22 until 09-25-22). I'm very much looking forward to it. All the carnival rides, shows, games, exhibits, concerts, vendors, rodeo events, and of course...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Pets & Animals
Oklahoma City, OK
Lifestyle
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Pets & Animals
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
oklahomawatch.org

Why Some Afghan Refugees in Oklahoma Live In Squalor

Bugs crawl from unfinished gaps between walls and linoleum floors and into the ears and mouths of Afghan children as they sleep. Their family of seven living at The Restoration on Candlewood awoke in a sticky coat of sweat daily this summer. A working central heat and air system was not part of the northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex’s advertised renovations. Their tubs and sinks are crusty with slowly drained sewage.
TULSA, OK
KFOR

Here’s a look at Oklahoma rainfall totals last 48 hours

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR) – Heaviest rainfall last couple of days in southern OK along and just north of Red River. You can see these amounts 2.5″ to over 6.0″!!. Also, significant rainfall over portions of western OK with 1-3 inches reported. Most of central and northern OK missed out on the heaviest rainfall this past weekend.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nft#Design#The Zoo#Orangutans#Web3#The Oklahoma City Zoo
blackchronicle.com

Filming in Oklahoma heat prepared him for ‘lifetime in hell’

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma heat can get to anyone, including iconic movie stars. - Advertisement - Sylvester Stallone has spent a significant amount of his summer on sets around Tulsa and Oklahoma City filming for his upcoming Paramount+ series “Tulsa King.” Any of those shoots over the last few weeks would’ve at least had a run-in with 100-degree temperatures.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Vandals Target Historic Building With Spray Paint In Guthrie

Vandals targeted a historic building in Guthrie. Graffiti was found on the outside of the State Capital Publishing Museum Sunday morning. This is the fourth time this has happened in the last six months. As volunteers try to raise money to restore the museum, this was the last thing they needed.
GUTHRIE, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
blackchronicle.com

Person shot by elderly man in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A person was shot by an elderly man in northwest Oklahoma City Thursday afternoon, according to police. Police were called to an area near NW 63rd and Pennsylvania, where the shooting occurred. Officers located a victim who had been shot, possibly multiple times. An Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy