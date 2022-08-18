NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Zac Brown Band has just announced they will be adding a Nashville performance to their fall tour. The band will perform at Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 22 and a portion of the proceeds will benefit “Hop on a Cure,” a foundation created to raise awareness and fund research for ALS. The foundation was established by band member John Driskell who was diagnosed with the disease earlier this year.

