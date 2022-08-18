Read full article on original website
WSMV
Nolensville Little League fans excited for team after big win
NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several watch parties were held to cheer on the Nolensville Little League team as they faced a very important game at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. “I think every friend of mine has cried at least twice while watching these games because we...
WSMV
Man has ‘near death experience’ on Tennessee State Fair ride
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man said he had a “near-death experience” on a ride at the Wilson County and Tennessee State Fair Thursday. Reithoffer Shows owns the rides at the fair. They said they inspect each ride every day. But Eric Bain said that inspection didn’t prevent what happened to him.
WSMV
Man caught vandalizing 96 bridge on Natchez Trace Parkway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man was caught spray painting the Tennessee 96 bridge on Natchez Trace Parkway. The 20-year-old man was spotted by a National Park Service employee who reported it to law enforcement officers. Deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff’s arrived on the scene and detained the...
WSMV
SEC Nation coming to Vandy-Wake Forest game
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — Commodore fans, get ready: Football season is right around the corner. And the SEC Network will be soon, too. The SEC Network and Vanderbilt Athletics announced that SEC Nation, presented by Johnsonville, will be held on the Vanderbilt campus on Sept. 10 in advance of the football team’s home game with Wake Forest, according to a media release.
WSMV
Titans partner with Saint Thomas hospitals to provide private nursing stations
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans have partnered with Ascension Saint Thomas to create the Mamava Lactation Pod, a private place for mothers to breastfeed or pump while attending events at Nissan Stadium. The private stations will be located in the Wesley Mortgage Club entrance lobby. “We are so...
WSMV
TSU attempts to ease student housing tensions
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee State University students told us they are struggling with housing on campus this year due to the high number of students and the school’s inability to accommodate them all. TSU reported this year that they enrolled over 2,300 new students but only have around...
WSMV
Gaylord Opryland gets ready for Christmas months ahead
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Gaylord Opryland is celebrating Christmas in August by hanging around 4,000,000 holiday lights. Although no one has been singing Christmas Carols yet at Gaylord Opryland, long before the season, getting set up early will help workers eventually reach the hanging of the star. For 32...
WSMV
Iraqi family become U.S. citizens in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After living in Nashville for five years, an Iraqi mother of three has finally gained her U.S. citizenship. Zainab Rahman was allowed to leave Baghdad after her husband was murdered. However, she and her children witnessed her husband’s murder in the front yard of their home.
WSMV
Mass EV charging station manufacturer opens in Lebanon
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A wave of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations will be hitting roadways across America - many of them coming from a new facility in Wilson County. Tritium had its grand opening celebration in Lebanon on Tuesday. The global leader in fast charging stations for EVs intends to build between 10,000 and 30,000 fast charging stations each year.
WSMV
State troopers called in to escort WSMV4 Investigative team out of lawmaker’s office
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Seeking to clarify a statement made by state Rep. David Byrd, the News4I-Team was escorted out of his office by state troopers at his direction and by Speaker of the House Glenn Casada. A state trooper told the I-Team that we were disrupting business in the...
WSMV
Cothren, Casada fast on their feet, facing accountability from reporters
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It was May 21, 2019, and WSMV4 reporter Carley Gordon was trying to speak with former Speaker of the House Glenn Casada at his home in Williamson County. That’s when a WSMV4 photojournalist captured Casada sneaking out the back door, running to his car as Gordon...
WSMV
Zac Brown Band announces surprise Nashville performance
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Zac Brown Band has just announced they will be adding a Nashville performance to their fall tour. The band will perform at Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 22 and a portion of the proceeds will benefit “Hop on a Cure,” a foundation created to raise awareness and fund research for ALS. The foundation was established by band member John Driskell who was diagnosed with the disease earlier this year.
WSMV
Executive Chef Christopher Ayala makes Duck Confit with Tabouleh Couscous
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Executive Chef Christopher Ayala appeared on Today in Nashville Aug. 23. Here is the recipe for his dish:. Duck Fat ( A LOT OF DUCK FAT) 1000g of veggie stock (Boiling) 75 g of cucumbers. 10g of lemon zest. Juice of 1.25 lemons. 25 g of...
WSMV
Gallatin trash pickup delayed after fire
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - If you live in Gallatin, your trash pickup could be delayed this week, according to a city Facebook post. The delay comes after a fire at the Sumner Resource Authority, the post said. City staff says to put your trash as usual, and it’ll be picked...
WSMV
Man killed in fatal crash in Madison
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 23-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle fatal crash on Monday afternoon. The crash happened on Old Hickory Boulevard in Madison. According to MNPD, the man was driving east in a 2005 Toyota Celica at a high rate of speed when he entered the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard at Heritage Drive, lost control, and struck an electrical pole. He was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he died.
WSMV
Memphis woman dies in North Nashville car crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 20-year-old Memphis woman was killed in a two-car crash on West Trinity Lane in North Nashville. The crash happened on Saturday night. Hudson was in the front passenger seat in a Hyundai Elantra going westbound when the car was hit by an offset head-on crash by a Nissan Juke.
WSMV
Suspicious letter prompts local, federal response to Franklin IRS building
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A suspicious letter prompted local and federal authorities to respond Tuesday morning to the IRS building in Franklin. Franklin Police and Fire Departments responded to the building, located at 127 International Drive, at about 9 a.m. An employee had reported feeling mildly ill after opening the letter.
WSMV
Notable alumnae, donors object to Harpeth Hall gender diversity policy change, letters show
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Discussions are continuing over Harpeth Hall’s decision to allow anyone who identifies as a female to apply to the prestigious all girls private school. School leaders paused that policy change just days after it was announced following national and international attention and criticism. Letters obtained...
WSMV
WeGo bus stolen, recovered, MNPD say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A WeGo bus was recovered after it was stolen by a passenger on Monday afternoon. A passenger on the bus allegedly threatened the driver and took over the bus. Officials were able to find the bus at 25th Avenue North and Lacy. MNPD said that the...
WSMV
South Nashville Pharmacy owner works to repair her store after car crashes into it
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A south Nashville business owner has been working to repair her store after a car crashed into the front of the building, shattering the glass and breaking down walls, all with the owner inside. Ruth Espana said she was lucky to be alive after the crash...
