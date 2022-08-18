ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nolensville, TN

WSMV

Nolensville Little League fans excited for team after big win

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several watch parties were held to cheer on the Nolensville Little League team as they faced a very important game at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. “I think every friend of mine has cried at least twice while watching these games because we...
WSMV

Man has ‘near death experience’ on Tennessee State Fair ride

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man said he had a “near-death experience” on a ride at the Wilson County and Tennessee State Fair Thursday. Reithoffer Shows owns the rides at the fair. They said they inspect each ride every day. But Eric Bain said that inspection didn’t prevent what happened to him.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Man caught vandalizing 96 bridge on Natchez Trace Parkway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man was caught spray painting the Tennessee 96 bridge on Natchez Trace Parkway. The 20-year-old man was spotted by a National Park Service employee who reported it to law enforcement officers. Deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff’s arrived on the scene and detained the...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

SEC Nation coming to Vandy-Wake Forest game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — Commodore fans, get ready: Football season is right around the corner. And the SEC Network will be soon, too. The SEC Network and Vanderbilt Athletics announced that SEC Nation, presented by Johnsonville, will be held on the Vanderbilt campus on Sept. 10 in advance of the football team’s home game with Wake Forest, according to a media release.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

TSU attempts to ease student housing tensions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee State University students told us they are struggling with housing on campus this year due to the high number of students and the school’s inability to accommodate them all. TSU reported this year that they enrolled over 2,300 new students but only have around...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Gaylord Opryland gets ready for Christmas months ahead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Gaylord Opryland is celebrating Christmas in August by hanging around 4,000,000 holiday lights. Although no one has been singing Christmas Carols yet at Gaylord Opryland, long before the season, getting set up early will help workers eventually reach the hanging of the star. For 32...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Iraqi family become U.S. citizens in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After living in Nashville for five years, an Iraqi mother of three has finally gained her U.S. citizenship. Zainab Rahman was allowed to leave Baghdad after her husband was murdered. However, she and her children witnessed her husband’s murder in the front yard of their home.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Mass EV charging station manufacturer opens in Lebanon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A wave of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations will be hitting roadways across America - many of them coming from a new facility in Wilson County. Tritium had its grand opening celebration in Lebanon on Tuesday. The global leader in fast charging stations for EVs intends to build between 10,000 and 30,000 fast charging stations each year.
LEBANON, TN
WSMV

Zac Brown Band announces surprise Nashville performance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Zac Brown Band has just announced they will be adding a Nashville performance to their fall tour. The band will perform at Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 22 and a portion of the proceeds will benefit “Hop on a Cure,” a foundation created to raise awareness and fund research for ALS. The foundation was established by band member John Driskell who was diagnosed with the disease earlier this year.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Gallatin trash pickup delayed after fire

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - If you live in Gallatin, your trash pickup could be delayed this week, according to a city Facebook post. The delay comes after a fire at the Sumner Resource Authority, the post said. City staff says to put your trash as usual, and it’ll be picked...
GALLATIN, TN
WSMV

Man killed in fatal crash in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 23-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle fatal crash on Monday afternoon. The crash happened on Old Hickory Boulevard in Madison. According to MNPD, the man was driving east in a 2005 Toyota Celica at a high rate of speed when he entered the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard at Heritage Drive, lost control, and struck an electrical pole. He was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he died.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Memphis woman dies in North Nashville car crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 20-year-old Memphis woman was killed in a two-car crash on West Trinity Lane in North Nashville. The crash happened on Saturday night. Hudson was in the front passenger seat in a Hyundai Elantra going westbound when the car was hit by an offset head-on crash by a Nissan Juke.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Suspicious letter prompts local, federal response to Franklin IRS building

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A suspicious letter prompted local and federal authorities to respond Tuesday morning to the IRS building in Franklin. Franklin Police and Fire Departments responded to the building, located at 127 International Drive, at about 9 a.m. An employee had reported feeling mildly ill after opening the letter.
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

WeGo bus stolen, recovered, MNPD say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A WeGo bus was recovered after it was stolen by a passenger on Monday afternoon. A passenger on the bus allegedly threatened the driver and took over the bus. Officials were able to find the bus at 25th Avenue North and Lacy. MNPD said that the...

