Neuralink’s brain chip delays may have forced Elon Musk to look for help
Elon Musk, the world's richest person has reached out to a competitor Synchron Inc. about a potential investment after his own biotech company Neuralink has lagged in developing an implantable brain chip, Reuters reported earlier this week. Launched in 2016, Neuralink was co-founded by Musk to develop implantable brain-chip interfaces...
Chameleon-like robots can change color and blend into their surroundings
3D printing technology continues to add innovations to the scientific world day by day. The Southern University made a new development in 3D printing technology this time of Science and Technology. Researchers succeeded in a 3D printing strategy to construct flexible and stretchable light-emitting devices that can be integrated with...
Embedded solar panels generate 50 times more power than regular solar panels
It will also prevent 70 tonnes of carbon emissions every year.
Meta's metaverse mediocrity is obvious to everybody but Mark Zuckerberg
Close to a year after social media giant Facebook rebranded itself as Meta - to reflect its new strategy and vision to build the new version of the internet - its primary product, the famous metaverse, looks mediocre at best. But that is something CEO Mark Zuckerberg is failing to see, a Forbes report said.
MIT engineers develop a chip-free, wireless electronic skin to monitor health
In a significant development, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) engineers have developed a new category of wireless wearable skin-like sensors for health monitoring that doesn't require batteries or an internal processor. The team's sensor design is a form of electronic skin, or "e-skin" — a flexible, semiconducting film that conforms...
Researchers allegedly create a new 'controllable, reversible' gene-editing method in China
Scientists from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) have allegedly developed a new "controllable, reversible and safer" gene-editing approach using CRISPR technology. The system, named Cas13d-N2V8, showed a significant reduction in the number of off-target genes and no detectable collateral damage in cell lines and somatic cells, which indicated its future potential, according to a report published in South China Morning Post newspaper on Wednesday.
Just like Back to the Future: A design company has created a 3D shoe that adapts to the wearer's foot
Have you ever desired to possess shoes like in the Back to Future movie? The shoes that tie the laces to fit the feet... Well, it may not be exactly the same thing, but German company WertelOberfell seems to have managed to create 3D-printed shoes that adapt to your feet.
Elon Musk's Twitter friendship with Indian superfan
Not many people can boast of having candid conversations about planetary conquest with Elon Musk, but for Indian software engineer Pranay Pathole, a friendly chat with the world's richest man is just a tweet away. After their meeting, Pathole tweeted a picture of the pair, which Musk "liked".
European Space Agency is considering major investment in space-based solar power
European Space Agency's (ESA) director general has proposed the development of Europe’s first space-based solar power system to be constructed in 2025. ESA, an intergovernmental conglomerate of 22 member states, will decide on the director's plan in November this year, according to a report published in Ars Technica. "It...
