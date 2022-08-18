Jonah Hill won’t promote upcoming movies to prioritize his mental health

Jonah Hill is hitting pause on promoting his upcoming movies to prioritize mental health.

The actor-filmmaker directed a new documentary, “Stutz,” in which he explores mental health with his therapist.

“Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public facing events,” Hill wrote in a letter published Wednesday by Deadline .

“I can’t wait to share it with audiences around the world in the hope that it will help those struggling. However, you won’t see me out there promoting this film, or any of my upcoming films, while I take this important step to protect myself.”

Hill, 38, says “Stutz,” which is the second film he has directed, will premiere at a movie festival this year. He also has a comedy film, “You People,” that he co-wrote and stars in that will be released by Netflix.

He is known for starring in movies such as “Superbad,” “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “21 Jump Street.”

“I usually cringe at letters or statements like this but I understand that I am of the privileged few who can afford to take time off,” Hill wrote.

“I won’t lose my job while working on my anxiety. With this letter and with ‘Stutz,’ I’m hoping to make it more normal for people to talk and act on this stuff.”