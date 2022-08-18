Cash-for-Kids Judgment & Swallowing a Bee: What You Need2Know

Get the Need2Know newsletter in your inbox every morning! Sign up here! Here are the headlines you Need2Know for Thursday, August 18, 2022:
1. CDC SHAKEUP
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is shuffling things at the top public health agency. The moves are meant to make the agency more nimble in the face of, oh say, a global pandemic
, and will include reorganizing departments and taking steps to speed up data releases. The agency has faced heavy criticism for its slow response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Walensky told the staff that this was a CDC decision, not a directive from the White House.
2. PLAYING POLITICS
Rudy Giuliani, the former NYC mayor and attorney to former President Donald Trump, faced a grand jury in Georgia
over an investigation into potentially illegal attempts to influence the 2020 election. Giuliani didn't have much to say before testifying: "Grand juries, as I recall, are secret." Former Vice President Mike Pence made a couple of headlines during an event in New Hampshire. He said he would consider testifying before the House Jan. 6 committee if asked
. He's also trying to reel in the GOP off the FBI after agents executed a warrant at the former president's Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump supporters have been showing up armed at FBI field offices since the search.
3. SUPERMARKET WARS
The combination of high inflation and economic uncertainty is giving a leg up to discount grocery chains such as Lidl and Aldi
, which are putting pressure on major retailers. Foot-traffic data shows the low-cost supermarkets beating out major retailers such as Target and Walmart. Still, trading down, as economists call it, doesn't just benefit the cheapest options. Walmart said that middle- and higher-income shoppers are now choosing it over more expensive brands.
4. SECRET POWERS DOWN UNDER
A former Australian prime minister has been outed for secretly giving himself five Cabinet positions while serving as the head of the country. From March 2020 until May 2021 Scott Morrison was PM and co-minister of health, finance, home affairs, treasury and industry, but his "co-ministers" had no idea they were sharing their portfolios
. Morrison doesn't seem to think this was a big deal, citing the need for additional power during the extraordinary circumstances of the pandemic.
5. $200 MILLION CASH-FOR-KIDS JUDGMENT
A pair of Pennsylvania judges have been ordered to pay victims of a so-called cash-for-kids scheme $200 million. The judges shut down a county-run juvenile detention center in Luzerne County and then sent nearly 300 people to privately run centers that were giving them kickbacks
. Kids as young as 8 years old found themselves locked up for minor infractions. It seems unlikely the victims will ever see much of the judgment money — both judges are incarcerated.
6. PORTABLE EV CHARGING
The Biden administration is paving the way for the electric vehicle revolution, but existing EV owners are contending with a major problem: disparate and dysfunctional charging stations. ZipCharge's co-founder Jonathan Carrier told Cheddar News "charging anxiety" has replaced "range anxiety"
as a top concern among EV owners and the EV-curious. Portable technology like the ZipCharge Go could provide a stopgap for EV drivers, but Carrier said it has the potential to play a big role as the energy grid decarbonizes. EV owners are experiencing "charging anxiety" at dysfunctional stations. [AP Photo/Keith Srakocic]
7. VENUS' WILD CARD
The 2022 U.S. Open will be a family affair for the Williams sisters after the U.S. Tennis Association announced that Venus was awarded a wild card for the grand slam
. It will be her 23rd appearance at the tournament, which she has won twice. Williams had been inactive in the sport for nearly a year before returning to competition in recent weeks. [Giphy]
8. VIDEO-SHARING LAWSUIT
Music producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland will have their day in court against video-sharing platform Triller after filing a $28 million lawsuit for the sale of Verzuz
. The live-streaming series gained popularity during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic as it became a home for legacy music acts to battle each other with their biggest hits. The duo said Triller has failed to make any payments even after agreeing to a settlement earlier this year.
9. IN ENTERTAINMENT
Academy CEO Bill Kramer said the 95th Academy Awards ceremony will air all 23 categories during its 2023 telecast. This year, the show was shortened after complaints about its length in previous years. Drake finally solidified himself as the top guy
on Billboard's Hot 100, and Ye and the Gap's newest collection is in the trash … literally.
10. ONTARIO PREMIER SWALLOWS BEE
In case you missed it, Ontario Premier Doug Ford gulped down a bee during a press conference
over the weekend when he was speaking about privatizing Canada's national health care system. A viral video of the incident shows Ford jumping up from his seat and shouting, “Holy Christ, I just swallowed a bee!” Though he tried to laugh it off, the politician later remarked, somewhat defeatedly, “This is going to be played over and over again.” How right he was.
