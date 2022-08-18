Training Camp Updates: Mayfield, Stafford and Burrow

Following the latest training camp developments and their fantasy implications.

Over the next two weeks of the preseason, the fantasy market should have some clarity on some camp battles and a peak on developing young players. There is a fine line between a highlight moment and a successful football season. Understanding each player's back story is essential to help sift through the training camp news. An early August riser can become a lousy fantasy investment if his price point gets out of line with his opportunity.

Arizona Cardinals



Three players did enough in the first preseason game for the Cardinals to draw fantasy attention. Andy Isabella fell out of favor in the wide rotation in 2021, leading to only one catch for 13 yards after getting drafted in the second round in 2919. He caught four of his seven targets for 57 yards, giving him a chance to win the WR4 opportunity with DeAndre Hopkins. Greg Dortch led Arizona in targets (8) in his matchup against the Bengals, securing four balls for 53 yards. His path to starting snaps looks minimal at 5'7" and 175 lbs. Keaontay Ingram and Jonathan Ward combined for 86 yards with three touchdowns and four catches. Ingram outplayed Eno Benjamin (5/14), who had received positive reports from training camp.



Kyler Murray returned to practice on Monday after missing time with a sore right wrist.

Marquise Brown is trending in the right direction with his hamstring issue. He practiced this week with Kyler Murray.

Zack Ertz continues to be limited with a calf injury. The Cardinals expected him to be ready for Week 1.

C Rodney Hudson picked up a minor knee issue in the first week and remains questionable on the injury report.

Atlanta Falcons



For a couple of days after the Falcons' first preseason game, fantasy drafters pumped the brakes on Drake London after leaving the game with a knee issue. He caught his only target for 24 yards while escaping with a minor ding. Desmond Ridder completed only 10 of his 22 passes for 103 yards, but he did toss a pair of scores with success on the ground (6/59). Tyler Allgeier made the most of his three rushing attempts (25 yards).

Bryan Edwards remains limited with a shoulder injury.

Atlanta converted Avery Williams from defensive back to running back this year after drafting him in the fifth round in 2021. His passing-catching may help him earn third-down opportunities if Cordarrelle Patterson has an injury. Williams returned kicks for the Falcons last season.

Baltimore Ravens



The Ravens used nine different rushers vs. the Titans. Mike Davis (5/22/1) scored the long touchdown on the ground. Nate McCray ran the ball well (5/31) as he is trying to move up the running back depth chart. Shemar Bridges (6'4" and 205 lbs.) led the team in receiving production (4/62/1). Baltimore signed him in early May as an undrafted free agent.

J.K. Dobbins is off the PUP list with his recovery from a torn ACL. He is trending toward playing in Week 1 if he doesn't have a setback.

Gus Edwards remains out with his knee, and I don't expect him to suit up in Week 1.

Mike Davis left practice this week with a minor injury, but he isn't expected to miss any time.

James Proche left last week's game with a soft-tissue injury that will cost him a week or two of practice.

Baltimore activated CB Marcus Peters off the PUP list on Monday.

Buffalo Bills



Zack Moss played well in his first preseason game (42 combined yards with a catch). His stock has risen enough that he may be a factor in the Bills' running back rotation in Week 1. James Cook failed to get into space against the Colts (3/5 with one catch for five yards). Khalil Shakir (5/92) and Isaiah Hodgins (9/77) led Buffalo in receiving yards. The winner of this battle should open up the season as their WR5.

Carolina Panthers



Baker Mayfield (4/7 for 45 yards) and Sam Darnold (2/3 for 16 yards) saw minimal action in the first preseason game. I expect Mayfield to win the starting job. Matt Corral looked overmatched in his first appearance in the NFL (1/9 for 11 yards). Chuba Hubbard (4/11) and D'Onta Foreman (3/5) failed to gain momentum in their battle to back up Christian McCaffrey.

DJ Moore missed the first game of the preseason with a banged-up shoulder.

Chicago Bears



Justin Fields (4/7 for 48 yards) and Darnell Mooney (1/26) saw minimal snaps against the Chiefs. Trestan Ebner (6/31 with one catch for 12 yards and one score) outplayed Khalil Herbert (7/20) and Darryton Evans (7/20 with three catches for six yards). Tajae Sharpe (2/44) and Dante Pettis (1/25) have enough experience to push for WR2 and WR3 snaps for the Bears if Byron Pringle and Velus Jones have setbacks with their injuries.

David Montgomery, Velus Jones, and Cole Kmet remain on the injury report with unknown injuries. However, there is a chance that they will play this week against the Seahawks.

Byron Pringle has been out for about a week with a quad issue.

C Lucas Patrick has surgery to repair a fracture in his right thumb. The Bears expected him to start after signing him to a two-year deal in the offseason. Hopefully, he only misses a game or two.

Cincinnati Bengals



Joe Burrow returned to practice this week after missing time with appendix surgery in late July. Tee Higgins also made his way onto the practice field. He had left shoulder surgery in mid-March to repair a torn labrum.

LB Logan Wilson returned to the practice field this week after missing time with a shoulder injury.

Cleveland Browns



Jerome Ford was the best player in the first preseason game for the Browns. He ran the ball well (10/57/1) while leading their offense in receiving stats (4/45/1). His success should hint at what should be expected from Cleveland's back this season. Deshaun Watson first appeared for the Browns (1/5 for seven yards). Joshua Dobbs played well enough (10/13 for 108 yards and a touchdown to put his name in the backup quarterback ring early in the season. Josh Rosen has the draft pedigree (first round in 2018) to remain in the mix to start if Jacoby Brissett doesn't win games.

CB Greg Newsome has a minor hamstring issue.

Dallas Cowboys



Jalen Tolbert was the only player of interest to play in the Cowboys' first preseason game. He caught only two of his five targets for 10 yards. Malik Davis led the team in offensive yards (67 with three catches).

Michael Gallup has been working on his running in practice, but he remains multiple weeks away from returning to game action. I don't expect much from him until November.

James Washington suffered a broken foot in early August. His recovery time is six to 10 weeks.

LT Tyron Smith has been battling an ankle issue.

Denver Broncos



The backup running backs for Denver gained only 39 yards on 22 carries against the Cowboys. Josh Johnson may have moved to QB2 status for the Broncos after passing for 172 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Courtland Sutton continues to get the most buzz at training camp at wide receiver. He has been on the same page with Russell Wilson, supporting his WR1 price point in fantasy drafts.

KJ Hamler is off the PUP list but remains limited in practice. Denver hopes to have him ready for Week 1.

Detroit Lions



The Lions gave their starters some snaps in their first preseason games. D'Andre Swift rushed for 20 yards and a touchdown on four carries, and Amon-Ra St. Brown caught both of his targets for 20 yards. Tom Kennedy stole the receiving show (8/104), pushing him to WR4 status with Jameson Williams injured.

Jameson Williams had ACL surgery in mid-January, giving him a chance to be ready for game action sometime over the latter half of September. The first step in his recovery is returning to practice, which hasn't happened yet.

Quintez Cephus suffered a leg injury in early August. He has yet to return to practice.

Green Bay Packers



Jordan Love had an up and down first game in the preseason. He passed for 176 yards with two touchdowns, but three of his throws ended up in the hands of the 49ers' defenders. Romeo Doubs continues to push his name up draft boards by catching three of his seven targets for 45 yards and a touchdown. My guy, Amari Rodgers, gained 26 yards with one catch and a score while returning two kicks for 69 yards.

Kylin Hill remains on the PUP list with a knee issue.

Randall Cobb missed time over the past week with a foot injury.

The Packers activated Christian Watson from the PUP list, but he has lost his ranking on the depth chart due to the play of Romeo Doubs.

Robert Tonyan returned to the practice field this week, giving him a chance to be ready for Week 1. However, I don't expect many targets to go his way, even with Green Bay having question marks at the wide receiver position.

Houston Texans



Dameon Pierce (5/49) made a couple of nine runs in his first NFL preseason games, while Marlon Mack (3/6 barely broke the line of scrimmage. Davis Mills completed all three of his passes for 14 yards. Houston has no significant injuries to their starters in mid-August.

Indianapolis Colts



Matt Ryan completed six of his 10 passes for 58 yards in his first appearance for the Colts. Phillip Lindsay ran the ball well (5/24) while also catching two balls for nine yards, giving him a chance to be the early down handcuff to Jonathan Taylor. Michael Pittman caught two of his three targets for 30 yards. It was good to see a pair of young players (Kylen Granson – 2/29 and Alec Pierce – 2/27) play well.

Jacksonville Jaguars



Once Travis Etienne stepped on the field in the preseason, his stock started to rise in drafts despite gaining only 33 yards with a catch on 10 touches. Trevor Lawrence came up short in completion rate (50%) while passing for 95 yards and one score. Zay Jones (2/47) led the team in receiving yards.

James Robinson has been limited in practice with his recovery from his Achilles injury. He may play in Week 1, but I don't expect many chances.

Laviska Shenault missed practice over the previous week with a hamstring injury. He was a hot player in drafts last year while almost drawing the avoid tag in 2022. Over his first two years with the Jaguars, he does have 121 catches for 1,351 yards and five touchdowns on 179 targets. A new coaching staff should breathe new life into his game this season.

Kansas City Chiefs



Patrick Mahomes drove the Chiefs to a touchdown against the Bears while completing six of seven passes for 60 yards. Skyy Moore (3/23) and Travis Kelce (1/19) saw limited action. Justin Watson led the team in receiving yards (5/45/1). Isiah Pacheco gained only six yards on his two carries.

Mecole Hardman left practice on Wednesday with a groin injury, but there isn't a clear timetable for the length of his recovery. As a result, his value should now slide in drafts while Skyy Moore picks up steam.

JuJu Smith-Schuster landed on the injury report with a sore knee. He played through multiple minor issues in the past, but it is something to keep an eye on.

Jerick McKinnon also left practice on Wednesday with a hamstring injury.

Los Angeles Rams



The Rams didn't play any starters in their first preseason matchup. Lance McCutchen shined at wide receiver (5/87/2), and Bryce Perkins led the way at running back (8/39/1).

Matthew Stafford saw more action at practice this week. The Rams will monitor his throws to keep his right elbow healthy for the start of the season.

Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson landed on the injury report with some "soft tissue injuries." Both issues appear to be minor while also inviting some concern.

Kyren Williams came off the PUP and will be rewarded with more snaps with the Rams' top two runners injured.

Los Angeles hopes to have Van Jefferson ready for Week 1 after suffering a knee injury in late July that required surgery.

Los Angeles Chargers



The Chargers gave Isaiah Spiller 11 touches in their first preseason game, but he gained only 44 yards with a catch. Joshua Kelley (3/16 with three catches for 28 yards) was the better running back for the game. Michael Bandy (7/73/1) and Joe Reed (4/61/1) led the team in receiving.

Las Vegas Raiders



No offensive starters saw the field in Week 2 of the preseason for the Raiders. Zamir White gained 17 yards with two catches on seven touches. Brittan Brown led the way at running the ball (14/54/1), while DJ Turner (3/58/1) had the most success in receiving production.

Darren Waller lost the injury tag after battling a hamstring issue for a couple of weeks.

Miami Dolphins



In Miami's first preseason game, Myles Gaskin tried his best to avoid being cut by leading the team in rushing (4/27). Cedrick Wilson finished with three catches for 29 yards while all other starting wideouts watched from the sidelines. Lynn Bowden (3/55/1) led the team in receiving.

Jaylen Waddle sat out practice on Wednesday with a minor unknown issue.

Minnesota Vikings



The Vikings rested all starting skill offensive players in Week 1 of the preseason. Ty Chandler flashed over his five carries (50) while Albert Wilson (2/22/2) scored a pair of touchdowns.

Irv Smith had thumb surgery in early August. His recovery time gives him a chance to play in Week 1.

New England Patriots



Bailey Zappe handled himself well while facing a ton of pressure from the blitzing Giants. He completed 19-of-32 passes for 205 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Kristian Wilkerson (8/99), Tre Nixon (4/81), and Lil'Jordan Humphrey (6/62/1) all played well.

Hunter Henry has been battling an underlying injury since early June, but the Patriots have yet to update his status. He practiced in a limited fashion on Tuesday while sitting out the next day.

Kristian Wilkerson left the practice field on Wednesday after taking a hard hit by a Panthers' safety.

New Orleans Saints



Andy Dalton completed all five passes for 50 yards and a touchdown against the Texans. Abram Smith led the team in rushing (7/30), and Dai'Jean Dixon was the top receiver (3/30). New Orleans completed a pass to 14 different pass catchers.

A foot sprain in August knocked Jameis Winston out of the first two games of the preseason. The Saints hope to have him ready for Week 1.

LB Pete Werner missed time this past week with a groin issue.

New York Giants



In Week 1 of the preseason, Daniel Jones completed 6-of-10 passes for 69 yards with no scores. Tyrod Taylor led the way with 129 passing yards and one touchdown. Saquon Barkley gained 21 yards on five touches with a catch. Collin Johnson led the team in receiving (7/82).

Kadarius Toney continues to draw attention in drafts despite battling a leg issue in training camp. His timetable to return to game action is unknown.

Matt Breida has been on the injury report for more than a week due to an injury that remains hidden by the Giants,

Sterling Shepard remains on the PUP list with his recovery from an Achilles injury. There hasn't been an update on his status since July 26th.

Darius Slayton left the Giants' first preseason game with an injury that appears to be minor.

LG Shane Lemieux (toe) and C Jon Feliciano (unknown) picked up injuries over the previous week. Both players were expected to start in 2022.

New York Jets



Zach Wilson left his first preseason game with a knee injury that required surgery. As a result, he's trending toward missing the first month of the regular season, leaving the Jets' offense in the hands of Joe Flacco. Breece Hall rushed for 15 yards with no chances in the passing game. Elijah Moore secured his only target for nine yards.

Greg Zuerlein has been battling a toe issue in training camp. However, he kicked well this week, pointing to him winning the starting kicking job in New York.

Philadelphia Eagles



The right arm of Jalen Hurts (6-for-6 with 80 yards and a touchdown) excelled in his limited snaps against the Jets. Jason Huntley gained 87 combined yards with a touchdown and four catches. Dallas Goedert snagged his only target for a 22-yard score.

A hamstring issue knocked Miles Sanders out of practice this week. He'll have about three weeks to get ready for Week 1.

Boston Scott suffered a concussion in the Eagles' first preseason game.

LG Landon Dickerson (toe) and C Jason Kelce (elbow surgery) should be ready for Week 1.

Pittsburgh Steelers



All three of the Steelers' quarterbacks threw a touchdown pass in their first preseason game. Kenny Pickett drilled the Seahawks for 95 yards and two touchdowns while completing 13 of his 15 passes. Mitchell Trubisky gained 63 yards with a score on his seven pass attempts. Anthony McFarland (7/56) shined in Pittsburgh's surprising run game (27/185). George Pickens caught three of his five targets for 43 yards and a touchdown.

With Benny Snell battling a knee issue in training camp, Jaylen Warren saw valuable playing time in the first week of the preseason. He gained 64 yards with a touchdown and four catches, helping him push higher up the Steelers' depth chart at running back.

Seattle Seahawks



Drew Lock passed for 102 yards with two touchdowns in Week 1 of the preseason, but he failed a Covid-19 test this week. As a result, he won't play against the Bears on Thursday night. DeeJay Dallas led the team in combined yards (90 with one touchdown and one catch).

Kenneth Walker will have surgery this week to repair a sports hernia. Seattle hopes to have him back for Week 1.

RG Gabe Jackson has been limited in practice due to off-season knee surgery.

RT Jake Curhan missed practice this week due to back spasms.

San Francisco 49ers



After Week 1 of the preseason, Trey Lance (4-for-5 for 92 yards and a score) pushed his way back up draft boards. Danny Gray led the team with two catches for 99 yards and one touchdown.

A hamstring issue will keep Elijah Mitchell out of the second week of the preseason.

RT Mike McGlinchey won't practice this week due to a knee injury.

The 49ers have four potential cornerbacks with various issues listed on the injury report.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers



The Bucs gave the bulk of their quarterback play to Kyle Trask in the first preseason game. He responded with 258 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Rachaad White gained 45 yards on nine touches with two catches. Tyler Johnson (6/73) led the team in receiver production.

Tom Brady won't return to the practice field for the Bucs until next week due to a personal matter.

Mike Evans (hamstring) and Russell Gage (leg) have yet to practice this week.

Tampa hopes to squeeze something out of Chris Godwin in September as he is recovering from a torn ACL. There is a good chance he sees limited action in Week 1.

Tennessee Titans



The “B squad” for the Titans failed to put up a fight against the Ravens. Malik Willis gained 145 combined yards with a rushing touchdown. Julius Chestnut led the team in rushing yards (7/44).

Robert Woods has three more weeks of rehab if he wants to play in Week 1 in the regular season. His 10 months of recovery time point to him being at full strength when the lights go in the regular season.

Treylon Burks left practice on Wednesday with an unknown injury.

Washington Commanders



Sam Howell threw the ball well (9-for-16 with 145 yards) in his first NFL game while having success on the ground (3/19/2). Brian Robinson gained 41 combined yards with one touchdown and two catches. The fading Antonio Gibson managed only four yards on his five chances with one catch.

Logan Thomas remains on the PUP list after tearing his ACL last December. There hasn't been an update on whether he’ll be in the starting lineup in Week 1.

