Politics

Soldier Who Gave THC-Infused Cupcakes To Her Comrades During Live-Fire Training Loses Appeal: Undermining 'Trust In The Extreme'

By Nina Zdinjak
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Comments / 118

Pete Q
5d ago

Maybe the first thing a journalist should be taught in journalism school is to proofread and spellcheck before you hit the publish button. 🙄

M60A1 Tanker
5d ago

As a Tank Commander in W.Germany I had a Gunner that was proficient, he'd smoke a little hashish and wouldn't miss a target. As a good SGT, I looked the other way. Of course I made sure he had the Turret blower motor on and I didn't personally view his use.🇺🇸⚔🇺🇸

Fritz2112
5d ago

Saw an old video of soldiers marching on LSD after an early CIA experiment. Like herding cats. Great stuff.

