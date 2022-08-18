Soldier Who Gave THC-Infused Cupcakes To Her Comrades During Live-Fire Training Loses Appeal: Undermining 'Trust In The Extreme'

Read full article on original website
Pete Q
5d ago
Maybe the first thing a journalist should be taught in journalism school is to proofread and spellcheck before you hit the publish button. 🙄
Reply(12)
42
M60A1 Tanker
5d ago
As a Tank Commander in W.Germany I had a Gunner that was proficient, he'd smoke a little hashish and wouldn't miss a target. As a good SGT, I looked the other way. Of course I made sure he had the Turret blower motor on and I didn't personally view his use.🇺🇸⚔🇺🇸
Reply(5)
29
Fritz2112
5d ago
Saw an old video of soldiers marching on LSD after an early CIA experiment. Like herding cats. Great stuff.
Reply(3)
14
Related
Go inside the place this farmer says even the Ukrainian military fears
Ivan Mishchenko is one of many farmers in Ukraine facing financial ruin after his farm was destroyed by Russian shelling. Despite the devastation and dangers of working on his field littered with landmines he vows to stay in the country to rebuild his business.
Married British Army Gurkha, 34, who became infatuated with a fellow soldier's wife is given restraining order after bombarding with phone calls and on social media while her husband was serving abroad
A British Army Gurkha who became infatuated with a colleague's wife and called her 27 times in a four-month period while harassing her on social media has been handed a restraining order. Sergeant Bamprasad Lumba developed a 'deeply unfortunate and inappropriate infatuation' with Kusum Thapa-Gurung and 'romantically pursued' her while...
Canadian soldier suffering with PTSD offered euthanasia by Veterans Affairs
A Canadian armed forces veteran suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and a traumatic brain injury was offered medical assistance in dying by an employee of Veterans Affairs Canada. The VAC released a statement last week admitting to an incident "where medical assistance in dying was discussed inappropriately" with the veteran....
Baby-addicted mum with 22 young children tells of her anguish after her tycoon husband is sent to jail in fraud probe
A BABY-addicted mum with 22 children has told of her anguish after her millionaire husband was sent to jail. Kristina Ozturk, 24, has quite literally been left holding the babies after her wealthy spouse Galip, 57, was hauled off by cops. The Turkish tycoon was nicked in Russia on charges...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Court Wants Murderer Executed On Live TV To Send A Message To Other Would-Be Killers
A court in Egypt is keen on executing a convicted murderer to send a message to other would-be killers. Mohamed Adel was found guilty of killing fellow student, Naira Ashraf, because she rejected his advances. After she refused to marry him, the 21-year-old organised a gruesome plot to kill her...
Our landlord sent an electrician to our house but we were horrified when we discovered the real reason for his visit
TENANTS at a shared house said they were shocked to find out the real reason their landlord sent out an electrician to the property. All eight renters at the Brisbane home in Australia said the sneaky move had left them feeling like they were in an episode of Big Brother.
Young pregnant lawyer who died a day after a chicken sandwich put her in hospital vomiting and with severe back pain could've survived if she was given the right medication
When Annie O'Brien began suffering from severe back pain, a Melbourne emergency doctor should have known she needed antibiotics, medical experts say. Annie O'Brien would likely have survived a sepsis infection if she had been given antibiotics after arriving at a Melbourne hospital, medical experts have told an inquest. The...
Wife, 73, admits killing her husband, 81, of 53 years after ‘finding herself holding a pillow over his face’ following row over their finances
A pensioner admitted to killing her husband of 53 years at their home after she 'found herself holding a pillow over his face' following a disagreement over their finances. Janet Dunn, 73, has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Anthony Dunn, 81, who was found dead on March 15. Police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Couple found dead in the ocean as cops investigate the bizarre double death after finding man floating 2.5km out to sea
A man's body has been found floating kilometres off the coast almost 24 hours after his partner's body was found at a nearby popular beach. Emergency services were called to Moonee Beach in NSW's Lake Macquarie region on Monday afternoon after a body was located in the water. A woman,...
Soldiers fighting Russians have a new weapon. See what it can do
Ukrainian troops are loving their new Polish “Krabs” artillery system - a high-tech GPS-directed artillery system that is more accurate and safer than the old Soviet era kit. CNN’s Nic Robertson joins an artillery battery commander as he calls in fire on Russian positions.
'His leg was between my legs': BBC newsreader Jan Leeming, 80, details being 'rugby tackled' by masked man at ATM - and reveals she cooked for her friends hours after mugging
Ex-BBC newsreader Jan Leeming revealed she fought off a would-be bag snatcher who rugby-tackled her to the floor at an ATM in a French village over a week ago. And the veteran broadcaster, 80, told Good Morning Britain on Wednesday exactly what happened to her, noting her mugger was unsuccessful in his attempts.
BBC
Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report
Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
Female crane operator who became a TikTok star after posting videos of herself working is killed when high winds topple her 40ft crane to the ground in Russia
A female crane operator who became a TikTok star with videos of herself working has died after high winds toppled her 40-foot crane to the ground. Single mother-of-two Elvira Demidova, 31, was killed instantly in the accident when her cabin smashed to the ground in Tyumen, a major oil hub in Russia.
BBC
Ex-inmates reveal details of Russia prison rape scandal
Former inmates have spoken to the BBC about being systematically raped and tortured in Russian prisons. Leaked footage of such abuse was circulated by an insider last year, and now victims have told the BBC why it happens and how they are fighting for justice. Warning: This article contains graphic...
The Taliban wants women in Afghanistan to wear a Niqab. That isn't really happening
CNN’s Clarissa Ward returns to Kabul, Afghanistan, one year after the city fell to Taliban rule, to report on how Afghan people, and Afghan women specifically, are living and reacting to changes in the country.
Russian Weapon Stock W/Rotting Weapons Quickly Depletes, Recent Intercepted Emotional Call Reveals Broken Russian Morale
As the Ukrainian-Russian conflict continues, evidence of a depleting weapon stock, rotting weapons, and broken Russian morale have recently been revealed. As seen in the video below, defense expert Larisa Brown reportedly advised that,
Astonishing Footage Shows A Nuclear Bomb Being Tested Underwater
Incredible footage from an atomic test in 1958 shows what happens when a nuclear bomb is tested underwater, and the explosion is huge. Watch below:. At 1:30am on 16 May, 1958 just off the Enewetak Atoll in the Marshall Islands a nuclear test codenamed Wahoo was conducted. A Mark 7...
americanmilitarynews.com
US releases global terrorist attack warning to Americans
The US State Department issued a new terrorist attack warning on Tuesday evening urging Americans to take “worldwide caution” when traveling due to a heightened risk of “terrorist attacks” and “anti-American violence” in the wake of the death of Ayman al-Zawahri, a terrorist leader who the Biden administration claimed was killed in a US drone strike on Monday.
Iran government agents allegedly shoot over 1,000 dogs despite sterilization, vaccinations
Iranian government agents shot and buried over 1,000 dogs in an animal shelter, according to reports. Government-affiliated agents allegedly raided the Gandak Dog Shelter and shot all the animals inside, which included dogs that had been spayed and vaccinated. The agents then used fire trucks to wash away blood from the scene.
Teenage killers grin as they are jailed for life after stabbing schoolboy, 14, to death with a sword hidden in a walking stick
Two teenagers grinned as they were sentenced to life in prison after they stabbed a schoolboy to death with a sword concealed inside a walking stick. Fares Maatou, 14, died after being confronted and stabbed by the two teenagers on Barking Road in Canning Town, east London, on Friday 23 April last year.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
72K+
Followers
160K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 118