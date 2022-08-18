ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother of 2 fatally shoots alleged intruder, claims self-defense

By Bruce Harrison
 5 days ago
A woman, defending her children, she claimed, shot and killed an intruder who broke into her home on Monday morning.

The mother, who asked not to be identified, told TMJ4 News that she was in the shower when she heard her 12 and 14-year-old children screaming from the living room.

Without hesitation, she raced to her bedroom, grabbed her gun, and ran into the hallway to face down the intruder, she said.

"It all happened so fast — an adrenaline rush," she said.

The man, she said, was already being attacked by her two pit bulls, but she shot him multiple times because "he wouldn't stop coming."

A neighbor called her a "hero."

The mother said the intruder appeared to be in his late 30s and was acting erratically.

Milwaukee Police have not identified the man. They arrested the woman but released her several hours later after questioning.

Police said they won't be releasing any more information, and the incident will be referred to the District Attorney's Office.

The mother said her children are frightened, and they plan to move out once they're able to find a new home.

A neighbor and a community activist helped clean up the crime scene after authorities removed the body.

The mother bought the gun ten years ago, she said, after discovering a man sleeping under her son's bed. She said she hoped she'd never need to use it.

"I knew I'd be able to do it [shoot the intruder]," she said. "To protect my kids."

