Read full article on original website
Related
Crypto Analyst Who Predicted Bitcoin Collapse Now Says 'New Lows Are Just A Matter Of Time'
Cryptocurrency giant Bitcoin BTC/USD closed on a positive note on Saturday at $21,166.06. At the time of writing, it was trading at $21,519, down close to 12% in the last seven days. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo, back on Aug. 16, anticipated the downward move, is now warning that "new lows are just a matter of time."
Benzinga
Dogecoin Daily: Price Goes Red As Fresh Trading Week Starts, Co-Creator Says He Has Just This Much Net Worth In Crypto
Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 0.9% lower at $0.07 over 24 hours leading up to early Monday morning. DOGE was in the red even though other major coins were trading higher intraday as the global cryptocurrency market cap edged 0.8% higher to $1.02 trillion at press time. Dogecoin Price Performance. Time-frame %...
SNDL To Buy Valens For $105M In Stock Creating Cannabis Behemoth
SNDL Inc. SNDL and The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS have entered into an arrangement agreement to combine their businesses and create a vertically integrated cannabis platform. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, SNDL will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Valens, other than those owned by SNDL and its subsidiaries, by way of a statutory plan of arrangement.
How Much Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin And Other Cryptos Aussies Own? Government To Conduct A Stocktake To Find Out Just That
Australia announced a stocktake of its cryptocurrency holdings to help better understand and regulate the booming $1 trillion sector. What Happened: The Treasury would undertake “token mapping,” or cataloging of the types and uses of digital currency owned within the country, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said in a statement, Reuters reported.
IN THIS ARTICLE
American Vanguard Shares Gain On $20M Accelerated Share Repurchase Plan
American Vanguard Corp. AVD has entered into an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) plan. AVD will repurchase $20 million worth of its common stock under the plan. The repurchase will be in addition to its existing 10b5-1 repurchase plan dated March 14, 2022. Chairman and CEO Eric G. Wintemute commented, "By...
Why Intuit Stock Is Surging After Hours: 'We're More Confident Than Ever'
Intuit Inc INTU shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. Intuit said fiscal fourth-quarter revenue decreased 6% year-over-year to $2.4 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $2.34 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.10 per share, which beat average analyst estimates of 98 cents per share.
9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
CI&T CINT shares increased by 5.2% to $9.49 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago. Vislink Technologies VISL stock rose 4.85% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $27.4...
Twitter, Zoom Video And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Tuesday
GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT fell 29.9% to $29.01 after declining around 14% on Monday. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. FHTX fell 23.1% to $11.30 after the company announced the FDA has placed a clinical hold on the Phase 1 dose escalation study of FHD-286. Wag! Group Co. PET dropped 20.4% to $6.07....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here Are Warren Buffett's Best Performing Dividend Stocks
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares.
Crude Oil Is Depressed Again
The commodity market remains under bearish control on Monday; Brent is falling to reach $95.45. Oil is being pressured by the expensive “greenback”, as well as public concerns about a global recession around the world. Today’s economic slump might reduce interest in energies, having a negative impact on prices.
Crypto IRA iTrustCapital Now Allows Investors To Stake Crypto As Part of Its Retirement Account, Surpasses $6 Billion In Volume
ITrustCapital Crypto IRA Surpassed $6 Billion In Transaction Volume This August. The IRA Now Offers DOT Staking And Plans To Continue Adding Staking Support For Digital Assets. Investment retirement account platform iTrustCapital recently surpassed $6 billion in total transaction volume in August, and the platform has plans to expand its...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
On Monday, 195 stocks hit new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Intel INTC. Reshape Lifesciences RSLS was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Advanced Emissions Solns ADES saw the most significant move...
$10 Million Bet On This Casino Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Minerva Neurosciences NERV stock rose 30.1% to $5.87 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.6 million, accounting for 158.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.3 million. NantHealth NH shares increased by...
First Look At The APE Chart As AMC Entertainment Preferred Equity Units Begin Trading
Patterns that develop on smaller time frames take a short period of time to play out. APE units have developed resistance at $7.63 and $8.21 and support at $6.75 and $6.08. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc AMC Preferred Equity APE began trading on Monday, opening at $7.01 and surging to $10.46 within the first 30 minutes of the market open before entering into a sharp decline. APE units were halted several times intraday due to the high level of volatility.
Looking At Expedia Group's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Expedia Group EXPE. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Top News In Fintech And Beyond For August 24, 2022
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved. Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
Benzinga
Why Haven't Any Tesla Executives Bought Their Own Company's Stock This Year?
There’s an old saying in Tennessee, “there are a million reasons to sell and only one reason to buy.” Like most adages, there’s some truth and some hyperbole in the saying. There are a lot of reasons to sell. For example, maybe you decide to diversify...
Jackson Hole Symposium Preview: Why Powell's Friday Speech Is Critical For Investors
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded lower by 1.6% on Monday as investors brace for what could be a hawkish speech by U.S Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday. Here's what investors need to know. What Is The Jackson Hole Symposium? The...
Ethereum Whales Sold 1.5 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Tokens In 2 Days
On-chain data shows that the richest Ethereum ETH/USD whales have been selling a large amount of Shiba Inu SHIB/USD tokens over the last two days. What Happened: ETH Whales sold 1.5 trillion SHIB tokens worth $20 million, as per data from blockchain wallet tracker Whale Stats. The meme coin rallied...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
72K+
Followers
160K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0