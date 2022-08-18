ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Why Major Global Brands Are Still Hot For The Metaverse With No Cooling In Sight

As institutions and legacy companies become increasingly involved in the metaverse, it’s prudent to evaluate why this is happening, and what it means for everyone else. Two years ago, any investment from the “traditional” sectors would be unexpected, but now they're all in. In the past twelve months, companies from fashion to finance have publicly involved and invested themselves in web3 projects and spaces.
How Much Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin And Other Cryptos Aussies Own? Government To Conduct A Stocktake To Find Out Just That

Australia announced a stocktake of its cryptocurrency holdings to help better understand and regulate the booming $1 trillion sector. What Happened: The Treasury would undertake “token mapping,” or cataloging of the types and uses of digital currency owned within the country, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said in a statement, Reuters reported.
This little-discussed provision in the Inflation Reduction Act just established the world’s largest green lending program

U.S. President Joe Biden signs the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 on Aug. 16. The law contains key provisions to tackle climate change and high health care costs. If you have been waiting on the sidelines, punting your participation in the clean energy economy, and wanting proof that clean energy is America’s future or that the U.S. government would put serious money behind tackling climate change, the Inflation Reduction Act is here—and there are no more excuses for not jumping into action.
SNDL To Buy Valens For $105M In Stock Creating Cannabis Behemoth

SNDL Inc. SNDL and The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS have entered into an arrangement agreement to combine their businesses and create a vertically integrated cannabis platform. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, SNDL will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Valens, other than those owned by SNDL and its subsidiaries, by way of a statutory plan of arrangement.
China Innovation ETF (KEJI): Q2 2022 Commentary

The Global X China Innovation ETF posted a return of 4.68% in Q2 2022. By comparison, the MSCI All China Index, which serves as the benchmark for KEJI returned 2.90% over the same period. In this piece, KEJI’s portfolio managers discuss how China’s changing market conditions affected the fund and our strategy going forward.
American Vanguard Shares Gain On $20M Accelerated Share Repurchase Plan

American Vanguard Corp. AVD has entered into an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) plan. AVD will repurchase $20 million worth of its common stock under the plan. The repurchase will be in addition to its existing 10b5-1 repurchase plan dated March 14, 2022. Chairman and CEO Eric G. Wintemute commented, "By...
Crypto IRA iTrustCapital Now Allows Investors To Stake Crypto As Part of Its Retirement Account, Surpasses $6 Billion In Volume

ITrustCapital Crypto IRA Surpassed $6 Billion In Transaction Volume This August. The IRA Now Offers DOT Staking And Plans To Continue Adding Staking Support For Digital Assets. Investment retirement account platform iTrustCapital recently surpassed $6 billion in total transaction volume in August, and the platform has plans to expand its...
Mizuho Is Bullish On This Schizophrenia-Focused Stock, Read Why

The updated model reflects additional de-risking of emraclidine (a novel M4 PAM for schizophrenia) following the announcement of positive Phase 3 data for KarXT, a similarly acting drug Karuna Therapeutics Inc's KRTX schizophrenia drug. After increasing the probability of success assumption to 70% (from 60%) for emraclidine, and making refinements...
Looking Into Mastercard's Recent Short Interest

Mastercard's (NYSE:MA) short percent of float has fallen 9.68% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 4.76 million shares sold short, which is 0.56% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Why Indonesia Energy Shares Are Rising

Shares of small-cap penny stock Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd INDO are trading higher by 49.5% at $11.48. The stock has also been trending amid retail investors on social media. Shares of energy and oil companies at large are also trading higher amid a gain in oil after Saudi Arabia suggested OPEC+ could make output cuts to support prices.
