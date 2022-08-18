Read full article on original website
How Sanctions On China Over Taiwan Could Create A $2.6 Trillion Hole In The Global Economy
A report prepared by China's Ministry of Public Security and Ministry of State Security has indicated that $2.6 trillion may evaporate from the global economy if sanctions are imposed on China over its standoff with Taiwan, reported Nikkei Asia. This has shocked China's cabinet, the State Council. The amount is...
Chinese Tech Giant Sounds Alarm Over Finances As US-China Tensions Boil, Threatening Cash Flow
In a staff email, the founder of China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd expressed its shift of focus from pursuing scale to ensuring profits and cash flow as the global economy enters a prolonged recession, Reuters reports. "With survival the main principle, marginal businesses will be shrunken and closed, and the...
Why Major Global Brands Are Still Hot For The Metaverse With No Cooling In Sight
As institutions and legacy companies become increasingly involved in the metaverse, it’s prudent to evaluate why this is happening, and what it means for everyone else. Two years ago, any investment from the “traditional” sectors would be unexpected, but now they're all in. In the past twelve months, companies from fashion to finance have publicly involved and invested themselves in web3 projects and spaces.
How Much Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin And Other Cryptos Aussies Own? Government To Conduct A Stocktake To Find Out Just That
Australia announced a stocktake of its cryptocurrency holdings to help better understand and regulate the booming $1 trillion sector. What Happened: The Treasury would undertake “token mapping,” or cataloging of the types and uses of digital currency owned within the country, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said in a statement, Reuters reported.
XPeng Plunges 10% On Weak Results, Alibaba Sheds 1%: Hang Seng Opens Lower As Fed's Jackson Hole Meet Takes Precedence
XPeng reported a net loss of 2.7B yuan ($403.2M) for the second quarter. Chinese yuan depreciates to over a two-year low against the dollar. Electric-vehicle stocks plunged in Hong Kong on Wednesday morning, with Tesla Inc TSLA rival XPeng Inc tumbling over 10% after posting a quarterly net loss that more than doubled.
Crypto Analyst Who Predicted Bitcoin Collapse Now Says 'New Lows Are Just A Matter Of Time'
Cryptocurrency giant Bitcoin BTC/USD closed on a positive note on Saturday at $21,166.06. At the time of writing, it was trading at $21,519, down close to 12% in the last seven days. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo, back on Aug. 16, anticipated the downward move, is now warning that "new lows are just a matter of time."
This little-discussed provision in the Inflation Reduction Act just established the world’s largest green lending program
U.S. President Joe Biden signs the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 on Aug. 16. The law contains key provisions to tackle climate change and high health care costs. If you have been waiting on the sidelines, punting your participation in the clean energy economy, and wanting proof that clean energy is America’s future or that the U.S. government would put serious money behind tackling climate change, the Inflation Reduction Act is here—and there are no more excuses for not jumping into action.
Why Singaporeans Are Rushing To Malaysia In Hordes, Causing Border Checkpoints To Choke
With Singapore’s central bank tightening its monetary policy to rein-in inflation, the nation’s currency has strengthened significantly against the currency of its neighbor Malaysia, which has been on an accommodative policy path. As a result, shoppers from Singapore have been traveling to Malaysia in hordes to take advantage...
Elon Musk's South Korean Fans Pile $15B Of Savings Into Tesla Shares: Courtesy Of 'Squid Game' And 'Paradise?'
Individual South Koreans have accumulated large stakes in Elon Musk-led Tesla Inc TSLA throughout the pandemic, having hiked their combined holdings over a hundred-fold to over $15 billion, reported Bloomberg. Why It Matters: A widening wealth gap in South Korea, which has been well depicted in the Oscar-winning movie "Parasite"...
SNDL To Buy Valens For $105M In Stock Creating Cannabis Behemoth
SNDL Inc. SNDL and The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS have entered into an arrangement agreement to combine their businesses and create a vertically integrated cannabis platform. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, SNDL will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Valens, other than those owned by SNDL and its subsidiaries, by way of a statutory plan of arrangement.
How BP, ConocoPhillips Could Benefit From Upcoming Nord Stream 1 Pipeline Closure
Russia’s state-owned multinational energy corporation announced another maintenance closure of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, following a reduction in natural gas volume over the past few weeks, as the pipeline is currently operating at 20% of the contractual volume, per CNBC. What Happened: The Nord Stream 1 pipeline will...
Twitter, Zoom Video And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Tuesday
GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT fell 29.9% to $29.01 after declining around 14% on Monday. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. FHTX fell 23.1% to $11.30 after the company announced the FDA has placed a clinical hold on the Phase 1 dose escalation study of FHD-286. Wag! Group Co. PET dropped 20.4% to $6.07....
China Innovation ETF (KEJI): Q2 2022 Commentary
The Global X China Innovation ETF posted a return of 4.68% in Q2 2022. By comparison, the MSCI All China Index, which serves as the benchmark for KEJI returned 2.90% over the same period. In this piece, KEJI’s portfolio managers discuss how China’s changing market conditions affected the fund and our strategy going forward.
American Vanguard Shares Gain On $20M Accelerated Share Repurchase Plan
American Vanguard Corp. AVD has entered into an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) plan. AVD will repurchase $20 million worth of its common stock under the plan. The repurchase will be in addition to its existing 10b5-1 repurchase plan dated March 14, 2022. Chairman and CEO Eric G. Wintemute commented, "By...
Dogecoin Daily: Price Goes Red As Fresh Trading Week Starts, Co-Creator Says He Has Just This Much Net Worth In Crypto
Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 0.9% lower at $0.07 over 24 hours leading up to early Monday morning. DOGE was in the red even though other major coins were trading higher intraday as the global cryptocurrency market cap edged 0.8% higher to $1.02 trillion at press time. Dogecoin Price Performance. Time-frame %...
Crypto IRA iTrustCapital Now Allows Investors To Stake Crypto As Part of Its Retirement Account, Surpasses $6 Billion In Volume
ITrustCapital Crypto IRA Surpassed $6 Billion In Transaction Volume This August. The IRA Now Offers DOT Staking And Plans To Continue Adding Staking Support For Digital Assets. Investment retirement account platform iTrustCapital recently surpassed $6 billion in total transaction volume in August, and the platform has plans to expand its...
Mizuho Is Bullish On This Schizophrenia-Focused Stock, Read Why
The updated model reflects additional de-risking of emraclidine (a novel M4 PAM for schizophrenia) following the announcement of positive Phase 3 data for KarXT, a similarly acting drug Karuna Therapeutics Inc's KRTX schizophrenia drug. After increasing the probability of success assumption to 70% (from 60%) for emraclidine, and making refinements...
Looking Into Mastercard's Recent Short Interest
Mastercard's (NYSE:MA) short percent of float has fallen 9.68% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 4.76 million shares sold short, which is 0.56% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Why Indonesia Energy Shares Are Rising
Shares of small-cap penny stock Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd INDO are trading higher by 49.5% at $11.48. The stock has also been trending amid retail investors on social media. Shares of energy and oil companies at large are also trading higher amid a gain in oil after Saudi Arabia suggested OPEC+ could make output cuts to support prices.
Analyst Sees 90% Upside On BRC As Focus Shifts To Mass-Market Distribution
Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth reiterated a Buy rating on the shares of BRC Inc BRCC and raised the price target to $19 from $17, implying a 90.7% upside. The analyst thinks more focus on mass market distribution will likely increase sales growth and visibility for its brand and products.
