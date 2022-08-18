ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Vanguard Shares Gain On $20M Accelerated Share Repurchase Plan

American Vanguard Corp. AVD has entered into an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) plan. AVD will repurchase $20 million worth of its common stock under the plan. The repurchase will be in addition to its existing 10b5-1 repurchase plan dated March 14, 2022. Chairman and CEO Eric G. Wintemute commented, "By...
$10 Million Bet On This Casino Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Top News In Fintech And Beyond For August 24, 2022

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
SNDL To Buy Valens For $105M In Stock Creating Cannabis Behemoth

SNDL Inc. SNDL and The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS have entered into an arrangement agreement to combine their businesses and create a vertically integrated cannabis platform. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, SNDL will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Valens, other than those owned by SNDL and its subsidiaries, by way of a statutory plan of arrangement.
Here's A Dividend Stock Both Warren Buffett And George Soros Agree On

After tirelessly analyzing Warren Buffett, George Soros and Steven Cohen’s 13F SEC filings for the second quarter of 2022, we've gained a better understanding of the investment strategies they've adopted and the construction of their hedge funds portfolios. Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management is currently trading the most positions when...
Why Intuit Stock Is Surging After Hours: 'We're More Confident Than Ever'

Intuit Inc INTU shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. Intuit said fiscal fourth-quarter revenue decreased 6% year-over-year to $2.4 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $2.34 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.10 per share, which beat average analyst estimates of 98 cents per share.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday, 195 stocks hit new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Intel INTC. Reshape Lifesciences RSLS was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Advanced Emissions Solns ADES saw the most significant move...
Why NightHawk Biosciences Stock Is Soaring

NightHawk Biosciences Inc NHWK shares are trading higher Monday after the company said it would fund development of a monkeypox vaccine. NightHawk executed a research and development license agreement with Lytic Solutions on Sunday. As part of the agreement, NightHawk will fund a research program for development of a proprietary subunit monkeypox vaccine.
What Are Whales Doing With EQT

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on EQT EQT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Looking At Expedia Group's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Expedia Group EXPE. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Could Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Provide A Massive Return? One Analyst Thinks So

While Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc RBA is not a large cap stock, it has seen 39.6% gains in the past six months and has extremely strong support along the $50 levels. RBA is an asset management and disposition company, largely for industrial equipment and durable assets. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, RBA is a B2B and B2C which helps customers buy and sell a wide range of used and unused equipment for construction, mining, transportation, energy and multiple other industries.
Intuit Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Intuit INTU. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Why Camber Energy Shares Are Rising

Shares of small-cap penny stock Camber Energy Inc CEI are trading higher by 3.5% at $0.37. The stock has been trending amid retail investors on social media. Shares of energy and oil companies at large are also trading higher amid a gain in oil after Saudi Arabia suggested OPEC+ could make output cuts to support prices.
Here's Why Pinduoduo Shares Are Rising 5% Today

Pinduoduo Inc - ADR PDD shares are trading higher by 5.64% to $50.64 Tuesday afternoon in sympathy with JD.Com Inc JD. which reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings results. JD said second-quarter revenue increased 5.4% year-over-year to RMB267.6 billion ($40 billion), which beat average analyst estimates of $38.63 billion, according to Benzinga...
Verizon Communications Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Verizon Communications VZ. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
