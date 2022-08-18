ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton motivated for Leicester clash after last season’s controversy

By NewsChain Sport
 5 days ago
Ralph Hasenhuttl says Southampton will be fuelled by a lingering grievance from last season’s heavy loss at Leicester when they return to the King Power Stadium.

Saints were thumped 4-1 by the Foxes on the final day of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign after falling behind to a controversial James Maddison goal.

Hasenhuttl’s side had been in possession when play was stopped early in the second half due to an injury to Jamie Vardy but referee Jon Moss then presented the ball back to the hosts, leading to Maddison capitalising.

“I still must say that I cannot follow what happened there at that time,” said the Saints manager, previewing Saturday’s clash.

“This was definitely decisive for this game. It’s always a motivation when you lose a game but when you lose it in this way even more.

“The way was absolutely not right and not fair. We got punished for something that was not right.

“It’s gone and we cannot win this game. But we can win this game on the weekend and this is the goal and this is why we’re going there with all of the motivation we need to have.”

Saints forward Che Adams will be fit to face the Foxes after suffering a minor injury in last weekend’s 2-2 draw at home to Leeds.

Romain Perraud, Tino Livramento and Theo Walcott remain unavailable.

