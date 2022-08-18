Read full article on original website
935wain.com
Boating Accident With Injury Investigated At Smith Ridge Boat Ramp On Green River Lake
Call Received: 2150 On Scene: 2157 Recon Team With Victim: 2204 Leaving Scene: 2305. Campbellsville Fire-Rescue was dispatched to a report of a boating accident near Smith Ridge Boat Ramp. Upon arrival, firefighters interviewed the reporting party reporting they heard some type of boat accident west of the loading ramp.
lakercountry.com
Jamestown council approves fire department merger
The South Russell Fire Department will soon merge with the Jamestown Fire Department. Jamestown Fire Chief Jeff Landers brought the merger up to the Jamestown City Council last Thursday, providing a breakdown of how the merger would work. The council voted unanimously to approve the merger. Landers said he spoke...
wtloam.com
Laurel County Officials Continue To Accept Items, Especially Non Perishable Food For Flood Victims
Laurel County Judge-Executive David Westerfield said they’re still collecting non-perishable food items desperately needed for the victims of the devastating flood in Eastern Kentucky. Donations of non-perishable food items are being accepted at the Laurel County Road Department on McWhorter Street Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Judge Westerfield has been taking truckloads of food to Fleming-Neon Middle School in Letcher County Saturdays and Tuesdays, which has morphed into the de-facto distribution center for the region. The basement of the school was flooded, but otherwise the school was spared. It operates on generator power. Volunteers assist the 75-100 people who stop by every day to pick up needed supplies. Fleming-Neon Middle School Principal David Robinson said he’s seen the school empty out of supplies eight or nine times already. In addition to food, recent shipments out of Laurel County provided tents, sleeping bags, wheelbarrows and a load of 190 shovels to help people remove thick mud from their homes and businesses. When Heather Bullock of Robinson Stave learned that a co-worker is a close relative of a couple that lost their four children in the flood, she and facilities manager Jim Stiles set up a Go Fund Me page to pay for the children’s funerals. That effort raised more than $75,000 that went directly to the couple. The company also paid $1,800 for another load of shovels that the judge plans to deliver to Fleming-Neon in a few days. Bullock, who traveled with Westerfield and other Laurel County employees said this is not going to be a quick fix. Wayne Riley has been soliciting donations through the Laurel County African American Heritage Center that he leads. The center filled another 24-foot truck with supplies including two large pallets of Kroger peanut butter. For more information contact the judge’s office at 606-864-4640 or visit their Facebook page.
WBKO
City of Glasgow City Council passes first ordinance regarding new logo
Edmonson County FRYSC teams up with local hairdressers for free haircuts. Edmonson County FRYSC teams up with local hairdressers for free haircuts. Logan County JROTC planning events to serve the community. Updated: 9 hours ago. Logan County JROTC planning events to serve the community. Non-Compliance sex offender registry arrest in...
wymt.com
Missing woman found in Laurel County
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, the Laurel County Sheriff shared a release about a missing woman in the area. Stormi Maxey. 25, was last seen off Walton Road in London on August 22 around 8 p.m. The Laurel County Sheriff’s office said she was found safe Tuesday afternoon....
lakercountry.com
Sharon Hopper Hart, age 64, of Russell Springs
Sharon Hopper Hart, age 64, of Russell Springs, KY passed away Saturday, August 20 2022 at Tri Star Centennial Medial Center. She was born on Monday, November 25 1957, in Somerset, Kentucky. She was the daughter of:. Mother – Zilpha Wilson Hopper, who has preceded her in death. Father...
lakercountry.com
Jamestown bringing back Movie Night on the Square
The City of Jamestown will be bringing back Movie Night on the Square. The Jamestown City Council discussed when the city will put on movie nights in the fall, and opted to go with September 16, September 30, and October 14. The city is also looking into having a movie...
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office conducting traffic safety checkpoints
The sheriff's office said they will focus on roads that have had a large amount of injuries from crashes.
wcluradio.com
Two arrested after multi-county pursuit ends in Adair County
GLASGOW — Police arrested last Thursday two people in connection to a pursuit that led authorities from Barren County to Adair County. Glasgow Police said the pursuit started after an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop along Park Avenue. A vehicle was allegedly driving through the residential area “at a high rate of speed.” The driver was also driving in a reckless manner.
lakercountry.com
Russell County remains yellow on new COVID map
The Kentucky Department of Health released its latest COVID map with Russell County remaining in the yellow category, indicating a medium level of community spread. Each of the surrounding counties was also in the yellow category, aside from Cumberland County which was in the green and Casey County, which was in the red.
lakercountry.com
3 local youth awarded ribbons in state 4-H country ham project
The 2022 Kentucky State Fair 4-H Country Ham Project saw three Russell County 4-H youth bring home ribbons. Both Jace Anderson and Dalton Foley received a blue ribbon while Sidney Galicia received a red ribbon in the competition. The project begins in January and ends in August at the state...
lakercountry.com
Hospital Board to meet this evening
The Russell County Hospital Board of Directors will hold its regular monthly meeting this evening. The board will meet at 4 p.m. at Duo Broadband.
lakercountry.com
Thelbert Dean Richards, age 89, of Russell Springs
Thelbert Dean Richards, of the Blair School House Community in Russell Springs, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the age of 89. Thelbert was born November 30, 1932, in Russell Springs, Kentucky, the son of the late James Edward Richards and Beulah Coffey Richards. He was a long-time member of the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church and a veteran of the United State Air Force, serving as an airplane mechanic in the Korean War. He enjoyed rebuilding cars and trucks, working at stock car races and playing Rook with friends and family. He was known for his infectious smile and whole-body laughs. He was a true blessing to know.
wymt.com
Woman reported missing in Laurel County later found, arrested
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - ***UPDATE***. Laurel County Dispatch confirmed Beverly Couch was arrested Sunday afternoon. Couch was previously reported missing on the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. She was charged with Criminal Trespassing and Disorderly Conduct. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office are looking...
clayconews.com
BROWN COUNTY, OHIO MAN ARRESTED, ASSORTMENT OF DRUGS, CASH, FIREARM, LOCATED AND SEIZED DURING LSO WELLFARE CHECK/INVESTIGATION AT RESIDENCE OFF KENTUCKY 312 IN LAUREL COUNTY
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's interdiction unit Justin Taylor (case officer) along with interdiction unit Landry Collett, shift Sgt. John Inman, Deputy Brian France, and Deputy Marcus Stigall arrested James William Edwards age 41 of Mount Orab, Ohio early Friday morning August 19, 2022 approximately 6:17 AM.
adairvoice.com
Stapleton arrested on several charges
Matthew Stapleton of Columbia is facing numerous charges after being arrested early Saturday morning. Officers from the Columbia Police Department initiated a traffic stop on Burkesville St, inspecting the vehicle Stapleton was driving. K9 unit Nitro was called, and he alerted on the vehicle where suspected methamphetamine was found. Officer...
z93country.com
Man Arrested after theft of a Mower
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron a Wayne County man has been arrested for being in possession of a stolen Scag zero-turn lawn mower worth over $10,000.00. On August 17, 2022, Deputy Jerry Coffey was following up on information he had obtained about possible location of the stolen zero-turn lawn mower which was stolen in Wayne County. While in the area of Cowan and Hull Subdivision Road he observed a pickup truck hauling the stolen zero-turn mower. Deputy Coffey conducted a traffic stop on the truck on Sexton Black Cemetery Road. After confirming this was the stolen mower Deputy Coffey seized the mower and charged the driver Derek Lyons of Monticello, Ky. for receiving stolen property (over $10,000.00). Lyons was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.
wnky.com
Dozens of animals adopted at BRAWA Clear the Shelters
BARREN CO. Ky.-Dozens of animals have new homes thanks to BRAWA’s Clear the Shelters!. Adoptions were half off at the Barren River Animal Welfare Association on Friday and Saturday to encourage people to come out and find their furever friend. 20 dogs, 11 cats, and three guinea pigs were...
wymt.com
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a missing woman. 60-year-old Beverly Couch was last seen on Laurel River Road around 2 p.m. on Saturday. Officials said Couch is mentally handicapped. The Sheriff’s Office did not have a picture of Couch....
WTVQ
Free legal assistance available for Kentucky flood survivors
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Free legal assistance is available to survivors in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties who were affected by Eastern Kentucky flooding. Survivors facing disaster-related issues who cannot afford an attorney may call the KBA Young Lawyers Section...
