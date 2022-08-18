Read full article on original website
Kamaru Usman rushed to hospital after Leon Edwards brutally KOs him with ‘greatest head-kick ever’ at UFC 278
KAMARU USMAN was rushed to hospital after suffering a brutal knockout defeat to Leon Edwards at UFC 278. The Nigerian Nightmare was seconds away from winning his sixth welterweight title defence before Edwards sent him crashing to the canvas with a stunning head-kick. Joe Rogan called it "the greatest head-kick...
MMAmania.com
Kamaru Usman releases statement after UFC 278 knockout loss - ‘Champs f— up sometimes’
Kamaru Usman was one minute away from continuing his seven year streak of dominance in the UFC when it all went sideways. Leon Edwards, who was down 3-1 on all three judges’ scorecards, threw out a nifty little left jab / left kick combo that caused “The Nigerian Nightmare” to lean headfirst right into the kick. He was left unconscious on the canvas, eyes blankly staring into infinity (watch the finish here).
Watch Muhammad Ali’s grandson Nico Ali Walsh win sixth fight with brutal body shot KO leaving proud mum Rasheda in tears
MUHAMMAD ALI's grandson recorded the sixth win of his professional boxing career with a brutal body shot KO, leaving mum Rasheda in tears. Nico Ali Walsh, 22, stopped Reyes Sanchez in the second round with a pair of brutal body shots inside the same arena where grandfather Ali had his jaw broken by Ken Norton in his 1973 loss.
Anthony Joshua's body language showed that he was in a state of 'aggressive arousal' and was suffering from 'cognitive confusion' prior to his bizarre post-fight speech following defeat to Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday
Anthony Joshua suffered the third defeat of his professional career on Saturday once again finding himself on the wrong side of a judges' decision against Oleksandr Usyk in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Looking to recapture his heavyweight gold, AJ produced a much-improved performance compared to the one seen in Tottenham back...
Judge who controversially scored the fight to Anthony Joshua confronted in fascinating interview
The boxing judge who controversially scored the fight to Anthony Joshua was CONFRONTED following the world title showdown. Oleksandr Usyk beat Joshua by split-decision to defend his undisputed crown in Saudi Arabia. Two of the three judges scored the fight to the Ukrainian (115-113 and 116-112). But one judge inexplicably...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Ronda Rousey's Best Swimsuit Photos
Legendary MMA star turned wrestler Ronda Rousey is as intimidating as they come inside of a fighting ring. Rousey, one of the most-accomplished UFC stars in recent memory, has also shown off her fighting skills and athletic ability for the WWE. But that's not all Rousey can do. Rousey, an...
American fighter Luke Rockhold purposefully smeared his blood over UFC opponent Paulo Costa's face in fight
During Luke Rockhold's UFC middleweight loss, he appeared to deliberately smear his blood all over his opponent Paulo Costa's face.
Watch Israel Adesanya react to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278: “I’m so happy for Leon and Tim, but then I’m so sad for Kamaru”
Watch middleweight champion Israel Adesanya react to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. It was Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Edwards in the welterweight main event at UFC 278 which took place at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The welterweight champion Usman was de-throned by Edwards via way of a knockout head kick in round 5 (see that here).
Khabib Nurmagomedov unsure if Kamaru Usman will be the same after nasty KO loss at UFC 278: “After such a knockout, a lot of people don’t recover”
Khabib Nurmagomedov is unsure if Kamaru Usman will be the same after the nasty KO loss at UFC 278. It was Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) this past Saturday night at UFC 278 in the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The welterweight main event had the title on the line. It was to be Edwards with a KO (kick to the head) in the 5th round that dethroned ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ and a new champion was made.
Leon Edwards stuns Kamaru Usman, wins title on KO kick
Leon Edwards delivered the head kick heard ‘round the world Saturday night. Edwards knocked out Kamaru Usman in the fifth
Tyson Fury reacts after Oleksandr Usyk defeats Anthony Joshua in rematch and confirms that he’s NOT retiring
Tyson Fury has announced that he will NOT be retiring after watching Oleksandr Usyk defeat Anthony Joshua this evening in Saudi Arabia. Usyk (20-0) and Joshua (24-3) collided for a second time this evening at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The pair had originally met under the...
Boxing Scene
Usyk Not Offended By Joshua's Outburst: I Respect Him, He Was a Bit Emotional
On Saturday night in Jeddah, Oleksandr Usyk secured a twelve round split decision in his rematch with Anthony Joshua, to retain the WBO, IBO, WBA, IBF heavyweight titles. Usyk said that he was not offended by Joshua’s reaction in the aftermath of their rematch, when he appeared to throw two of the belts out of the ring, having apparently been stopped by Usyk’s team from presenting them to him, before Joshua made an impassioned and often rambling speech to the crowd.
Boxing Scene
Fury Opens As Healthy Betting Favorite Over Usyk In Undisputed Heavyweight Clash
The oddsmakers like Tyson Fury’s chances of becoming the first crowned undisputed heavyweight champion in more than twenty years. Speculation has already run rampant of England’s Fury (32-0-1, 23KOs) ending his faux retirement to put his WBC and lineal championship at stake against unified WBA/IBF/WBO/IBO titlist Oleksandr Usyk (20-0, 13KOs). Early betting odds already place Fury as high as a -310 favorite to prevail, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, which lists Ukraine’s Usyk as a +195 favorite to become just the second former undisputed cruiserweight champion to repeat the feat at heavyweight, joining Evander Holyfield. Off-shore sportsbook BetOnline.ag has Fury as an early -280 favorite in the fight, provided it takes place prior to December 31.
Tyson Fury announces big news after Usyk-Joshua fight
Tyson Fury has seemingly had a change of heart about his boxing career. Fury announced on his 34th birthday last week that he is retiring and will not fight again. It would appear he was so disgusted with Saturday night’s heavyweight title fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua that he no longer feels he can walk away.
Ukrainian boxing champ Oleksandr Usyk slams ‘weak’ Vladimir Putin after defeating Anthony Joshua
CHAMP Oleksandr Usyk took aim at “weak” Vladimir Putin after defeating Anthony Joshua. The Ukrainian boxer said of the Russian president: “Everything he shows is just to show that he’s strong, but he’s not. “Otherwise he wouldn’t show how strong, how big he is. In...
Bleacher Report
Paulo Costa: Luke Rockhold Rubbing His Blood on My Face 'Very Disgusting' and 'Weird'
It's safe to say Paulo Costa wasn't a fan of Luke Rockhold smearing blood on his face near the end of their UFC 278 fight Saturday. "I didn't see it in the moment of the fight," Costa told reporters. "I just felt something on my face, but I was so worried about blocking his arms to not get elbowed in the face and punched. But I felt something. ... Now, when I saw, it's a very disgusting scene. It's a very weird moment."
Yoel Romero responds after Conor McGregor vows to model the second half of his career after the “Mad Cubano”
Yoel Romero has responded to Conor McGregor after the Irishman praised his style and longevity in mixed martial arts. While he may not be the most conventional fighter in the world, Yoel Romero is certainly unique. The 45-year-old has incredible knockout power, amazing durability, a great wrestling pedigree and so much more – which is why he’s still considered to be a top star for Bellator despite being in his mid-40s.
Boxing Scene
Thurman Issues Warning to Contenders: I'm a Fine Wine; You Can Only Get Me At High Level Restaurants
Keith Thurman wants to make it abundantly clear that he is not a stepping stone for up-and-coming fighters. (photo by Ryan Hafey) The 33-year-old veteran welterweight and former champion recently doubled down on remarks he made to BoxingScene.com earlier this summer regarding his status in the sport. Cognizant of the...
Boxing Scene
Team Dubois On Don King Lawsuit: We Have Settled, Will Be Paid In Full
Daniel Dubois is nearing a point where the only fighting he has to worry about will take place in the ring. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that significant progress has been made in settling an active lawsuit that the British heavyweight has filed against Don King Productions earlier this month. Dubois has yet to be paid in full for his fourth-round knockout of Trevor Bryan, which headlined a June 11 show promoted by DKP in Miami. However, recent dialogue between parties suggests the matter could be resolved in the coming days.
