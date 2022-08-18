Read full article on original website
Looking Into Relay Therapeutics's Return On Capital Employed
Relay Therapeutics RLAY brought in sales totaling $365 thousand during Q2 according to data provided by Benzinga Pro. However, earnings decreased 23.76%, resulting in a loss of $76.79 million. Relay Therapeutics collected $419 thousand in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $62.05 million loss. What Is ROCE?. Earnings...
$10 Million Bet On This Casino Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Here's Why Pinduoduo Shares Are Rising 5% Today
Pinduoduo Inc - ADR PDD shares are trading higher by 5.64% to $50.64 Tuesday afternoon in sympathy with JD.Com Inc JD. which reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings results. JD said second-quarter revenue increased 5.4% year-over-year to RMB267.6 billion ($40 billion), which beat average analyst estimates of $38.63 billion, according to Benzinga...
Looking Into Tonix Pharmaceuticals's Recent Short Interest
Tonix Pharmaceuticals's (NASDAQ:TNXP) short percent of float has risen 204.49% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.36 million shares sold short, which is 7.46% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Crypto Analyst Who Predicted Bitcoin Collapse Now Says 'New Lows Are Just A Matter Of Time'
Cryptocurrency giant Bitcoin BTC/USD closed on a positive note on Saturday at $21,166.06. At the time of writing, it was trading at $21,519, down close to 12% in the last seven days. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo, back on Aug. 16, anticipated the downward move, is now warning that "new lows are just a matter of time."
Dollar General To $280? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Monday
Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target on Dollar General Corporation DG from $260 to $280. However, Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained the stock with an Outperform. Dollar General shares rose 0.1% to $253.96 in pre-market trading. Cowen & Co. cut V.F. Corporation VFC price target from $52...
Why Intuit Stock Is Surging After Hours: 'We're More Confident Than Ever'
Intuit Inc INTU shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. Intuit said fiscal fourth-quarter revenue decreased 6% year-over-year to $2.4 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $2.34 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.10 per share, which beat average analyst estimates of 98 cents per share.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
On Monday, 195 stocks hit new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Intel INTC. Reshape Lifesciences RSLS was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Advanced Emissions Solns ADES saw the most significant move...
Here Are Warren Buffett's Best Performing Dividend Stocks
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares.
American Vanguard Shares Gain On $20M Accelerated Share Repurchase Plan
American Vanguard Corp. AVD has entered into an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) plan. AVD will repurchase $20 million worth of its common stock under the plan. The repurchase will be in addition to its existing 10b5-1 repurchase plan dated March 14, 2022. Chairman and CEO Eric G. Wintemute commented, "By...
SNDL To Buy Valens For $105M In Stock Creating Cannabis Behemoth
SNDL Inc. SNDL and The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS have entered into an arrangement agreement to combine their businesses and create a vertically integrated cannabis platform. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, SNDL will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Valens, other than those owned by SNDL and its subsidiaries, by way of a statutory plan of arrangement.
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CF Industries Holdings
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on CF Industries Holdings CF. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
Twitter, Zoom Video And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Tuesday
GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT fell 29.9% to $29.01 after declining around 14% on Monday. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. FHTX fell 23.1% to $11.30 after the company announced the FDA has placed a clinical hold on the Phase 1 dose escalation study of FHD-286. Wag! Group Co. PET dropped 20.4% to $6.07....
Why Haven't Any Tesla Executives Bought Their Own Company's Stock This Year?
There’s an old saying in Tennessee, “there are a million reasons to sell and only one reason to buy.” Like most adages, there’s some truth and some hyperbole in the saying. There are a lot of reasons to sell. For example, maybe you decide to diversify...
What Are Whales Doing With EQT
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on EQT EQT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Minerva Neurosciences NERV stock rose 30.1% to $5.87 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.6 million, accounting for 158.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.3 million. NantHealth NH shares increased by...
Analyst Sees 90% Upside On BRC As Focus Shifts To Mass-Market Distribution
Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth reiterated a Buy rating on the shares of BRC Inc BRCC and raised the price target to $19 from $17, implying a 90.7% upside. The analyst thinks more focus on mass market distribution will likely increase sales growth and visibility for its brand and products.
Dogecoin Daily: Price Goes Red As Fresh Trading Week Starts, Co-Creator Says He Has Just This Much Net Worth In Crypto
Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 0.9% lower at $0.07 over 24 hours leading up to early Monday morning. DOGE was in the red even though other major coins were trading higher intraday as the global cryptocurrency market cap edged 0.8% higher to $1.02 trillion at press time. Dogecoin Price Performance. Time-frame %...
Cryptocurrency Lido Staked Ether Rises More Than 4% In 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Lido Staked Ether's STETH/USD price has risen 4.04% to $1,596.22. This is contrary to its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 13.0% loss, moving from $1,827.84 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $4,829.57.
Could Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Provide A Massive Return? One Analyst Thinks So
While Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc RBA is not a large cap stock, it has seen 39.6% gains in the past six months and has extremely strong support along the $50 levels. RBA is an asset management and disposition company, largely for industrial equipment and durable assets. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, RBA is a B2B and B2C which helps customers buy and sell a wide range of used and unused equipment for construction, mining, transportation, energy and multiple other industries.
