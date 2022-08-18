ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 10

Related
CBS Chicago

Man charged with murder in hit-and-run that killed 3 men outside South Shore bar

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged with intentionally hitting four men with his car, killing three of them, outside a bar in the South Shore neighborhood earlier this month.Tavis Dunbar, 34, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 23-year-old Jaylen Ausley, 27-year-old Devonta Vivetter, and 25-year-old Donald Huey. Dunbar is also charged with attempted-murder in connection to the victim who survived.According to Dunbar's arrest report, he surrendered to police on Monday after witnesses and video footage identified him as the driver who intentionally hit four people outside Jeffery Pub near 71st Street and...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Shore#Paxton#Police#Violent Crime
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, shot on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot twice Tuesday morning in Chicago's Jackson Park Highlands neighborhood. The teen was walking outside around 6:19 a.m. in the 1800 block of East 71st Street when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police. He was shot in the thigh and arm and was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 16, suffers graze wound while near West Side alley

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy suffered a graze wound on Chicago's West Side Tuesday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 5100 block of West Division. At about 1:10 p.m., the 16-year-old boy was near an alley when he suffered a graze wound to his foot, Chicago police said. He self-transported...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Boy, 15, shot while riding bike in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy was shot while riding his bike Tuesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.Police said a car pulled up alongside the teen near 71st and Cregier around 6:15 a.m. and someone inside started shooting.The victim took off running, and lost a shoe as he fled the scene, jumping a few fences.Paramedics found him at 70th and East End, with gunshot wounds to his arm and thigh.He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.No one was in custody Tuesday morningArea One detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Using forged work records, man traveled around Chicago while on electronic monitoring for heroin distribution: prosecutors

Prosecutors have charged a five-time felon with using forged employment records to secure permission to move around Chicago while he was on electronic monitoring for a manufacture-delivery of heroin case in 2019. The charges are the first leveled against someone accused of benefiting from a forgery mill run by a now-fired City Colleges of Chicago basketball coach.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police release surveillance images of suspects in murder of musician Ryan 'Tygercat' Arliskas

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The parents of a 27-year-old musician who was gunned down on the city's Southwest Side are now asking for your help in finding three people who appear in surveillance images.As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported Tuesday, Ryan Arliskas' family said the push for answers has been frustrating – until a break in the case came with the new surveillance images. The family is asking anyone with information — it could be one person — to help them get justice for which they have been fighting."They're so young," said Ryan's mother, Molly Arliskas, as she looked at...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man shot and killed in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed Monday night in Little Village.Police said the 33-year-old man was in the back seat of a car in the 2500 block of South Karlov around 9:20 p.m., when three men walked up and fired 23 shots into the vehicle.The victim was shot in the head, and was pronounced dead at the scene.The shooters fled the scene in a blue truck.No one was in custody Tuesday morning.Area Four detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man dies after being stabbed in neck in downtown Chicago: police

CHICAGO - A 36-year-old man died after being stabbed in the neck in downtown Chicago Tuesday night. Around 7:46 p.m., police say a man in the 0-100 block of West Ohio Street sustained a laceration to the neck after a physical altercation with an unknown offender. The victim transported himself...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

4 armed robberies reported within an hour on Chicago's Northwest Side: police

CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating after four robberies were reported within an hour of each other Saturday on Chicago's Northwest Side. In each incident, the offenders drove their vehicle up to pedestrians on the sidewalk. Two or three offenders then exited the vehicle while armed with handguns, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 41, fatally shot in Jeffery Manor

CHICAGO - A man was shot several times and killed Monday morning in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood. The 41-year-old was shot multiple times and was transported to the University of Chicago Medial Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Jeffrey Pub memorial for South Shore hit-and-run victims

A memorial of flowers is placed near door of the Jeffery Pub, 7041 S. Jeffery Blvd. Three men were killed on Jeffrey Blvd. during a hit-and-run attack after leaving the pub, Sunday, August 14. The three victims have been identified as 27-year-old Devonta Vivetter, 25-year-old Donald Huey and 23-year-old Jalen...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy