South Shore hit-and-run: Suspect charged in triple murder outside Jeffery Pub
CHICAGO - A convicted felon yelled out, "I got something for you," moments before killing three men and seriously injuring a fourth in a hit-and-run outside a well-known gay bar in South Shore earlier this month, prosecutors said Tuesday. Tavis Dunbar, 34, of Chicago, was allegedly behind the wheel of...
Man charged with murder in hit-and-run that killed 3 men outside South Shore bar
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged with intentionally hitting four men with his car, killing three of them, outside a bar in the South Shore neighborhood earlier this month.Tavis Dunbar, 34, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 23-year-old Jaylen Ausley, 27-year-old Devonta Vivetter, and 25-year-old Donald Huey. Dunbar is also charged with attempted-murder in connection to the victim who survived.According to Dunbar's arrest report, he surrendered to police on Monday after witnesses and video footage identified him as the driver who intentionally hit four people outside Jeffery Pub near 71st Street and...
Teen Gunned Down in South Side Alley, Chicago Police Say
Chicago police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was gunned down in an alley on the city’s South Side. According to authorities, the teen was in an alley in the 8700 block of South Wabash at approximately 4:48 p.m. when he was shot multiple times by an unknown assailant.
Man charged in fatal hit-and-run outside Jeffery Pub, Chicago police say
A man has been charged with murder after three men were fatally struck outside a gay bar in the South Shore neighborhood.
Boy, 15, shot on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot twice Tuesday morning in Chicago's Jackson Park Highlands neighborhood. The teen was walking outside around 6:19 a.m. in the 1800 block of East 71st Street when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police. He was shot in the thigh and arm and was...
Boy, 16, suffers graze wound while near West Side alley
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy suffered a graze wound on Chicago's West Side Tuesday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 5100 block of West Division. At about 1:10 p.m., the 16-year-old boy was near an alley when he suffered a graze wound to his foot, Chicago police said. He self-transported...
Man suspected of pushing person onto CTA tracks arrested in Little Village
CHICAGO - A man suspected of pushing a person off a CTA platform on the Near West Side in early August has been arrested. James Stamps, 28, of Joliet, was taken into custody Monday in the 2600 block of South California Avenue in Little Village, according to Chicago police. On...
Boy, 15, shot while riding bike in South Shore
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy was shot while riding his bike Tuesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.Police said a car pulled up alongside the teen near 71st and Cregier around 6:15 a.m. and someone inside started shooting.The victim took off running, and lost a shoe as he fled the scene, jumping a few fences.Paramedics found him at 70th and East End, with gunshot wounds to his arm and thigh.He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.No one was in custody Tuesday morningArea One detectives were investigating.
Using forged work records, man traveled around Chicago while on electronic monitoring for heroin distribution: prosecutors
Prosecutors have charged a five-time felon with using forged employment records to secure permission to move around Chicago while he was on electronic monitoring for a manufacture-delivery of heroin case in 2019. The charges are the first leveled against someone accused of benefiting from a forgery mill run by a now-fired City Colleges of Chicago basketball coach.
'No regard for life': 7-year-old boy among 3 wounded in Englewood shooting, Chicago police say
A 7-year-old boy was among three people shot on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.
Police release surveillance images of suspects in murder of musician Ryan 'Tygercat' Arliskas
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The parents of a 27-year-old musician who was gunned down on the city's Southwest Side are now asking for your help in finding three people who appear in surveillance images.As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported Tuesday, Ryan Arliskas' family said the push for answers has been frustrating – until a break in the case came with the new surveillance images. The family is asking anyone with information — it could be one person — to help them get justice for which they have been fighting."They're so young," said Ryan's mother, Molly Arliskas, as she looked at...
Man shot and killed in Little Village
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed Monday night in Little Village.Police said the 33-year-old man was in the back seat of a car in the 2500 block of South Karlov around 9:20 p.m., when three men walked up and fired 23 shots into the vehicle.The victim was shot in the head, and was pronounced dead at the scene.The shooters fled the scene in a blue truck.No one was in custody Tuesday morning.Area Four detectives were investigating.
Bucktown armed robbery victims speak out on incident caught on video: 'Like an ambush'
"Not knowing if you're going to be alive, if you're going to be shot. It's a feeling that no one should ever feel. It's the most terrifying feeling I've ever felt."
Man dies after being stabbed in neck in downtown Chicago: police
CHICAGO - A 36-year-old man died after being stabbed in the neck in downtown Chicago Tuesday night. Around 7:46 p.m., police say a man in the 0-100 block of West Ohio Street sustained a laceration to the neck after a physical altercation with an unknown offender. The victim transported himself...
4 armed robberies reported within an hour on Chicago's Northwest Side: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating after four robberies were reported within an hour of each other Saturday on Chicago's Northwest Side. In each incident, the offenders drove their vehicle up to pedestrians on the sidewalk. Two or three offenders then exited the vehicle while armed with handguns, police said.
Man, 41, fatally shot in Jeffery Manor
CHICAGO - A man was shot several times and killed Monday morning in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood. The 41-year-old was shot multiple times and was transported to the University of Chicago Medial Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.
Jeffrey Pub memorial for South Shore hit-and-run victims
A memorial of flowers is placed near door of the Jeffery Pub, 7041 S. Jeffery Blvd. Three men were killed on Jeffrey Blvd. during a hit-and-run attack after leaving the pub, Sunday, August 14. The three victims have been identified as 27-year-old Devonta Vivetter, 25-year-old Donald Huey and 23-year-old Jalen...
Joliet man charged with battery after man shoved onto CTA train tracks
A man was charged with battery after Chicago police said he pushed someone onto CTA train tracks on the Near West Side earlier this month.
Chicago police: Robber, possibly armed with crowbar, following victims home from NW Side Walgreens
Police say the robber may be armed with a crowbar and a handgun.
'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
