$10 Million Bet On This Casino Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise As Focus Turns To Powell's Jackson Hole Speech: Analyst Warns Crypto 'Does Not Look Healthy Overall'
Fed Chair Jerome Powell to deliver his Jackson Hole speech about the economy on Friday. Long-term Bitcoin bull and trader flags warning based on chart, macro headwinds. Glassnode says Ethereum deposits on Beacon indicate 'stable holding pattern' reached. Major coins traded higher on Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market...
Target, Corteva Among CNBC Fast Money Mentions, And This Stock Popping 2.2% After Being Named
CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors. The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.
Why Haven't Any Tesla Executives Bought Their Own Company's Stock This Year?
There’s an old saying in Tennessee, “there are a million reasons to sell and only one reason to buy.” Like most adages, there’s some truth and some hyperbole in the saying. There are a lot of reasons to sell. For example, maybe you decide to diversify...
Crypto Analyst Who Predicted Bitcoin Collapse Now Says 'New Lows Are Just A Matter Of Time'
Cryptocurrency giant Bitcoin BTC/USD closed on a positive note on Saturday at $21,166.06. At the time of writing, it was trading at $21,519, down close to 12% in the last seven days. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo, back on Aug. 16, anticipated the downward move, is now warning that "new lows are just a matter of time."
Benzinga
Dogecoin Daily: Price Goes Red As Fresh Trading Week Starts, Co-Creator Says He Has Just This Much Net Worth In Crypto
Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 0.9% lower at $0.07 over 24 hours leading up to early Monday morning. DOGE was in the red even though other major coins were trading higher intraday as the global cryptocurrency market cap edged 0.8% higher to $1.02 trillion at press time. Dogecoin Price Performance. Time-frame %...
Here Are Warren Buffett's Best Performing Dividend Stocks
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares.
Dollar General To $280? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Monday
Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target on Dollar General Corporation DG from $260 to $280. However, Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained the stock with an Outperform. Dollar General shares rose 0.1% to $253.96 in pre-market trading. Cowen & Co. cut V.F. Corporation VFC price target from $52...
Jim Cramer Is Staying Away From This Stock, Says It's The 'Best One Of A Bad Neighborhood'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. CHPT is the "best one of a bad neighborhood." However, he added that the company is "not making money, and we can’t recommend stocks that aren’t making money in this environment. It’s too hard."
Twitter, Zoom Video And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Tuesday
GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT fell 29.9% to $29.01 after declining around 14% on Monday. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. FHTX fell 23.1% to $11.30 after the company announced the FDA has placed a clinical hold on the Phase 1 dose escalation study of FHD-286. Wag! Group Co. PET dropped 20.4% to $6.07....
3 Biggest Factors For Online Travel Stocks in 2023, According to Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak highlighted that the 2Q earnings commentary failed to change the importance of the state of the consumer, namely the high-end consumer, on the forward growth for travel. Now, Nowak expects '23 bookings estimates for Booking Holdings Inc BKNG (Equal Weight, price target $2300) to fall...
First Look At The APE Chart As AMC Entertainment Preferred Equity Units Begin Trading
Patterns that develop on smaller time frames take a short period of time to play out. APE units have developed resistance at $7.63 and $8.21 and support at $6.75 and $6.08. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc AMC Preferred Equity APE began trading on Monday, opening at $7.01 and surging to $10.46 within the first 30 minutes of the market open before entering into a sharp decline. APE units were halted several times intraday due to the high level of volatility.
Looking Into Shell's Recent Short Interest
Shell's (NYSE:SHEL) short percent of float has fallen 26.32% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 5.19 million shares sold short, which is 0.14% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Williams-Sonoma 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Williams-Sonoma WSM has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.46% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.76%. Currently, Williams-Sonoma has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion. Buying $100 In WSM: If an investor had bought $100 of WSM stock 10 years ago, it...
Short Seller Jim Chanos Buys APE Shares: Why Is He Taking A Long Position In AMC Preferred Equity?
Famed short seller Jim Chanos has announced a long position in AMC Preferred Equity Units APE as part of an arbitrage play. What Happened: Chanos announced that he initiated a position in APE shares Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." The legendary short seller believes the preferred shares should...
2 Dividend Stocks The Activist Investor Behind Disney Has Also Been Buying
Activist investor Dan Loeb is the Chief Executive Officer and founder of hedge fund Third Point Management, which has recently opened a stake in The Walt Disney Company DIS of 1,000,000 shares. Besides acquiring growth stocks, Third Point Management is also diversified in defensive positions that provide everyday necessities and...
A Look Inside Tesla's New 4680 Battery Pack
Tesla Inc's TSLA Gigafactory Texas has been ramping up Model Y production for several months now. The company is aiming to fill the vehicles with its new 4860 battery cell format, but due to issues ramping up, is also making some Model Ys at the factory with the older 2170 cells that are found in Model 3s and Ys made in the Fremont, California factory.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
On Monday, 195 stocks hit new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Intel INTC. Reshape Lifesciences RSLS was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Advanced Emissions Solns ADES saw the most significant move...
Recap Of Tuesday's Biotech Catalysts - End Of the Day Summary
Important Biotech Catalysts For August 23, 2022 - EoD Summary. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for Merck's MRK lead asset MK-2060 for the reduction in risk of major thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD). Merck shares traded in a range of $89.72 to $90.97 on day volume of 5.2 million shares, closed regular trading session at $90.20.
Mizuho Is Bullish On This Schizophrenia-Focused Stock, Read Why
The updated model reflects additional de-risking of emraclidine (a novel M4 PAM for schizophrenia) following the announcement of positive Phase 3 data for KarXT, a similarly acting drug Karuna Therapeutics Inc's KRTX schizophrenia drug. After increasing the probability of success assumption to 70% (from 60%) for emraclidine, and making refinements...
