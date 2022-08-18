ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$10 Million Bet On This Casino Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise As Focus Turns To Powell's Jackson Hole Speech: Analyst Warns Crypto 'Does Not Look Healthy Overall'

Fed Chair Jerome Powell to deliver his Jackson Hole speech about the economy on Friday. Long-term Bitcoin bull and trader flags warning based on chart, macro headwinds. Glassnode says Ethereum deposits on Beacon indicate 'stable holding pattern' reached. Major coins traded higher on Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market...
Here Are Warren Buffett's Best Performing Dividend Stocks

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares.
Dollar General To $280? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Monday

Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target on Dollar General Corporation DG from $260 to $280. However, Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained the stock with an Outperform. Dollar General shares rose 0.1% to $253.96 in pre-market trading. Cowen & Co. cut V.F. Corporation VFC price target from $52...
First Look At The APE Chart As AMC Entertainment Preferred Equity Units Begin Trading

Patterns that develop on smaller time frames take a short period of time to play out. APE units have developed resistance at $7.63 and $8.21 and support at $6.75 and $6.08. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc AMC Preferred Equity APE began trading on Monday, opening at $7.01 and surging to $10.46 within the first 30 minutes of the market open before entering into a sharp decline. APE units were halted several times intraday due to the high level of volatility.
Looking Into Shell's Recent Short Interest

Shell's (NYSE:SHEL) short percent of float has fallen 26.32% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 5.19 million shares sold short, which is 0.14% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
2 Dividend Stocks The Activist Investor Behind Disney Has Also Been Buying

Activist investor Dan Loeb is the Chief Executive Officer and founder of hedge fund Third Point Management, which has recently opened a stake in The Walt Disney Company DIS of 1,000,000 shares. Besides acquiring growth stocks, Third Point Management is also diversified in defensive positions that provide everyday necessities and...
A Look Inside Tesla's New 4680 Battery Pack

Tesla Inc's TSLA Gigafactory Texas has been ramping up Model Y production for several months now. The company is aiming to fill the vehicles with its new 4860 battery cell format, but due to issues ramping up, is also making some Model Ys at the factory with the older 2170 cells that are found in Model 3s and Ys made in the Fremont, California factory.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday, 195 stocks hit new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Intel INTC. Reshape Lifesciences RSLS was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Advanced Emissions Solns ADES saw the most significant move...
Recap Of Tuesday's Biotech Catalysts - End Of the Day Summary

Important Biotech Catalysts For August 23, 2022 - EoD Summary. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for Merck's MRK lead asset MK-2060 for the reduction in risk of major thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD). Merck shares traded in a range of $89.72 to $90.97 on day volume of 5.2 million shares, closed regular trading session at $90.20.
Mizuho Is Bullish On This Schizophrenia-Focused Stock, Read Why

The updated model reflects additional de-risking of emraclidine (a novel M4 PAM for schizophrenia) following the announcement of positive Phase 3 data for KarXT, a similarly acting drug Karuna Therapeutics Inc's KRTX schizophrenia drug. After increasing the probability of success assumption to 70% (from 60%) for emraclidine, and making refinements...
