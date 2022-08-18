Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. Schedules Second Quarter Results Webcast for 5:30 p.m. ET on August 22, 2022

Read full article on original website
Related
GH Research Shares Q2 2022 Financial Results & Business Updates
GH Research PLC GHRS, the clinical-stage biopharma company dedicated to transforming the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders through 5-MeO-DMT production, provided a financial and business update for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The financial results for the period:. Total cash position of $265.4 million, compared to $276.8 million...
Crypto Analyst Who Predicted Bitcoin Collapse Now Says 'New Lows Are Just A Matter Of Time'
Cryptocurrency giant Bitcoin BTC/USD closed on a positive note on Saturday at $21,166.06. At the time of writing, it was trading at $21,519, down close to 12% in the last seven days. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo, back on Aug. 16, anticipated the downward move, is now warning that "new lows are just a matter of time."
This little-discussed provision in the Inflation Reduction Act just established the world’s largest green lending program
U.S. President Joe Biden signs the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 on Aug. 16. The law contains key provisions to tackle climate change and high health care costs. If you have been waiting on the sidelines, punting your participation in the clean energy economy, and wanting proof that clean energy is America’s future or that the U.S. government would put serious money behind tackling climate change, the Inflation Reduction Act is here—and there are no more excuses for not jumping into action.
How Sanctions On China Over Taiwan Could Create A $2.6 Trillion Hole In The Global Economy
A report prepared by China's Ministry of Public Security and Ministry of State Security has indicated that $2.6 trillion may evaporate from the global economy if sanctions are imposed on China over its standoff with Taiwan, reported Nikkei Asia. This has shocked China's cabinet, the State Council. The amount is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SNDL To Buy Valens For $105M In Stock Creating Cannabis Behemoth
SNDL Inc. SNDL and The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS have entered into an arrangement agreement to combine their businesses and create a vertically integrated cannabis platform. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, SNDL will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Valens, other than those owned by SNDL and its subsidiaries, by way of a statutory plan of arrangement.
Benzinga
PZN ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces an Investigation into the Fairness of the Merger of Pzena Investment Management, Inc. with an Affiliate of its Operating Company
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2022 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Pzena Investment Management, Inc. ("Pzena" or the "Company") PZN stock prior to July 26, 2022. You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky,...
How BP, ConocoPhillips Could Benefit From Upcoming Nord Stream 1 Pipeline Closure
Russia’s state-owned multinational energy corporation announced another maintenance closure of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, following a reduction in natural gas volume over the past few weeks, as the pipeline is currently operating at 20% of the contractual volume, per CNBC. What Happened: The Nord Stream 1 pipeline will...
American Vanguard Shares Gain On $20M Accelerated Share Repurchase Plan
American Vanguard Corp. AVD has entered into an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) plan. AVD will repurchase $20 million worth of its common stock under the plan. The repurchase will be in addition to its existing 10b5-1 repurchase plan dated March 14, 2022. Chairman and CEO Eric G. Wintemute commented, "By...
RELATED PEOPLE
Dollar General To $280? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Monday
Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target on Dollar General Corporation DG from $260 to $280. However, Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained the stock with an Outperform. Dollar General shares rose 0.1% to $253.96 in pre-market trading. Cowen & Co. cut V.F. Corporation VFC price target from $52...
Crude Oil Is Depressed Again
The commodity market remains under bearish control on Monday; Brent is falling to reach $95.45. Oil is being pressured by the expensive “greenback”, as well as public concerns about a global recession around the world. Today’s economic slump might reduce interest in energies, having a negative impact on prices.
Cannabis ETF Makes Bold Bet On Legalization, Reversing Stance On U.S. Marijuana Assets
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF MJ, an exchange-traded fund specializing mainly in Canadian cannabis companies and ancillary marijuana businesses, will begin to include U.S.-based marijuana multistate operators. “We are excited to offer our investors exposure to the global cannabis industry through MJ, the world’s largest global cannabis fund. ETFMG is proud...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Closes Private Placement Round, Announces New Shareholder Distribution
Biotech clinical-stage company Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. AGNPF has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement for a total of 373,900 of its units at $3.75 per share, for gross proceeds of $1,402,125. Algernon focuses on investigating new disease applications for already-approved drugs, including naturally occurring compounds, while specifically researching compounds...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chinese Tech Giant Sounds Alarm Over Finances As US-China Tensions Boil, Threatening Cash Flow
In a staff email, the founder of China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd expressed its shift of focus from pursuing scale to ensuring profits and cash flow as the global economy enters a prolonged recession, Reuters reports. "With survival the main principle, marginal businesses will be shrunken and closed, and the...
Twitter, Zoom Video And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Tuesday
GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT fell 29.9% to $29.01 after declining around 14% on Monday. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. FHTX fell 23.1% to $11.30 after the company announced the FDA has placed a clinical hold on the Phase 1 dose escalation study of FHD-286. Wag! Group Co. PET dropped 20.4% to $6.07....
How Much Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin And Other Cryptos Aussies Own? Government To Conduct A Stocktake To Find Out Just That
Australia announced a stocktake of its cryptocurrency holdings to help better understand and regulate the booming $1 trillion sector. What Happened: The Treasury would undertake “token mapping,” or cataloging of the types and uses of digital currency owned within the country, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said in a statement, Reuters reported.
Benzinga
Dogecoin Daily: Price Goes Red As Fresh Trading Week Starts, Co-Creator Says He Has Just This Much Net Worth In Crypto
Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 0.9% lower at $0.07 over 24 hours leading up to early Monday morning. DOGE was in the red even though other major coins were trading higher intraday as the global cryptocurrency market cap edged 0.8% higher to $1.02 trillion at press time. Dogecoin Price Performance. Time-frame %...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Top News In Fintech And Beyond For August 24, 2022
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved. Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
Benzinga
Real Estate Market Cycles - Where We're At Today And What's Next
Seasons, stages, phases and cycles. In biology, astronomy, time and many other aspects of life, things repeat. Real estate is no exception. Market analysts have shown that real estate markets pass through recurring cycles. In 1933, Homer Hoyt revealed how real estate passes through stages in his book “100 Years...
9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
CI&T CINT shares increased by 5.2% to $9.49 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago. Vislink Technologies VISL stock rose 4.85% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $27.4...
Earnings Scheduled For August 22, 2022
• Jaguar Health JAGX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $3.10 million. • Naas Technology NAAS is likely to report earnings for its third quarter. • Allego ALLG is projected to report earnings for its second quarter. • Viomi Technology Co VIOT is...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
72K+
Followers
160K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0