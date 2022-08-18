ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mullica Hill, NJ

Impact100 South Jersey donates grants to county nonprofits

About five years ago, a small group of South Jersey women had the goal of organizing their own branch of Impact 100, a women’s collective that awards more than $100,000 in grant funds annually to area nonprofits. The initial group of six founding members was able to recruit the...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
Haddonfield Tennis Association announces fall junior tennis programs

The Haddonfield Tennis Association will conduct two six-week tennis programs for juniors (ages 6 to 13) on Sundays at the Centennial Tennis Courts and Tuesdays at Tavistock Hills Swim Club. The Sunday program will begin on September 18 and the Tuesday program on Sept. 20. Participants are encouraged to register early, as space is limited.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
Give thanks there are still some Thanksgiving games

It was one of the great games of last season, with Woodstown overcoming a 14-0 deficit to defeat Salem, 20-14 in their annual Thanksgiving matchup. This is a rivalry that dates back to 1911 (and no, I didn’t cover that first game). It was the 112th meeting. The 113th...
SALEM, NJ
Audubon QB Scott Lynch proves you can come home again

Audubon senior quarterback Scott Lynch has shown the ability to adapt, while being able to dominate in multiple sports. In this era of athletes specializing in one sport, Lynch is a throwback, a three-sport standout. Yet make no mistake. He hopes to cast his lot in college on football and...
AUDUBON, NJ

