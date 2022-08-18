Read full article on original website
Related
NBC12
Virginia eviction rates jump since COVID protections ended
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Ever since all pandemic-related protections ended July 1, evictions in Virginia have spiked. According to the Legal Aid Justice Center, eviction lawsuit filings, or unlawful detainer suits, were up 34 percent last month, and they say that number will keep going up. The most recent data...
NBC12
Positive impacts of Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive on full display at Woodville Elementary
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NBC12 is proud to say the fifth annual Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive was a massive success. But after the big event simmers down, where do these backpacks actually go, and who has your generosity helped? NBC12 went to Woodville Elementary to find out. “It’s just a...
NBC12
RPS teachers and principals prepare for return of students Monday
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At J.L. Francis Elementary on Richmond’s southside, teachers and staff are preparing to return about 550 students next week. “We’ve been working hard setting up our physical space all week, and we’re really excited about being able to be back in the classroom in small groups so we can do collaborative learning,” said Shannon Nguyen, J.L. Francis Elementary Teacher.
NBC12
String of overdoses in Chesterfield raises alarm on opioid crisis
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A concerning pattern of overdoses in Chesterfield County is now raising the alarm on the opioid crisis locally. August has been a deadly one for the area, with 19 total overdoses over the last three weeks, four of which were fatal. On Saturday night, three...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC12
On This Day in 2011: Powerful earthquake rocks Virginia
LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - A massive earthquake centered in Louisa County struck the East Coast on Aug. 23, 2011. The quake, which hit just before 2 p.m. that day, measured 5.8 on the Richter scale. It was centered about 5 miles south of Mineral. It was felt as far north...
NBC12
Richmond firefighters, RACC rescue kitten stuck in car dashboard
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Firefighters in Richmond and officers with Richmond Animal Care and Control rescued a kitten that was stuck inside the dashboard of a car. Around 2:19 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, firefighters responded to the Dollar Tree on Cowardin Avenue for the report of a kitten stuck in the dashboard of a vehicle.
NBC12
Henrico middle school eliminates ‘Indians’ mascot, logo
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a two-year student-led effort, a Henrico County middle school has dropped its longtime mascot ahead of the new school year. In June, students and administrators at John Rolfe Middle School announced at a school board meeting that the school will retire its longtime “Indians” nickname and logo.
NBC12
Demolition beginning for blighted Petersburg Ramada Inn
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - For decades, the decaying derelict of the abandoned Ramada Inn was the first thing drivers saw as they passed Petersburg, driving down I-95. Soon the cracked glass and boarded windows that have negatively plagued the city’s image will be a thing of the past. “Today,...
School starts for Chesterfield County despite teacher shortage
Summer break is over, and school is back in session for first through sixth grade and ninth grade in Chesterfield County.
NBC12
‘Every class is filled’: Chesterfield Schools works to fill vacancies as students head back to class
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - On Monday morning, Larry Clarke walked up to Beasley Elementary School with his wife to take his four children to class on their first day of school in Chesterfield. “It’s exciting, but scary too,” said Clarke. Clarke said his sons are going into fourth...
Richmond restaurant mogul hit with $3.2 million donut defamation suit
Ian Kelley, the founder and CEO of Sugar Shack Donuts and Luther Burger, is facing a lawsuit from an investor in the companies who claims Kelley defamed him and had him falsely arrested for embezzlement.
NBC12
Henrico teen missing, in need of medication after leaving with adult woman
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are searching for a missing teenager who is believed to leave his home without his medication. On Monday, Aug. 22, around 1:45 p.m., police responded to the 7700 block of Shrader Road after a person at the residence reported a missing juvenile. According to police, 17-year-old Matthew Belford left home on Friday, Aug. 19, around 4 p.m., with an adult woman and has not returned.
Music comes to Abner Clay Park in Down Home Family Reunion
Abner Clay Park was filled with music, live demonstrations, and community last night as guests flocked to the park for the Down Home Family Reunion, a night of live music, demonstrations, and community.
Petersburg Police bike patrol hopes to reduce crime, build relationships
A four-person bike patrol and substation opened on Friday and it comes at a time when police headquarters could soon be at a new location.
Richmond's 1st gun buyback ends due to 'overwhelming response'
Richmond's first-ever gun buyback initiative ended early Saturday afternoon because of an "overwhelming response," according to city officials.
George Wythe principal remembered as humble, loving: 'It's still breathtaking'
Many people in the Richmond community are heartbroken following the sudden news of the death of the principal of George Wythe High School.
Brothers walk from Chesterfield to Virginia state Capital and on to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness for foster care
Twin brothers who were born into foster care are walking in all 50 states to raise awareness for adoption and they trekked through Richmond Tuesday.
Suspected mass overdose adds to more than 15 overdoses in Chesterfield in one month
In Chesterfield County, three people were sent to the hospital for suspected overdoses on Saturday.
NBC12
Richmond holds gun buyback event, shut down after overwhelming response
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond city leaders call its first “gun buyback program” event a huge success. The event had to be shut down after just about 4 hours because of the overwhelming response. The city was giving out thousands of dollars in gift cards. The city was giving...
NBC12
Study launched to determine efficacy of mRNA flu vaccine
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - If you haven’t already received your flu vaccine, you might consider getting your shot through Clinical Research Partners in Henrico. The medical clinic is partnering with the two major pharmaceutical companies specializing in mRNA vaccines, like the COVID-19 vaccine, to study...
Comments / 1