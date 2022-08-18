ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC12

Virginia eviction rates jump since COVID protections ended

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Ever since all pandemic-related protections ended July 1, evictions in Virginia have spiked. According to the Legal Aid Justice Center, eviction lawsuit filings, or unlawful detainer suits, were up 34 percent last month, and they say that number will keep going up. The most recent data...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

RPS teachers and principals prepare for return of students Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At J.L. Francis Elementary on Richmond’s southside, teachers and staff are preparing to return about 550 students next week. “We’ve been working hard setting up our physical space all week, and we’re really excited about being able to be back in the classroom in small groups so we can do collaborative learning,” said Shannon Nguyen, J.L. Francis Elementary Teacher.
RICHMOND, VA
#Homelessness#Housing
NBC12

On This Day in 2011: Powerful earthquake rocks Virginia

LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - A massive earthquake centered in Louisa County struck the East Coast on Aug. 23, 2011. The quake, which hit just before 2 p.m. that day, measured 5.8 on the Richter scale. It was centered about 5 miles south of Mineral. It was felt as far north...
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Richmond firefighters, RACC rescue kitten stuck in car dashboard

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Firefighters in Richmond and officers with Richmond Animal Care and Control rescued a kitten that was stuck inside the dashboard of a car. Around 2:19 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, firefighters responded to the Dollar Tree on Cowardin Avenue for the report of a kitten stuck in the dashboard of a vehicle.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Henrico middle school eliminates ‘Indians’ mascot, logo

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a two-year student-led effort, a Henrico County middle school has dropped its longtime mascot ahead of the new school year. In June, students and administrators at John Rolfe Middle School announced at a school board meeting that the school will retire its longtime “Indians” nickname and logo.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Demolition beginning for blighted Petersburg Ramada Inn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - For decades, the decaying derelict of the abandoned Ramada Inn was the first thing drivers saw as they passed Petersburg, driving down I-95. Soon the cracked glass and boarded windows that have negatively plagued the city’s image will be a thing of the past. “Today,...
PETERSBURG, VA
NBC12

Henrico teen missing, in need of medication after leaving with adult woman

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are searching for a missing teenager who is believed to leave his home without his medication. On Monday, Aug. 22, around 1:45 p.m., police responded to the 7700 block of Shrader Road after a person at the residence reported a missing juvenile. According to police, 17-year-old Matthew Belford left home on Friday, Aug. 19, around 4 p.m., with an adult woman and has not returned.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Study launched to determine efficacy of mRNA flu vaccine

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - If you haven’t already received your flu vaccine, you might consider getting your shot through Clinical Research Partners in Henrico. The medical clinic is partnering with the two major pharmaceutical companies specializing in mRNA vaccines, like the COVID-19 vaccine, to study...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA

