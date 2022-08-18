ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's It Like to Be the First U.S. Franchisee for a Successful International Franchise? This Miami Entrepreneur Is Finding Out.

By Madeline Garfinkle
How does an international brand enter the United States? It's a question that many franchises ask — and for laundry service brand Mr Jeff , which was founded in Spain and has sold more than 2,000 locations globally, its entry into America came via an unlikely source: a humble aspiring franchisee named Sergio Aguirre.

Aguirre lives in Miami and spent years working in hotels. He considered opening his own restaurant, but his aspirations changed after visiting Mexico to see friends. That's where he learned about Mr Jeff. He asked if the company was expanding into the U.S., and at the time, it wasn't — but a few years later, in 2021, he got the call. "We're ready if you're ready," a brand representative told him.

Now Aguirre's storefront is open, and he's helping introduce Mr Jeff to America. (The brand does its customers' laundry, with pickups and delivery scheduled through an app.) Here, he talks about what it's like to be a pioneer, and the importance of connecting with customers.

How does it feel to be the first Mr Jeff franchisee in the U.S.?

All the feelings are there. I have a big challenge, which is trying something here that doesn't really have proof yet. The first months were crazy, and I started thinking, Why did I do this? But through help from mentors, I know it's going to be a year of growth. I need to take it slow and not stress myself out.

What was the beginning like?

It's important for new franchisees to know that opening a business doesn't mean it just starts running right away. You need to be there every single day for the first year and constantly make sure that you're growing. I've never opened something alone, and I've hit the wall a couple of times, but I'm like, OK, what do I need to do now? Because from there, I'm the one who needs to make the decision. Some people are very scared about that, and it can be very stressful. As the first franchisee, I'm taking in all those little details and learning. I still have a long way to go, and just need to make sure I don't get lost.

You worked in hospitality before. Did your hotel experience help you with Mr Jeff?

At the hotel brand I worked at before, the idea was to maintain standards and quality across its 300 locations. It wasn't a franchise, but it's the same idea. It's all about getting to know your customers and maintaining that communication.

It's important with customer service to find out what went wrong and figure out how to make it right. People like to talk and know that you're on top of things. Like, there is this one woman who is very consistent — she downloaded the app and subscribed to a plan, but she doesn't use the app to order. She relies on me to do everything. I can't tell her that she must use the app, because yes, that would make my life easier, but sometimes it's more important to adapt to them . In the end, I am offering a service.

How do you manage the stress of this big challenge?

It's a question of maintaining my daily routine. One of the most important things is just having my coffee, or having a good lunch and enjoying those little moments to keep thinking and stay motivated. If you're stressed from morning to night, then you cannot sleep and then you can't rest. And if you don't rest, then you cannot perform well the next day. Even if there's a huge storm coming, you just need to stay cool and decide on a strategy.

Inc.com

This Entrepreneur Has Built a Paper Empire in a Digital Age

Ashley Reynolds, 36, has always used paper planners not just as an organizational and productivity tool, but also as a vital place to record her feelings. Ultimately, though, she was never able to find one with exactly the design or features she was looking for. So when she left her job at Capital One in 2014, she decided to turn her passion into a business. The following year, she launched Richmond, Virginia-based Cloth & Paper, a company that makes planners. The business flourished during the pandemic, with revenue reaching more than $7 million in 2021. That figure represented 880 percent growth from 2018, landing Cloth & Paper at number 717 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list. --As told to Xintian Tina Wang.
UPI News

Florida woman with world's longest locks grows hair to 110 feet

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The Florida woman who holds the Guinness World Record for longest locks said her tendrils of hair have now reached a length of 110 feet. Asha Mandela, 60, was first awarded the record for longest locks (locs) in 2009, when her locks were measured at 19 feet and 6.5 inches, and the record-holder said her hair has now reached a length of 110 feet.
Indy100

Couple who couldn't afford a house in the UK buy an entire French village for just £22k

A British couple came up with a creative solution to the soaring costs of UK property – they snapped up a French village instead. As of March 2022, the average UK house price was £278,000, an increase of £24,000 VS last year. Like most people, Paul Mappley and Yip Ward simply couldn't afford to get on the UK property ladder. Ward said that the prospect of buying somewhere "tiny" for more than £250,000 in the UK was "never on the table".The landscape gardeners from Tunbridge Wells, Kent, headed to France where they found the historic hamlet of La Busliere,...
Fortune

This little-discussed provision in the Inflation Reduction Act just established the world’s largest green lending program

U.S. President Joe Biden signs the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 on Aug. 16. The law contains key provisions to tackle climate change and high health care costs. If you have been waiting on the sidelines, punting your participation in the clean energy economy, and wanting proof that clean energy is America’s future or that the U.S. government would put serious money behind tackling climate change, the Inflation Reduction Act is here—and there are no more excuses for not jumping into action.
Eater

Facebook Scammers Stole Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars Posing as Luxury Restaurant Suppliers

“It was so cheap it was unheard of,” says Ruth (last name withheld by request), a healthcare professional in Texas. In February 2022, a Facebook ad popped up on her smartphone with a deal on Maine lobster tails that seemed too good to pass up. “There were a lot of red flags, but it was a legitimate company,” she says. The online seller claimed to be Regalis Foods, a well-known purveyor of seafood and other high-end culinary goods based in New York.
wmagazine.com

What Makes a Tequila So Exclusive, It’s Only Available Through Bottle Service?

Bottle service is here to stay, but the bottle itself has increasingly become an afterthought. The VIP practice of purchasing the best seats in the house ahead of time with personalized service remains both convenient and a marker of status, but the whole affair could afford an infusion of dignity. One could hardly imagine Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack sipping the night away on hastily made vodka cranberries, after all. Enter Volcán X.A, a tequila so exclusive it’s currently only available in select night clubs and restaurants around the world.
hypebeast.com

REVERSIBLE Launches New Marketplace Connecting People to the Fashion World

Merging the connectivity of social media with the accessibility of online shopping, REVERSIBLE looks to revolutionize the e-commerce experience with its new digital marketplace. Boasting three key functions, the platform unites brands and retailers to make endless searching a thing of the past. Collaborating with a range of global retailers,...
Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

