If you're planning any sort of travel in the near future and need a passport, you should make plans to attend the Broome County Passport Fair on Thursday, September 15. The Broome County Passport Fair will be held at the Chenango Town Hall on State Route 12 in Binghamton from from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.. Note that this Passport Fair will be by appointment only. If you'd like to schedule an appointment, you can do that here.
Authorities say an 18-year-old pedestrian was killed when he was struck by a vehicle in western Tioga County. According to New York State Police, troopers were sent to Route 17C in the town of Barton around 10:20 p.m. Saturday. Personnel from the Waverly-Barton Fire Department and Greater Valley Emergency Medical...
On Thursday, August 11, 2022, New York State Police announced that the body of a woman had been found in a remote area in the town of Morris. According to New York State Police in Sidney, the human remains belonged to an adult female who stood between 4'9" and 4'11" in height. The woman was wearing Adidas jogging pants, a pink tank top, a lightweight black jacket with a pink zipper, and Carolina brand boots. Also found with the remains were a silver adjustable ring with a heart and a gold chain necklace were also found.
Silence continues to surround the investigation into the April killing of a 12-year-old Binghamton girl who was shot while walking near her home. Aliza Spencer died after she was wounded near the intersection of Bigelow and Chamberlain streets on the East Side. Binghamton police said the shooting occurred shortly after...
Authorities say no charges have been filed in connection with a head-on collision on the Vestal Parkway that left a Johnson City husband and wife dead. Vestal police say the investigation into the August 8 crash is continuing and no additional information can be released at this time. 57-year-old Alfred...
The Broome County District Attorney’s office says a Binghamton man is going to prison after pleaded guilty to Attempted Robbery while a Johnson City man will be incarcerated after pleading guilty to Grand Larceny in two separate cases handled by the Broome County Courts the week of August 15.
The ups and downs of the COVID-19 pandemic are taking a slight upswing in New York following a downward trend in new infections. Broome County August 17 announced a new death, bringing the pandemic total to 540 while the number of new cases went up by 57. Over the past week, new cases have been under 50 per day for the most part. The number of people hospitalized in Broome County remains between 25 and 30 patients this week. The pandemic total number of cases in Broome stands at 63,043.
Many great things are happening in the Triple Cities. The many projects being built like the increased presence around Johnson City with Binghamton University. There's the new Pharmacy School and Nursing School, and two more buildings are currently under construction along Corliss Avenue. There's work being done at the Townsquare...
Binghamton-area motorists can expect the annual increase in traffic on the Vestal Parkway, around restaurants and shopping hotspots starting August 18 as students return to Binghamton University. Authorities have reported for the past couple of weeks that some Binghamton University students have found their way back to Broome County, but...
As a new resident of Binghamton, I'm already beginning to mentally prepare for everything a Binghamton winter brings. Including a chance for the city to reclaim the Golden Snowball award. But then a question occurred to me. Do Binghamton residents even want to win the Golden Snowball contest?. On the...
A Chenango County man is facing numerous charges after leading authorities on a three-county chase, dumping his motorcycle in a yard in Whitney Point and taking off, attempting to elude law enforcement officers on foot. Chenango County Sheriff Ernest Cutting says the pursuit began on Monday in Smithville with deputies...
A rundown motel across the street from En Joie Golf Club could resume operations under a plan being pursued by the owner of the town of Union property. Rakesh Shroff has proposed remodeling the old Red Carpet Inn at 749 West Main Street in West Endicott. Shorff is the principal...
A motorcyclist who collided with a passenger vehicle in Afton Sunday, August 14 has died. Authorities have confirmed to News Channel 34 that 53-year-old Julie Lawton of Binghamton was killed when her motorcycle hit a Jeep Grand Cherokee on Route 7. The driver of the Jeep was not injured. New...
It's hard to believe that summer (officially) has about one month left. With schools about to open for the 2022-2023 years, summer ends much quicker. The summer season is my favorite, so when fall hits, I'm not exactly thrilled. But, at least fall can have some really nice days before Mother Nature throws winter in our faces.
A long-planned one-stop veterans services center now is expected to be located at the site of a once-popular Broome County bowling alley. County Executive Jason Garnar said the facility is to be developed on Binghamton's North Side on property that had been owned by the Salvation Army. The one-and-a-half acre...
As county fairs continue to offer exhibits, games and thrill rides, the New York State Department of Labor says it has a listing of events that have been inspected for ride safety and the businesses that own them. The Department of Labor inspects rides as they are brought into a...
According to a press release from Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Southern Tier and Central New York airports will receive $5 million in federal funding for improvements at three airports including Greater Binghamton. According to the press release, Greater Binghamton airport will receive a total of $2,227,021 of federal funding to reconstruct...
According to a press release on Monday, Binghamton's Truth Pharm is going national and partnering with other organizations for their annual "Trail of Truth" campaign to combat overdose deaths. According to the press release, over 70 organizations will come together to call for immediate access to treatment and the end...
It's such a sad moment when one of our pets passes away. Unfortunately, dogs, cats, and other pets don't live anywhere as long as we wish they could. I've experienced it more times than I can count, but as long as I'm able to care for a dog (or dogs in my case), I will continue to adopt.
The Chenango County health department is advising residents to stay away from wildlife and have their pets vaccinated against rabies. Officials warn rabies has been identified in local wildlife and any wild animal acting strangely near residential areas should be considered dangerous. In a news release issued August 18 by...
