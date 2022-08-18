ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WNBF News Radio 1290

Need a Passport? Head to the Broome County Passport Fair

If you're planning any sort of travel in the near future and need a passport, you should make plans to attend the Broome County Passport Fair on Thursday, September 15. The Broome County Passport Fair will be held at the Chenango Town Hall on State Route 12 in Binghamton from from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.. Note that this Passport Fair will be by appointment only. If you'd like to schedule an appointment, you can do that here.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

New York State Police Identify Body Found In Morris

On Thursday, August 11, 2022, New York State Police announced that the body of a woman had been found in a remote area in the town of Morris. According to New York State Police in Sidney, the human remains belonged to an adult female who stood between 4'9" and 4'11" in height. The woman was wearing Adidas jogging pants, a pink tank top, a lightweight black jacket with a pink zipper, and Carolina brand boots. Also found with the remains were a silver adjustable ring with a heart and a gold chain necklace were also found.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
County
Broome County, NY
City
Whitney Point, NY
Broome County, NY
Government
WNBF News Radio 1290

Broome Reports Another COVID Death/ State Urges Pre-School Vaccines

The ups and downs of the COVID-19 pandemic are taking a slight upswing in New York following a downward trend in new infections. Broome County August 17 announced a new death, bringing the pandemic total to 540 while the number of new cases went up by 57. Over the past week, new cases have been under 50 per day for the most part. The number of people hospitalized in Broome County remains between 25 and 30 patients this week. The pandemic total number of cases in Broome stands at 63,043.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Closing Time#Horror Film#Mobile Office#Www#Dmv#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Broome County Clerk
WNBF News Radio 1290

Guilford Man Leads Police on Three-County Chase

A Chenango County man is facing numerous charges after leading authorities on a three-county chase, dumping his motorcycle in a yard in Whitney Point and taking off, attempting to elude law enforcement officers on foot. Chenango County Sheriff Ernest Cutting says the pursuit began on Monday in Smithville with deputies...
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WNBF News Radio 1290

2022 Fall Festivals Not To Be Missed In New York State

It's hard to believe that summer (officially) has about one month left. With schools about to open for the 2022-2023 years, summer ends much quicker. The summer season is my favorite, so when fall hits, I'm not exactly thrilled. But, at least fall can have some really nice days before Mother Nature throws winter in our faces.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton’s Truth Pharm Trail of Truth Goes National

According to a press release on Monday, Binghamton's Truth Pharm is going national and partnering with other organizations for their annual "Trail of Truth" campaign to combat overdose deaths. According to the press release, over 70 organizations will come together to call for immediate access to treatment and the end...
WNBF News Radio 1290

Rabies Alert in Chenango County

The Chenango County health department is advising residents to stay away from wildlife and have their pets vaccinated against rabies. Officials warn rabies has been identified in local wildlife and any wild animal acting strangely near residential areas should be considered dangerous. In a news release issued August 18 by...
WNBF News Radio 1290

WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton, NY
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy