Trenton man to be returned to the Missouri Department of Corrections, Spickard man charged with unlawful use of a weapon
A Trenton resident, 47-year-old Patrick Oyler, was to be returned to the Department of Corrections following his arrest Friday on a probation and parole warrant. Oyler was accused of violations that included alleged failure to notify his probation and parole officer regarding the status of employment, Oyler also is accused of violating reporting directives on multiple occasions from May 16th through August 3rd. In February of 2019, Oyler received a prison sentence after pleading guilty to a Grundy County charge of criminal non-support.
Two dead in domestic violence incident on Sportsman Road in Trenton
On Monday, August 22, 2022, the Communications Center at the Trenton Police Department received a 911 call regarding a domestic dispute and gunshots being heard from the residence at 2132 Sportsman Road. Trenton Police Officers responded to the address along with Law Enforcement Officers from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office,...
Kirksville man 1 of 2 charged with murder in fatal Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, Mo. — A Kirksville man is one of two suspects charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting at a Columbia, Missouri, grocery store on Saturday afternoon. Joshua Dudley, 22, of Kirksville, was arrested Saturday night for second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action for the death of a Columbia man.
Additional Booking For Livingston County
Sixty-two-year-old Donna L Collins was booked into the Randolph County Jail following her arrest by the Chillicothe Police Department Monday. She is held on a Probation violation warrant from a conviction for possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $20,000.
Troopers Arrest Salisbury Man On Randolph County Warrant
A Salisbury resident, 25-year-old Remington L Gash, was arrested by troopers in Chariton county at about 9:35 pm Monday. The arrest was on a Randolph County warrant for alleged no insurance. Gash was taken to the Chariton County Jail pending the posting of bond.
Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties
Three arrests by the Missouri Highway Patrol in the local counties this weekend include:. Sunday at 12:55 am, troopers in Linn County arrested 49-year-old Lareina J Whisler of Kansas City for alleged possession of Marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was processed and released. Sunday at 1:45 am, Troopers...
Kirksville Police Department welcomes new officer
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Kirksville Police Department (KPD) is welcoming a new officer to the force. Joshua Ciesemier was sworn in and began his duties with KPD on Monday. Officer Ciesemier graduated from the Law Enforcement Training Institute in Columbia, Mo., earlier this month. Ciesemier is a Kirksville native...
Hancock County Sheriff’s Office assist in locating missing juvenile, arrest Carthage man
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s office has made an arrest of a Carthage, Illinois man in connection with the location of a missing juvenile. On Wednesday, August, 17th, 2022, Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted the Quincy Police Department and US Marshall’s Service in locating a missing juvenile in Warsaw, Ill.
Authorities say there's no indiciation that Adair County murder suspect in in Randolph County
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is reassuring the public that it’s unlikely that an Adair County murder suspect is in the area. An intense manhunt is underway for former Army soldier Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville. He’s charged with first-degree murder and five other felonies for the July 5 murder of Stephen Munn, 54, of Kirksville. Rongey is accused of fatally shooting and dismembering Munn before burning his body. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.
Highway Patrol Reports One Accident And One Arrest Locally
Missouri State Highway Patrol reported one accident and one arrest on Friday and Saturday morning. 9:45 am – Vehicle 2, driven by James M Lunde of Princeton, slowed in an attempt to make a right turn into a private drive when vehicle 1, driven by Cindal S Lea of Galt, struck the rear of vehicle 1. This occurred when both vehicles were eastbound on Missouri Highway 6 east of Trenton. Driver 1, Cindal S Lea, had minor injuries and was transported by Grundy County Emergency Medical Services to Wright Memorial Hospital.
Busy Weekend For Chillicothe Police Department
The weekend police report for the Chillicothe Police Department includes 267 calls for service from Friday to Sunday. 09:15 a.m., Officers responded to the 500 block of US 36 for a possible assault between a business owner and an employee. Upon arrival, Officers spoke with both parties. The employee was asked to leave and not return.
Bond denied for Moberly man accused of over 30 felonies
LINN COUNTY, Mo. – A Moberly man accused of more than 30 felonies, including sex crimes, is denied bond in Linn County Court. The request filed earlier this month by legal counsel representing Scotty G. Reynolds was denied citing previous practice of violating bond conditions, an attempt to secure funds to leave the United States, and his mental competence evaluation.
Dive team restarts search for Albia man missing for 38 years
ALBIA, Iowa — Harry Milligan has not been seen since July 1, 1984. A nationally-known underwater search team has returned to Iowa in hopes of closing the cold case once and for all. Chaos Divers, a private dive team from Illinois, arrived in Albia over the weekend to restart its search for Milligan. “It’s been […]
Livingston County Sheriff moves all detainees from the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail with no explanation
Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports his office has moved all of its detainees from the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail with no reason given for the move. As of Wednesday afternoon August 17, most of the Livingston County detainees that were male were moved to the Caldwell County Jail, with three at the Harrison County Jail. Livingston County is using the jails in Harrison and Randolph counties to house its female detainees.
Iowa man rescued from Appanoose County grain bin
APPANOOSE COUNTY, IOWA — A man was able to crawl to safety after being stuck in a grain bin for three hours on Monday thanks to work of first responders and neighboring farmers near Moravia. According to Moravia Fire and Rescue, both they and Centerville Fire and Rescue were paged at the same time to […]
Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19
Two Mid-Missouri counties are in the "high" community level for COVID-19, while several others remain in the "medium" category, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The post Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Moravia man seriously injured after getting trapped in grain bin
MORAVIA, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was flown to a Des Moines hospital after becoming trapped inside a grain bin in rural Moravia. The incident was reported just after 10:30 a.m. Monday on Highway J18. Moravia firefighters rescued the 58-year-old Moravia man from the half-full grain bin. The...
'Suspicious fire' burns Queen City mobile home to the ground
QUEEN CITY, Mo. — A roaring fire burned a vacant single wide mobile home in Schuyler County to the ground Friday night. The blaze was reported around 9:45 p.m. in the 500 block of North Wabash Street in Queen City. Crews at the scene told KTVO the trailer was...
MODOT WORK PLANNED IN AREA COUNTIES FROM AUGUST 22-28
The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work the in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of August 22-28. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In Carroll County:. -Route V is closed through mid-September...
Swimming not recommended at two Missouri state beaches
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources said there were high E. coli concentrations at two state beaches. Officials do not recommend swimming at these two beaches, as of Wednesday, August 17:. Cuivre River State Park - Lake Lincoln Beach, 678 State Rt. 147, Troy. Watkins Woolen Mill State Park -...
