(KFGO/KNFL) Both the Moorhead Brewers and Ada A’s earned wins and advanced to the second weekend of the Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Tournament. In Dundas, MN, Moorhead won its opening game, 11-3 over New Market. The Brewers bashed 13 hits in the game, led by Denver Blinn’s 3-4 effort at the plate with three doubles. Jayse McLean homered and drove in two runs, and Mike Peschel also drove in a pair of runs.

MOORHEAD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO