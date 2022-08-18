Read full article on original website
740thefan.com
1 detained by Fargo Police in Tuesday morning, SWAT-assisted operation
FARGO (KFGO) – Shortly after 6:30am Tuesday, Fargo Police and Red River Swat set up a perimeter around The Arbors Apartments at McCormick Park in the 2200 block of 6th Avenue South to execute a high risk search warrant. The SWAT Team used a flash/sound divisionary device or FSDD...
740thefan.com
Blighted house in south Fargo likely headed for demolition
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo City Commissioners agree that it’s time for a vacant house to “go.”. The house located at 437 23rd Street South has been declared a dangerous building. The woman who owned the house passed away and it was difficult for city building inspectors to find who owns the building. A New Jersey mortgage company now has it.
740thefan.com
Man arrested during serving of high risk warrant at Fargo apt. complex
FARGO (KFGO) – Police say a man wanted for aggravated reckless endangerment was arrested Tuesday morning at Arbor Apartments on 23rd St. S when officers and Red River Valley SWAT served a high-risk warrant. He’s identified as 19-year-old Anthony Kaykay of Fargo. Kaykay was wanted in connection with a...
740thefan.com
Sobriety checkpoint in Fargo leads to 4 DUI arrests, other violations
FARGO (KFGO) – Four drivers were arrested for drunken driving at a Saturday night sobriety checkpoint in Fargo. The State Patrol and Cass County Sheriff’s Office conducted the checkpoint on the westbound off-ramp at the I-94 University Drive exit. 417 vehicles went through the checkpoint between 9 p.m....
740thefan.com
Mayor Tim Mahoney tests positive for Covid 19, recovering at home
FARGO (KFGO) – Mayor Tim Mahoney has Covid-19. A city spokesman confirmed to KFGO News that Mahoney tested positive late Friday. He experienced strong symptoms at the onset, especially over the weekend. Mahoney, who is 73, is using Paxlovid in his recovery at home and is feeling better. He...
740thefan.com
Moorhead Brewers, Ada win and advance at MN State Amateur Tournament
(KFGO/KNFL) Both the Moorhead Brewers and Ada A’s earned wins and advanced to the second weekend of the Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Tournament. In Dundas, MN, Moorhead won its opening game, 11-3 over New Market. The Brewers bashed 13 hits in the game, led by Denver Blinn’s 3-4 effort at the plate with three doubles. Jayse McLean homered and drove in two runs, and Mike Peschel also drove in a pair of runs.
740thefan.com
RedHawks hold off late Chicago rally to win again
(KFGO/KNFL) A late Chicago Dogs rally wasn’t enough to break the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks win streak. The RedHawks built a 9-2 lead and hung on for a 9-8 win on Saturday night at Impact Field. Farg0-Moorhead’s win streak is now at nine games. John Silviano slugged a 3-run, first...
740thefan.com
Bison Play to Scoreless Draw Against Southern
(NDSU Atheletics) THIBODAUX, La. – North Dakota State soccer wrapped up it’s opening weekend with a 0-0 tie against Southern University at the Lester Bimah Battle on the Bayou Sunday afternoon at the Thibodaux Regional Soccer Complex. NDSU would carry 61 percent of the possession in Sunday’s game...
