Saint Charles Parish, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Two Juveniles Arrested in Louisiana for an Alleged Drive-By Shooting at the Intersection of Highway 3089 and Highway 70

Two Juveniles Arrested in Louisiana for an Alleged Drive-By Shooting at the Intersection of Highway 3089 and Highway 70. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said on August 22, 2022, that on Friday, August 19 at around 9:40 p.m., deputies responded to a drive-by shooting incident in Donaldsonville, Louisiana, at the crossroads of Highway 3089 and Highway 70. Deputies interviewed a male subject upon their arrival, who told them that he and his passenger were stopped at an intersection when a suspicious car drove alongside his vehicle and opened fire.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

Denham Springs man killed in crash has organs donated to save others

DENHAM SPRINGS - A 26-year-old man was able to save more than one life after he was killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash. State Police said the crash happened Friday, Aug. 5, shortly after 11:30 p.m. on LA 1019, east of LA 16 in Denham Springs. It ultimately claimed the life of 26-year-old Kyle Rowland and severely injured his girlfriend, Bale' Boudreaux.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana man leads deputies on chase exceeding 100 mph

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A high-speed chase over the weekend ended with the arrest of Wendell Johnson, 62, of Bertrandville. “A uniformed patrol deputy assigned to the I.C.E. Unit observed a southbound vehicle, north of Napoleonville, commit a traffic violation and attempted a stop of the vehicle,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Suspect arrested after one hurt in weekend shooting

THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) – The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported shooting on Sunday, August 21. The shooting took place around 3 p.m. in the 500 block of Paula Dr. Deputies arrived on scene and “found a 40-year-old man who had been shot in the...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Man and Woman Killed, Two Others Injured in Weekend Crash

Unrestrained Louisiana Man and Woman Killed, Two Others Injured in Weekend Crash. Louisiana – On August 21, 2022, Louisiana State Police confirmed that on Saturday, August 20, 2022, just after 9:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on Bellevue Road near Pease Meadow Road. Holly Budd, 54, and Noel William Budd, 76, of Haughton Louisiana, were both unrestrained and died in this crash.
HAUGHTON, LA
brproud.com

One hurt in late-night shooting on Leake Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a domestic situation late on Monday night. Deputies arrived at a location in the 8500 block of Leake Ave. around 11:50 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies learned that “one individual shot the other in the...
brproud.com

LPSO identifies suspect in Rosewood Street shooting

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office has identified a suspect in Monday morning’s shooting on Rosewood Street. The sheriff’s office said detectives are looking for Shelby Perritt. She is wanted on a charge of aggravated second-degree battery and unrelated drug charges. Deputies...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

120 MPH chase down I-10 ends near College Drive; driver charged with DWI

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police say a man driving drunk topped speeds of 120-miles-per-hour as he fled from them on Interstate 10 this weekend. Deyvin Ely Martinez, 26, of Baton Rouge, was eventually arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail on Saturday, August 20. His charges included DWI, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, no driver’s license, reckless operation, and aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

33-year-old Gray man arrested for statutory rape, deputies say

TERREBONNE PARISH (BRPROUD) — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) has arrested a 33-year-old man for his alleged ties to an investigation into the statutory rape of a juvenile. According to TPSO, detectives were alerted of the case as it was being investigated by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

LPSO investigates early morning shooting on Rosewood Street

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) is investigating a shooting that happened on Rosewood Street around 7 a.m. on Monday morning. According to LPSO, one male victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Person shot in Denham Springs neighborhood Monday morning

DENHAM SPRINGS - A person was wounded in a shooting in Livingston Parish Monday morning. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 7 a.m. on Rosewood Street, in a neighborhood off Lockhart Road. Officials said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
brproud.com

Man arrested on multiple charges after allegedly driving 130 mph on I-10 Saturday

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Troopers arrested a 26-year-old man accused of speeding at a rate of over 130 miles per hour over the weekend. The suspect, identified by Louisiana State Police as Deyvin Martinez, was arrested on charges of aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, reckless operation, no driver’s license, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and DWI.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

