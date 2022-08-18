Read full article on original website
Related
brproud.com
Officer-involved shooting in Cut Off leaves suspect dead, Lafourche Parish Sheriff says
CUT OFF, La. (WGNO) — Louisiana State Police were on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Lafourche Parish that left one person dead on Tuesday. According to the LSP Twitter page, officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of W. 133rd Street in Cut Off around 12 p.m.
Two Juveniles Arrested in Louisiana for an Alleged Drive-By Shooting at the Intersection of Highway 3089 and Highway 70
Two Juveniles Arrested in Louisiana for an Alleged Drive-By Shooting at the Intersection of Highway 3089 and Highway 70. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said on August 22, 2022, that on Friday, August 19 at around 9:40 p.m., deputies responded to a drive-by shooting incident in Donaldsonville, Louisiana, at the crossroads of Highway 3089 and Highway 70. Deputies interviewed a male subject upon their arrival, who told them that he and his passenger were stopped at an intersection when a suspicious car drove alongside his vehicle and opened fire.
‘Domestic situation’ leads to shooting overnight near Gardere Lane, deputies say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was shot in the leg late Monday night after a domestic incident, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The shooting happened just before midnight Aug. 22 on Leake Avenue, off of Gardere Lane. Deputies reported “there was a...
wbrz.com
Denham Springs man killed in crash has organs donated to save others
DENHAM SPRINGS - A 26-year-old man was able to save more than one life after he was killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash. State Police said the crash happened Friday, Aug. 5, shortly after 11:30 p.m. on LA 1019, east of LA 16 in Denham Springs. It ultimately claimed the life of 26-year-old Kyle Rowland and severely injured his girlfriend, Bale' Boudreaux.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
Louisiana man leads deputies on chase exceeding 100 mph
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A high-speed chase over the weekend ended with the arrest of Wendell Johnson, 62, of Bertrandville. “A uniformed patrol deputy assigned to the I.C.E. Unit observed a southbound vehicle, north of Napoleonville, commit a traffic violation and attempted a stop of the vehicle,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on I-10 West at College Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Tuesday (August 23) crash on I-10 West near the College Drive exit. The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. There is no word on the extent of...
brproud.com
Suspect arrested after one hurt in weekend shooting
THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) – The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported shooting on Sunday, August 21. The shooting took place around 3 p.m. in the 500 block of Paula Dr. Deputies arrived on scene and “found a 40-year-old man who had been shot in the...
27-Year-Old Kaitlyn Jones Died In A Deadly Car Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a deadly car crash in the 10,000 block of Airline Highway. The crash occurred when a Ford Driven by a 22-year-old struck a metal guardrail along with a concrete pylon. With minor injuries, the driver [..]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Unrestrained Louisiana Man and Woman Killed, Two Others Injured in Weekend Crash
Unrestrained Louisiana Man and Woman Killed, Two Others Injured in Weekend Crash. Louisiana – On August 21, 2022, Louisiana State Police confirmed that on Saturday, August 20, 2022, just after 9:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on Bellevue Road near Pease Meadow Road. Holly Budd, 54, and Noel William Budd, 76, of Haughton Louisiana, were both unrestrained and died in this crash.
brproud.com
One hurt in late-night shooting on Leake Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a domestic situation late on Monday night. Deputies arrived at a location in the 8500 block of Leake Ave. around 11:50 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies learned that “one individual shot the other in the...
brproud.com
LPSO identifies suspect in Rosewood Street shooting
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office has identified a suspect in Monday morning’s shooting on Rosewood Street. The sheriff’s office said detectives are looking for Shelby Perritt. She is wanted on a charge of aggravated second-degree battery and unrelated drug charges. Deputies...
brproud.com
Central PD investigating after vehicle slams into the back of school bus
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The Central Police Department is at the scene of a two-vehicle accident involving a school bus on Tuesday morning. The accident took place around 8:10 a.m. at Lovett Rd. and Hooper Rd. According to the Central Police Department, a vehicle ran into the back of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
120 MPH chase down I-10 ends near College Drive; driver charged with DWI
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police say a man driving drunk topped speeds of 120-miles-per-hour as he fled from them on Interstate 10 this weekend. Deyvin Ely Martinez, 26, of Baton Rouge, was eventually arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail on Saturday, August 20. His charges included DWI, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, no driver’s license, reckless operation, and aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce.
brproud.com
30 children reportedly on school bus involved in accident on N Sherwood Forest Blvd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Emergency responders confirm that a school bus has been involved in an accident on Monday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the two-vehicle crash in the 3100 block of N Sherwood Forest Blvd. Along with the school bus, a passenger vehicle was...
brproud.com
33-year-old Gray man arrested for statutory rape, deputies say
TERREBONNE PARISH (BRPROUD) — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) has arrested a 33-year-old man for his alleged ties to an investigation into the statutory rape of a juvenile. According to TPSO, detectives were alerted of the case as it was being investigated by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s...
brproud.com
Police chase through “highways and fields” ends with arrest of Louisiana man
NAPOLEONVILLE , La. (BRPROUD) – Phillip Evans Landry, 21, of Napoleonville, was arrested over the weekend after failing to stop when asked by a deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. That deputy allegedly saw Landry driving recklessly in Plattenville. A traffic stop was initiated but Landry allegedly...
Louisiana officials seek suspects who stole over $9k worth of cigarettes from gas station
*Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. TANGIPAHOA, La (BRPROUD) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in identifying two suspects who burglarized a gas station on Aug. 6. TPSO says the two masked suspects forced entry into the Big Boss gas station, filled laundry baskets with $9600 worth of cigarettes […]
brproud.com
LPSO investigates early morning shooting on Rosewood Street
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) is investigating a shooting that happened on Rosewood Street around 7 a.m. on Monday morning. According to LPSO, one male victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone...
wbrz.com
Person shot in Denham Springs neighborhood Monday morning
DENHAM SPRINGS - A person was wounded in a shooting in Livingston Parish Monday morning. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 7 a.m. on Rosewood Street, in a neighborhood off Lockhart Road. Officials said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
brproud.com
Man arrested on multiple charges after allegedly driving 130 mph on I-10 Saturday
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Troopers arrested a 26-year-old man accused of speeding at a rate of over 130 miles per hour over the weekend. The suspect, identified by Louisiana State Police as Deyvin Martinez, was arrested on charges of aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, reckless operation, no driver’s license, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and DWI.
Comments / 0