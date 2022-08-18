ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

NBC12

Police charge man suspected of attempting to enter homes in Fan neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police have arrested the man they were searching for who was captured on multiple doorbell cameras in the Fan neighborhood attempting to enter homes. 33-year-old John Attia of Richmond was charged with burglary on Tuesday, Aug. 23, after the Third Precinct released photos from a...
cbs19news

Two arrested for DUI over weekend

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested two men for DUI over the weekend. On Saturday, a deputy pulled over a driver for going 73 miles per hour in a 55-mph zone on James Madison Highway around 9:05 p.m. The driver, 32-year-old Salvador Michael Ramos...
NBC12

Police: Teen who shot BB gun at several front doors in Chesterfield comes forward

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Residents are shaken up after a teenager shot a BB gun into several front doors and damaged multiple mailboxes on Talleywood Lane in Chesterfield County. Chester resident Jacqueline Bird captured the frightening moments on her ring camera. “It’s scary, just scary because he had this...
NBC12

Suspected mass overdose in Chesterfield sends three to hospital

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police say three people were hospitalized after a suspected mass overdose on Saturday night. Officials say it occurred at Dorel Court in North Chesterfield shortly after 11 p.m. on Aug. 20. Three people were taken to nearby hospitals for a suspected drug overdose. Police...
NBC12

Man injured in Richmond shooting on N 39th St.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police say a man is hurt after a shooting on the 600 block of N 39th St. Sunday evening. Police got the call just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, August 21. When they arrived on the scene, they did not find the victim. He later showed...
NBC12

Henrico teen missing, in need of medication after leaving with adult woman

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are searching for a missing teenager who is believed to leave his home without his medication. On Monday, Aug. 22, around 1:45 p.m., police responded to the 7700 block of Shrader Road after a person at the residence reported a missing juvenile. According to police, 17-year-old Matthew Belford left home on Friday, Aug. 19, around 4 p.m., with an adult woman and has not returned.
NBC12

NBC12

Virginia eviction rates jump since COVID protections ended

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Ever since all pandemic-related protections ended July 1, evictions in Virginia have spiked. According to the Legal Aid Justice Center, eviction lawsuit filings, or unlawful detainer suits, were up 34 percent last month, and they say that number will keep going up. The most recent data...
