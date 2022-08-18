Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richmond's Richest Family Has Given Away MillionsChannelocityRichmond, VA
Two Virginia Brothers Vanished In 1990. One Of Them Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond, VA
Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
5 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Playing cards with faces of Richmond murder victims upset family membersMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Related
Chester BB gun vandal turns himself in, faces charges
The juvenile who was seen on camera shooting a BB gun into homes in Chester, has turned himself in, according to Chesterfield police.
NBC12
Police charge man suspected of attempting to enter homes in Fan neighborhood
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police have arrested the man they were searching for who was captured on multiple doorbell cameras in the Fan neighborhood attempting to enter homes. 33-year-old John Attia of Richmond was charged with burglary on Tuesday, Aug. 23, after the Third Precinct released photos from a...
Teen driver charged with killing cyclist will remain in Henrico jail
Jeffrey "Ford" Brooks, 18, of Richmond, appeared in Henrico General District Court by video and was represented by defense attorney Craig Cooley.
Chesterfield Police seeking fugitive wanted for felony level threats
Chesterfield County Police is looking for a fugitive wanted on multiple charges, including a felony charge.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man wanted for suspicious activity in the Fan charged with burglary
A man who was wanted for suspicious activity in the Fan was arrested by Richmond Police on Tuesday. John Attia, 33, of Richmond has been charged with burglary.
cbs19news
Two arrested for DUI over weekend
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested two men for DUI over the weekend. On Saturday, a deputy pulled over a driver for going 73 miles per hour in a 55-mph zone on James Madison Highway around 9:05 p.m. The driver, 32-year-old Salvador Michael Ramos...
Teen shoots BB gun into a string of Chester homes, neighbors want answers
Chesterfield police are investigating a string of vandalism attacks in a Chester neighborhood, leaving residents cleaning up thousands of dollars worth of damage.
NBC12
Police: Teen who shot BB gun at several front doors in Chesterfield comes forward
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Residents are shaken up after a teenager shot a BB gun into several front doors and damaged multiple mailboxes on Talleywood Lane in Chesterfield County. Chester resident Jacqueline Bird captured the frightening moments on her ring camera. “It’s scary, just scary because he had this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chesterfield Police searching for suspect in Central Virginia credit card theft
Chesterfield County Police is investigating a credit card theft and fraud that occurred in June, and is seeking additional information from the public.
NBC12
Suspected mass overdose in Chesterfield sends three to hospital
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police say three people were hospitalized after a suspected mass overdose on Saturday night. Officials say it occurred at Dorel Court in North Chesterfield shortly after 11 p.m. on Aug. 20. Three people were taken to nearby hospitals for a suspected drug overdose. Police...
Suspected mass overdose adds to more than 15 overdoses in Chesterfield in one month
In Chesterfield County, three people were sent to the hospital for suspected overdoses on Saturday.
Three parties ordered to pay $10,000 for misrepresenting landlord-tenant activities by Virginia Attorney General
Three Richmond-based parties -- two companies and an individual -- have been ordered to pay a combined $10,000 in restitution to customers after they were accused of allegedly misrepresenting landlord-tenant activities, according to a recent release from the Virginia Attorney General's Office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Richmond Police looking for man VCU students say tried to enter their home
Richmond Police released new photos Monday of a person they are attempting to identify and said is suspected of recent suspicious behavior in the city's Fan neighborhood.
NBC12
Man injured in Richmond shooting on N 39th St.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police say a man is hurt after a shooting on the 600 block of N 39th St. Sunday evening. Police got the call just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, August 21. When they arrived on the scene, they did not find the victim. He later showed...
NBC12
Henrico teen missing, in need of medication after leaving with adult woman
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are searching for a missing teenager who is believed to leave his home without his medication. On Monday, Aug. 22, around 1:45 p.m., police responded to the 7700 block of Shrader Road after a person at the residence reported a missing juvenile. According to police, 17-year-old Matthew Belford left home on Friday, Aug. 19, around 4 p.m., with an adult woman and has not returned.
Chesterfield Crash Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Injured
Chesterfield Crash Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Injured
NBC12
Henrico teen found safe after leaving with adult woman
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are searching for a missing teenager who is believed to leave his home without his medication. On Monday, Aug. 22, around 1:45 p.m., police responded to the 7700 block of Shrader Road after a person at the residence reported a missing juvenile. According to police, 17-year-old Matthew Belford left home on Friday, Aug. 19, around 4 p.m., with an adult woman and has not returned.
Richmond restaurant mogul hit with $3.2 million donut defamation suit
Ian Kelley, the founder and CEO of Sugar Shack Donuts and Luther Burger, is facing a lawsuit from an investor in the companies who claims Kelley defamed him and had him falsely arrested for embezzlement.
One dead after two-vehicle crash on Midlothian Turnpike
A person has died after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Midlothian Turnpike near Old Hundred Road in Chesterfield County.
NBC12
Virginia eviction rates jump since COVID protections ended
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Ever since all pandemic-related protections ended July 1, evictions in Virginia have spiked. According to the Legal Aid Justice Center, eviction lawsuit filings, or unlawful detainer suits, were up 34 percent last month, and they say that number will keep going up. The most recent data...
Comments / 1