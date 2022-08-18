HOUSTON (AP) — When Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez stepped up to the plate in the first inning Tuesday night, he had three extra special guests cheering for him. Fresh after arriving from Cuba, his father, Agustín Eduardo Álvarez Salazar, teary-eyed mother Mailyn Cadogan Reyes and brother Yonder Alvarez Cadogan each proudly wore an Alvarez jersey as they gazed wide-eyed at the field, watching the Houston star play professionally for the first time.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO