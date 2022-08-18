ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manalapan Township, NJ

Beach Radio

Matawan, NJ man arrested in second heartbreaking case of Patricide in a week in Monmouth County, NJ

For the second time in about a week, a man has been arrested and charged in Monmouth County after killing his own father in their home. It was last Thursday that a Hazlet Township man was arrested for breaking into his father's home on Middle Road in the middle of the night on Wednesday, confronting his father, and then brutally attacking him, killing him in the process.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

New police video shows dozens of guns found at NJ hospital

SECAUCUS — Newly released police bodycam footage shows nearly 40 firearms that authorities say were found in a closet at Hudson Regional Hospital last month. Reuven Alonalayoff, 46, was arrested on Aug. 7 at Newark Liberty International Airport. Secaucus police said K9s detected the firearms in the closet in Alonalayoff's office while they were searching the premises after an unrelated bomb threat. Police Chief Dennis Miller said the bomb threat was a hoax.
SECAUCUS, NJ
Beach Radio

Trenton, NJ police officer accused of plotting with gangster inmate

A Trenton police officer has been accused of hiding his gang connections and plotting with a Latin Kings member already in prison about an assault on a suspected informant. Rudy Lopez, 36, of Hamilton has been charged with official misconduct, conspiracy and tampering with public records, acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced on Monday.
Beach Radio

Smile because it Could Be Illegal to ‘Frown’ at a New Jersey Police Officer

If you are stressed, or downright unhappy, it is very easy to not smile. Now, if you get pulled over and given a ticket, there is no chance at all you are smiling. New Jersey, like many other states, has some very interesting laws that are still 'technically' laws as we speak. When you read through some of these, including the one we are questioning, I cannot imagine some of these laws being enforced in 2022. It’s the age of the internet. Right? I would go on and say that you should be pretty safe doing these today. (I would like to say ‘obviously’ but we are living in strange times.)
Beach Radio

Suspects sought after woman robbed of phone at gunpoint in Maplewood, NJ

MAPLEWOOD — A person accused of holding up a woman Sunday night is one of what may be as many as four suspects authorities are looking for in this Essex County township. The 22-year-old woman told officers who responded to Tiffany Place around 9:15 p.m. Sunday that she had been the victim of an armed robbery, according to a release posted on Facebook Monday by the Maplewood Police Department.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
Beach Radio

A salt weapon to kill spotted lanternflies: NJ has these options

A salt weapon. It’s the weapon for war. A weapon for fending off an invading army. Not for an army of Russians or terrorists. For an invasive species army. The spotted lanternfly. They’ve come back with a vengeance this year and they’re aiming for New Jersey agriculture in every...
Beach Radio

Flight from Newark, NJ makes emergency landing in Boston

A Lufthansa flight from Newark headed to Frankfurt, Germany was diverted to Boston Monday night due to smoke in the cockpit. Flight #403 left Newark around 8:50 p.m. Monday night and turned around over the Atlantic Ocean between Maine and Nova Scotia, according to FlightAware.com. The Boeing 747-8 with 326 on board landed at Boston’s Logan Airport around 10:50 p.m.
wrnjradio.com

Driver found unconscious in car charged with DWI in Hackettstown

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Morris County woman is facing several charges including driving while intoxicated after she was found unconscious in the driver’s seat of a vehicle stopped in the middle of the roadway in Hackettstown early Sunday morning, police said. On August 21, at around...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
Beach Radio

Accused drunk driver hits 16 vehicles on Paterson, NJ street

PATERSON – A drunk driver left a trail of destruction on a Paterson street after hitting and damaging approximately 16 cars on Saturday night, police said. The driver of a pickup truck went eastbound on 16th Avenue between Straight Street and Madison Avenue around 10 p.m. and struck the vehicles parked along the one-way street, Paterson police told NBC 4 New York.
PATERSON, NJ
Beach Radio

NJ’s first back-to-school sales tax holiday starts Saturday

TRENTON – New Jersey’s first sales-tax holiday on back-to-school items begins Saturday and runs through Labor Day. The suspension of the state’s 6.625% sales tax on certain items starts later than in other states with a similar program, some of which start their school years earlier, but lasts longer than most.
INCOME TAX
Beach Radio

