Travis County, TX

fox7austin.com

Indecent assault of University of Texas student, police look for suspect

AUSTIN, Texas - Authorities are looking for the suspect in an indecent assault that happened off-campus to a UT student on August 23. At around midnight, the University of Texas Police Department says it responded to the incident in the 400 block of West Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. Officials...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Woman arrested for intoxication assault in deadly North Austin crash

AUSTIN, Texas - A 25-year-old woman was arrested for intoxication assault and aggravated assault following a deadly crash in North Austin, police said. Austin police said on Tuesday, August 9, around midnight, officers responded to an emergency call in the 12500 block of N IH 35 NB SVRD. A preliminary...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Police locate missing man last seen in southeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has located a 69-year-old man who had been missing since Saturday, Aug. 20. He is safe, according to police. Ted Fisher had last been seen at the 9600 block of Bear Paw Trail in southeast Austin around 1:15 p.m., police said. Due...
AUSTIN, TX
KLST/KSAN

Two new additions to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List

SAN ANGELO, Texas —  The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Erick Martinez, of Dallas, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and William Eugene Bird, of Austin, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Crime Stoppers is offering […]
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Police locate missing 65-year-old Austin man

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department published a news release Sunday morning asking for the public's help in locating a missing 65-year-old man that was last seen in Northeast Austin. Less than an hour after APD published the release, the missing man was located. APD says Frank Lee was...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Deadly crash involving multiple cars in southwest Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - One person is dead after a crash in southwest Austin. The crash happened on Highway 71 near Milwood Parkway just after 5 a.m. on August 22. Officials say multiple vehicles were involved. Despite life-saving measures, one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Details about any other...
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD: Man arrested for string of South Side robberies

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man accused of robbing multiple locations across the South Side. On Monday, Giovani Norman was arrested after being connected to 5 robberies. Robberies included multiple Culebra Meat Markets and various Taco Truck Vendors. According to SAPD, Norman was named a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Mother dies after being found in 'deplorable' conditions; 3 arrested

SAN ANTONIO — A 57-year-old woman found in "deplorable" conditions due to neglect has passed away, officials said Monday. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar held a news briefing on Monday afternoon to provide more details on the incident. He said this is "certainly a heartbreaking situation" and said he is not opposed to authorities "trying to up the bond" on the suspects. Right now, each suspect is facing an $85,000 bond.

