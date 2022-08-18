Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
Indecent assault of University of Texas student, police look for suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - Authorities are looking for the suspect in an indecent assault that happened off-campus to a UT student on August 23. At around midnight, the University of Texas Police Department says it responded to the incident in the 400 block of West Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. Officials...
fox7austin.com
Woman arrested for intoxication assault in deadly North Austin crash
AUSTIN, Texas - A 25-year-old woman was arrested for intoxication assault and aggravated assault following a deadly crash in North Austin, police said. Austin police said on Tuesday, August 9, around midnight, officers responded to an emergency call in the 12500 block of N IH 35 NB SVRD. A preliminary...
Police locate missing man last seen in southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has located a 69-year-old man who had been missing since Saturday, Aug. 20. He is safe, according to police. Ted Fisher had last been seen at the 9600 block of Bear Paw Trail in southeast Austin around 1:15 p.m., police said. Due...
KSAT 12
San Antonio woman threatened to shoot ex-boyfriend, his students at Del Rio school, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman was arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot her ex-boyfriend and the kids he teaches in Del Rio, according to police. Yvette Nicole Gonzalez, 32, threatened the man several times via phone call and text message earlier this month, Del Rio police said in a news release on Tuesday.
17-year-old Michigan girl who went missing from North Austin hotel found safe
AUSTIN, Texas — A missing 17-year-old girl who was last seen on Sunday morning has been found safe, according to the Austin Police Department. The teen was reported missing on Friday, Aug. 19, after disappearing from the Springhill Suites at 10936 Stonelake Blvd. in North Austin. Police said her...
Two new additions to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Erick Martinez, of Dallas, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and William Eugene Bird, of Austin, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Crime Stoppers is offering […]
Woman killed in Circle C hit-and-run, Austin police search for driver
Police released photos of the car, which is a dark-colored sedan.
KSAT 12
Father helped 14-year-old son escape from authorities searching for him at Ingram Park Mall, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – A 48-year-old man helped his 14-year-old son elude law enforcement authorities who were searching for him inside Ingram Park Mall, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said Monday. The boy, along with another 14-year-old boy, were being sought Friday after they were involved in a vehicle pursuit...
fox7austin.com
Police locate missing 65-year-old Austin man
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department published a news release Sunday morning asking for the public's help in locating a missing 65-year-old man that was last seen in Northeast Austin. Less than an hour after APD published the release, the missing man was located. APD says Frank Lee was...
1 Person Dead, 1 Injured After A Multi-Vehicle Crash On State Highway 71 (Austin, TX)
On Monday Morning, Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a multi-vehicle crash Monday morning on State Highway 71. Upon the arrival of the medics and EMS, one person was [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
KVUE
APD officer, DPS trooper shot at carjacking suspect
Officers claim the suspect tried to carjack someone before officers shot him. Austin police released the body camera footage.
fox7austin.com
Deadly crash involving multiple cars in southwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - One person is dead after a crash in southwest Austin. The crash happened on Highway 71 near Milwood Parkway just after 5 a.m. on August 22. Officials say multiple vehicles were involved. Despite life-saving measures, one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Details about any other...
Austin's La Barbecue owner, manager charged in $350K fraud scheme
The charges stem from a 2016 worker's compensation incident.
SH 71 reopens after deadly crash in Oak Hill area
One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in the Oak Hill area Monday morning.
APD releases video of carjacking suspect shooting
The Austin Police Department has released officer-worn body camera footage of the Aug. 8 incident where an officer and a state trooper fired gunshots during an attempted carjacking on Cameron Road.
Three Hays CISD high school students die from suspected fentanyl overdoses in past month
Three Hays CISD high school students have died from suspected fentanyl overdoses in just the past month, according to district officials.
Police: Texas man shoots, kills suspect during robbery
A robbery suspect was shot and killed after the victim pulled out a gun, police said.
KSAT 12
SAPD: Man arrested for string of South Side robberies
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man accused of robbing multiple locations across the South Side. On Monday, Giovani Norman was arrested after being connected to 5 robberies. Robberies included multiple Culebra Meat Markets and various Taco Truck Vendors. According to SAPD, Norman was named a...
Homeless encampments in Austin impacted by flooding, heavy rain
A woman who lives in one of Austin's wooded areas said the rain we got Monday made a bad situation worse for her.
Mother dies after being found in 'deplorable' conditions; 3 arrested
SAN ANTONIO — A 57-year-old woman found in "deplorable" conditions due to neglect has passed away, officials said Monday. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar held a news briefing on Monday afternoon to provide more details on the incident. He said this is "certainly a heartbreaking situation" and said he is not opposed to authorities "trying to up the bond" on the suspects. Right now, each suspect is facing an $85,000 bond.
