Education

Enrollment soars at virtual charter schools, but critics claim it's killing public schools

By Barnini Chakraborty, Senior Investigations Reporter
Washington Examiner
 5 days ago
Comments / 20

American Indians first
5d ago

that's because parents don't want kids to learn that they can be anything they want like a frog or girl or boy private schools teach history math science

Reply
17
Ajava
4d ago

Destroying public schools is the point. They have become useless indoctrination centers creating monsters who hate anything like our history, our culture, morals and the freedom we enjoy. Please don't have children if you can't afford to send them to private schools.

Reply
12
wiliam brown
3d ago

if public schools actually taught our kids and not just indoctrinated them into the democratic party they might not be failing so bad.

Reply
12
