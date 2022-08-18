KNWA Today: Washington County Historical Society prepares for 50th Ice Cream Social

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Historical Society ‘s ice cream social is making a comeback after three years.

The social will take place Sat., Aug. 20 at 3 p.m. at the Headquarters House in Fayetteville.

Bill Dollar and Loose Change will perform, and there will also be a photo booth for guests to use to take pictures to commemorate the day.

Tickets are $2.50 for children (ages 6-12), $5 for everyone else, and $15.00 for a family pass (up to 4).

The event is the primary fundraiser of the year for the WCHS.

You can purchase tickets online.

