Read full article on original website
Related
Identity Revealed Of Man Who Went After AJ Styles On 8/22 WWE Raw
On Monday's WWE Raw, Dexter Lumis kidnapped The Miz during his tag team bout where he teamed with Ciampa against AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley. Before Lumis got his hands on The Miz, another man dressed in black went after AJ Styles before he was hauled away by security. Corey...
WWE RAW Results (8/22/22): Edge Competes, Trish Stratus Returns, Tag Title Tourney Semi-Final, More
Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW (8/22/22)!. We will be bringing you the full results of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. On tonight's episode, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship tournament continues with semifinal action. Also, Edge returns home to Toronto for a match with Damian Priest. Additionally, Trish Stratus returns to give WWE fans in her hometown some Stratusfaction!
WWE Higher Ups Think There's A Better Chance Of Bray Wyatt Return Now
WWE has been bringing back talent on a weekly basis under Triple H, prompting many to believe that Bray Wyatt could find his way back to the company. Fightful Select has spent the past couple of weeks gauging interest from WWE higher ups, staff, and talent internally. If you thought Vince McMahon no longer being in control was a good sign for this marriage to reunite, you'd be right.
Billy Corgan: Zicky Dice And NWA Issues Got Dumb And Personal, But We Moved Past It
Billy Corgan talks about Zicky Dice's fallout with the NWA. When Zicky Dice left the NWA in 2020, the news came pouring in from both sides about his departure. In Fightful's exclusive interview with Dice later that fall, the 'Outlandish One' spoke heavily about Billy Corgan, Nick Aldis, and his time with the company.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Report: Jeff Jarrett Departs As WWE SVP Of Live Events
Jeff Jarrett departs WWE. PWInsider reports that Jeff Jarrett is no longer with WWE as Senior Vice President of Live Events. Jarrett took on the role of SVP of Live Events in May. Jeff Jarrett has been involved on multiple fronts in the wrestling industry in 2022. At the start...
Angelina Love On Competing At NWA 74: I Love Being Involved With Things That Are A Part Of History
Angelina Love says she's honored to be working with the NWA, and she's looking forward to NWA 74. Love has been wrestling for over 20 years, and she is a former six-time TNA Knockouts Champion. Given her impressive list of accolades, she quickly became a prominent member of the NWA women's division upon her arrival in the company earlier this year.
Billy Corgan Talks About Pope, Says That He Assured Him That He Would Be Valued In The NWA
Billy Corgan gets candid about Pope. Throughout his near 20 year career in the business, Pope, a.k.a Elijah Burke, has spent time with WWE, TNA, and the National Wrestling Alliance. Currently, Pope still performs under the NWA brand. In a recent interview with Fightful, Corgan talked about bringing Pope into...
AEW/ROH Contract Updates On Ian Riccaboni, Alex Zayne, CB
Fightful has reported of some contract updates within AEW & ROH, but we've also learned of some that aren't under contract. Fightful inquired about the contractual status of Alex Zayne, who appeared on both Ring Of Honor shows under the Tony Khan regime. We've learned that he's not under any agreement with AEW/ROH and is currently a free agent.
RELATED PEOPLE
WWE Producers, Backstage News From Raw 8/8 & Smackdown 8/12
Lots of backstage news and producers for WWE Raw 8/8 & Smackdown 8/12:. - Judgment Day promo, Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor: Petey Williams. - AJ Styles vs. The Miz: Michael Hayes. WWE Smackdown Producers:. - Raquel & Aliyah vs. Shotzi & Xia: Kenny Dykstra. - Drew McIntyre promo, match...
Shane Haste Reveals That He's A Technically A Free Agent, Talks TMDK
Shane Haste has revealed he's a free agent. Shane Haste, formerly known as Shane Thorne, was released from WWE back in the fall of 2021. Since then, Haste has appeared for companies such as New Japan Pro Wrestling and Pro Wrestling Guerilla. Before being released by WWE, Thorne was seen frequently on Raw and SmackDown as Slapjack in the Retribution faction.
Victoria Says Recently Gave Bayley Permission To Use One Of Her Moves, Would Like To Wrestle Her
Lisa Marie Varon, formerly Victoria in WWE, names what present-day WWE Superstars she would like to wrestle against. Victoria returned to WWE at the 2021 Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble match. Today’s Superstars were honored to share the ring with her that night but, Victoria has a specific role model in mind if she ever wanted to get back in the ring for one more match.
NJPW On AXS Viewership, Edge Compares Raw In-Ring Return To WrestleMania | Fight Size
Here's your fight size update for Sunday, August 21, 2022. - Per Wrestlenomics, on August 18, New Japan Pro Wrestling on AXS TV at 10 pm, was watched by 48,000 viewers on average, including about 7,000 aged 18 to 49, for a 0.01 P18-49 rating. - Speaking with TVInsider, Edge...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tenille Dashwood Contract Expires, Exits IMPACT Wrestling
Tenille Dashwood is moving on from IMPACT, according to new reports. Tenille Dashwood, formerly Emma in WWE, has been a part of IMPACT Wrestling for the better part of the last 3 years. During her run, she was given the opportunity to be one-half of the Knockouts Tag Team Champions alongside Madison Rayne. Now, however, it appears that her run in IMPACT has come to an end.
Shane Haste Reflects On WWE Raw Appearances: I Was Used To Being A 'Fill-In Guy', It Was Fun
Shane Haste, formerly known as Shane Thorne, reflects on his time on WWE Raw. Haste signed with WWE in 2016, and he was a full-time member of the NXT roster until he and Duke Hudson moved to Raw in March 2020. Haste made a handful of appearances on Raw and often competed on Main Event at a time when WWE was utilizing an all-hands-on-deck approach due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Anthony Henry Under AEW Agreement
AEW has many wrestlers under agreements that most fans don't know about. In previous weeks, Fightful has reported that Josh Woods, Blake Christian and others have signed agreements with All Elite Wrestling and are also appearing on the Ring of Honor brand. They aren't alone, as Fightful has confirmed that the former Asher Hale, Anthony Henry, has also signed an agreement with All Elite Wrestling.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From London, Ontario (8/21): Riddle Takes On Seth Rollins
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on August 21 from Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario, Canada. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From London, Ontario (8/21) - Alexa Bliss & Asuka def. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY (w/ Bayley) - Finn...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Beth Phoenix Saves Edge From Rhea Ripley And The Judgment Day On 8/22 WWE Raw
Beth Phoenix saved Edge from The Judgment Day on WWE Raw. On August 22, Toronto hosted WWE Raw, and the show featured a high-profile match between hometown hero Edge and Damian Priest. In the end, after a hard-fought battle, Edge scored the win with a Spear after he dropped Priest with a Canadian Destroyer.
Bobby Fish Doesn't Believe It Will Be Long Before Adam Cole And Kyle O'Reilly Are Healthy
AEW is set to crown its first Trios Champions at AEW All Out when the Trios tournament concludes. One trio noticeably absent from the tournament is Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Bobby Fish. After turning on The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) on the August 3 episode of AEW Dynamite, Cole, O'Reilly and Fish haven't been on television.
Bruce Prichard Comments On WWE Changes, Says He Never Wrote An Episode Of NXT
Bruce Prichard returned to his Something To Wrestle With podcast and spoke on what's been happening in the world of WWE. Since June, Something To Wrestle With has been airing Megasodes as Prichard underwent surgery for a torn rotator cuff. After his surgery, major changes happened in the world of WWE as the Board launched an investigation into Vince McMahon over alleged sexual misconduct and hush money, Vince retired as CEO, John Laurinaitis was fired, and Triple H assumed creative duties and the role of head of talent relations.
Billy Corgan: Nick Aldis Has No Role In Creative, He Just Wants To Be A Talent
Nick Aldis is considered to be one of the most polarizing figures in the wrestling business by many, but Billy Corgan is here to set the record straight on the 'National Treasure'. In a new interview with Fightful, Billy Corgan talked about how Aldis views himself within the brand and...
Fightful
13K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0