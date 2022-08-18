ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

WWE RAW Results (8/22/22): Edge Competes, Trish Stratus Returns, Tag Title Tourney Semi-Final, More

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW (8/22/22)!. We will be bringing you the full results of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. On tonight's episode, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship tournament continues with semifinal action. Also, Edge returns home to Toronto for a match with Damian Priest. Additionally, Trish Stratus returns to give WWE fans in her hometown some Stratusfaction!
WWE
Fightful

WWE Higher Ups Think There's A Better Chance Of Bray Wyatt Return Now

WWE has been bringing back talent on a weekly basis under Triple H, prompting many to believe that Bray Wyatt could find his way back to the company. Fightful Select has spent the past couple of weeks gauging interest from WWE higher ups, staff, and talent internally. If you thought Vince McMahon no longer being in control was a good sign for this marriage to reunite, you'd be right.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Fightful

Report: Jeff Jarrett Departs As WWE SVP Of Live Events

Jeff Jarrett departs WWE. PWInsider reports that Jeff Jarrett is no longer with WWE as Senior Vice President of Live Events. Jarrett took on the role of SVP of Live Events in May. Jeff Jarrett has been involved on multiple fronts in the wrestling industry in 2022. At the start...
WWE
Fightful

AEW/ROH Contract Updates On Ian Riccaboni, Alex Zayne, CB

Fightful has reported of some contract updates within AEW & ROH, but we've also learned of some that aren't under contract. Fightful inquired about the contractual status of Alex Zayne, who appeared on both Ring Of Honor shows under the Tony Khan regime. We've learned that he's not under any agreement with AEW/ROH and is currently a free agent.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Paul Heyman
Person
Billy Corgan
Person
Ariel Helwani
Fightful

WWE Producers, Backstage News From Raw 8/8 & Smackdown 8/12

Lots of backstage news and producers for WWE Raw 8/8 & Smackdown 8/12:. - Judgment Day promo, Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor: Petey Williams. - AJ Styles vs. The Miz: Michael Hayes. WWE Smackdown Producers:. - Raquel & Aliyah vs. Shotzi & Xia: Kenny Dykstra. - Drew McIntyre promo, match...
WWE
Fightful

Shane Haste Reveals That He's A Technically A Free Agent, Talks TMDK

Shane Haste has revealed he's a free agent. Shane Haste, formerly known as Shane Thorne, was released from WWE back in the fall of 2021. Since then, Haste has appeared for companies such as New Japan Pro Wrestling and Pro Wrestling Guerilla. Before being released by WWE, Thorne was seen frequently on Raw and SmackDown as Slapjack in the Retribution faction.
WWE
Fightful

Victoria Says Recently Gave Bayley Permission To Use One Of Her Moves, Would Like To Wrestle Her

Lisa Marie Varon, formerly Victoria in WWE, names what present-day WWE Superstars she would like to wrestle against. Victoria returned to WWE at the 2021 Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble match. Today’s Superstars were honored to share the ring with her that night but, Victoria has a specific role model in mind if she ever wanted to get back in the ring for one more match.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecw#Wcw#Combat
Fightful

Tenille Dashwood Contract Expires, Exits IMPACT Wrestling

Tenille Dashwood is moving on from IMPACT, according to new reports. Tenille Dashwood, formerly Emma in WWE, has been a part of IMPACT Wrestling for the better part of the last 3 years. During her run, she was given the opportunity to be one-half of the Knockouts Tag Team Champions alongside Madison Rayne. Now, however, it appears that her run in IMPACT has come to an end.
WWE
Fightful

Shane Haste Reflects On WWE Raw Appearances: I Was Used To Being A 'Fill-In Guy', It Was Fun

Shane Haste, formerly known as Shane Thorne, reflects on his time on WWE Raw. Haste signed with WWE in 2016, and he was a full-time member of the NXT roster until he and Duke Hudson moved to Raw in March 2020. Haste made a handful of appearances on Raw and often competed on Main Event at a time when WWE was utilizing an all-hands-on-deck approach due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WWE
Fightful

Anthony Henry Under AEW Agreement

AEW has many wrestlers under agreements that most fans don't know about. In previous weeks, Fightful has reported that Josh Woods, Blake Christian and others have signed agreements with All Elite Wrestling and are also appearing on the Ring of Honor brand. They aren't alone, as Fightful has confirmed that the former Asher Hale, Anthony Henry, has also signed an agreement with All Elite Wrestling.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

Bruce Prichard Comments On WWE Changes, Says He Never Wrote An Episode Of NXT

Bruce Prichard returned to his Something To Wrestle With podcast and spoke on what's been happening in the world of WWE. Since June, Something To Wrestle With has been airing Megasodes as Prichard underwent surgery for a torn rotator cuff. After his surgery, major changes happened in the world of WWE as the Board launched an investigation into Vince McMahon over alleged sexual misconduct and hush money, Vince retired as CEO, John Laurinaitis was fired, and Triple H assumed creative duties and the role of head of talent relations.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

13K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy