Penelope Maxwell
5d ago
Thank you so much for saving those dogs🙏 Hopefully they never have to see that evil 👿 person again 😢
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Intentionally Starves 4-Year-Old To Death As She Feeds Other ChildrenMary HolmanNew York City, NY
What experts say you should do if you see an invasive spotted lanternflyB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
The Night Sly Stone Led the Fillmore East Audience Into the Streets: Book ExcerptFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Morristown Festival of Books Coming Oct. 7-8Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Nausea: A Hardcore Anarchist Rock Band Born In AmericaTyler Mc.
Watch: Pickup truck crushes Volkswagen on Staten Island street, engine revs before it drives off
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A residential street in West Brighton played host to what resembled a monster truck rally in a broad daylight incident last week that left a car owner as shocked as he was irate. Surveillance video obtained by the Advance/SILive.com shows the hit-and-run crash that witnesses say...
Staten Island fundraiser to benefit Tunnel to Towers, police Widows and Children’s Fund
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Rossville bar and eatery will play host Friday to a fundraiser benefiting first responders and their families. Labeled a “pre-party” for the “Highways to Heaven” motorcycle run taking place in October, the event will be at Big Nose Kate’s at 2484 Arthur Kill Road starting at 7 p.m.
3 teens wanted for chasing boy, 13, off Staten Island bus, snatching yarmulke from his head
The NYPD is searching for three teens who allegedly chased a 13-year-old boy off of an MTA bus in Staten Island and stole his yarmulke.
Bear caught on doorbell camera passing through New Jersey neighborhood
It's not a big deal when a bear walks through the woods, but one bold bear was caught on camera passing through a neighborhood in New Jersey.
Staten Island Ferry running with reduced service Tuesday night
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Staten Island Ferry is running with modified service Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, continuing a trend of reduced trips that have plagued the system and frustrated residents. The ferry will depart on the hour out of the St. George Terminal and on the half-hour out...
Staten Island’s brick-and-mortar COVID testing sites shuttered; only borough in NYC without one
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Staten Island no longer has brick-and-mortar coronavirus (COVID-19) testing sites – and is now the only borough in New York City without. Residents looking to get a COVID-19 test in-person will now need to visit one of the city’s mobile testing vans on Staten Island, which often change locations weekly, or a pop-up vaccination clinic. Free at-home test kits are also available for pick up at numerous locations throughout Staten Island.
N.J. man indicted in alleged interstate fentanyl pill operation; used Staten Island post offices to mail packages, officials say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A New Jersey man was arrested and indicted for his alleged role in an interstate fentanyl mailing operation that put thousands of pills on the streets across the country. Joel Manuel De Jesus Amparo, 23, was charged with 10 counts of first-degree criminal possession of a...
New York Fire Department Mourns Loss of Firefighter
NEW YORK, NY – The New York Fire Department is mourning the loss of one...
Video: Orthodox man ambushed with fire extinguisher in Brooklyn, NYPD probing as possible hate crime
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Two alleged assaults, both involving a fire extinguisher, are being investigated by police as a possible hate crime pattern in Brooklyn, according to a written statement issued by the city’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information office. The first incident occurred shortly after 6 a.m., just...
Jewish Community Center bocce tournament to benefit Sunrise day camp for children with cancer
Staten Island, N.Y. — The Joan & Alan Bernikow JCC of Staten Island will host a bocce tournament in September to benefit the Lucille & Jay Chazanoff Sunrise Day Camp. “We’re excited to see everyone out on the bocce courts, having a great time while we support these deserving kids,” said Orit Lender, CEO of the JCC.
TikTok making Staten Island better? First grader inspired by video does her own cleanup at local park
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A P.S. 53 first grader has made it her mission to begin cleaning up Staten Island, after being inspired by...TikTok. Assemblyman Michael Reilly (R-South Shore) posted to his Facebook page a picture of the first grader, Diana, and her mother Julia at Lemon Creek Park, with clean-up supplies and a full, heavy trash bag .
Lightning strikes house in Nutley during severe storms across New Jersey, Tri-State
A utility crew turned off power to a charming home in Nutley, New Jersey on Monday night after a fierce bolt of lightning struck and started a fire in the attic.
Autistic 4-Year-Old Killed After Attending Older Brother’s Funeral in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – An autistic 4-year-old boy from Queens was killed after being struck...
Staten Island obituaries for Aug. 23, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guest books can be found here. Marie Canepa (nee Schiortino), 88, a retired school secretary, loving mother and homemaker, passed peacefully on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at her home. Marie Schiortino was born on November 15, 1933, during the great depression in a then very rural South Beach. She married the love of her life, Frank Canepa, and enjoyed a storybook romance that lasted 61 years in South Beach where they raised their three children. Read the full obituary on SILive.com.
Lanternflies are now swarming Staten Island’s protected Greenbelt
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Walks through the great outdoors became a norm for many people during the COVID-19 pandemic, but now residents are finding it hard to continue that trend by seeing spotted lanternflies everywhere they go. Photos submitted on Instagram to the Staten Island Advance/SILive.com show an infestation of...
Standup E-Scooter rider, 22, fatally struck by driver in Brooklyn
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— A 22-year-old man riding a standup electric scooter was struck and ultimately died of his injuries after colliding with a car in Brooklyn over the weekend. Emergency personnel responded to the intersection of 18th Avenue and 74th Street in Bensonhurst around 12:50 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20...
Man fatally struck on scooter in Brooklyn, creating traffic nightmare on Staten Island Expressway
UPDATE 10:20 A.M.:: Traffic is moving on the Brooklyn-bound side of the SIE near the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge. A motor vehicle-related incident on Narrows Road South, near Neckar Avenue, around 9:30 a.m. in Grasmere meanwhile resulted in additional traffic alongside the Brooklyn-bound side of the highway on the approach to the bridge, according to emergency radio transmissions.
The Parlor will close on Victory Boulevard, then open as a new casual – and fun – restaurant
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — One North Shore restaurant goeth soon — and another cometh. The Parlor at the corner of Jewett Avenue and Victory Boulevard, will close after dinner on Sunday, Aug. 28. Its owners are in the midst of planning its new iteration. Even better news, particularly...
Man brutally attacked on subway while coming home from work
In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News, Intazar Dar says it happened on his way home from work just before 1 a.m. on Saturday. The suspect behind the attack is still on the loose.
EMT, 25, shot in ambulance by patient, sues Staten Island bar, alleging it served drunk gunman even more drinks
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The 25-year-old EMT who was shot in the back of an ambulance while treating a patient in May has filed a lawsuit against his alleged attacker as well as the Funkey Monkey Lounge in West Brighton, where he claims his assailant was drinking prior to the incident.
