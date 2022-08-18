Read full article on original website
N.J. man indicted in alleged interstate fentanyl pill operation; used Staten Island post offices to mail packages, officials say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A New Jersey man was arrested and indicted for his alleged role in an interstate fentanyl mailing operation that put thousands of pills on the streets across the country. Joel Manuel De Jesus Amparo, 23, was charged with 10 counts of first-degree criminal possession of a...
Best and worst states to retire in the U.S.: Florida named best, but where does New York rank?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Retirement means the end of a career and an introduction into a slower pace of life — but it also raises new questions about where and how to spend your days, and the best states to do so. Consumer financial services company Bankrate sought...
Mystery solved: Human remains of woman found in upstate New York identified
Otsego County, N.Y. — Human remains found in a remote part of Upstate New York have been identified, troopers announced Friday. The woman was identified as 38-year-old Laura L. Rous of Otego in Otsego County, according to a news release by State Police. Otego is a town of 3,100 people southwest of Oneonta.
Texas youth baseball coach aggressively bumps into kids on handshake line (VIDEO)
A youth baseball coach in Texas was reportedly removed from his position last month after a repulsive display of poor sportsmanship was captured on video. Kenneth Wendt, a local police officer and volunteer coach, was shown on camera physically initiating contact with youngsters from the opposing team of nine-year-olds. Wendt,...
It’s August Primary Day 2022 in N.Y.: Here’s what Staten Islanders need to know as they cast their ballots
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New Yorkers will hit the polls on Tuesday for the August primary, casting ballots for state senate and House of Representatives. Voting sites will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Staten Islanders will be voting in the Democratic and Republican races for the 23rd...
Scarcella-Spanton, Tirone will face off in general state Senate election to succeed Savino
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Jessica Scarcella-Spanton, a Democrat, and Joseph Tirone, a Republican, won their respective primaries Tuesday night and will face off in the general election to succeed State Sen. Diane Savino (D-North Shore/Brooklyn). Both candidates won their primaries handily. Facing one opponent, Tirone won with about 77%...
Paul Pelosi gets 5 days in jail, 3 years of probation in DUI
SAN FRANCISCO — The husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pleaded guilty Tuesday to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a May crash in California’s wine country and was sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation. Paul Pelosi already served two...
More details emerge after Gary Busey charged with groping multiple women at N.J. photo-op
More details have emerged about the sexual assault charges against actor Gary Busey in connection with an appearance he made at a New Jersey fan convention Aug. 13. Busey, 78, was a featured guest at Monster-Mania Con, an event that hosted actors from TV and film at the DoubleTree Hotel in Cherry Hill.
Did you win the third place $50K Powerball prize? Check your tickets
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Five third place prize winning Powerball tickets for August 20′s drawing were sold in New York – including one on Staten Island. The New York Lottery announced Monday that the prize-winning ticket was purchased at Victory Convenience, located at 3785 Victory Blvd. in Travis.
