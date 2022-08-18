ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Summer Camp Island’ Creator Reacts To HBO’s Max’s Decision To Pull The Series “Like We Were Nothing”

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
Summer Camp Island creator Julia Pott is sharing her disappointment with HBO Max ’s decision to pull the series as part of an upcoming content purge in unscripted and animated genres.

“We worked for five years to make 100 episodes of animation,” Pott wrote on Twitter. “We worked late into the night, we let ourselves go, we were a family of hard working artists who wanted to make something beautiful, and HBO Max just pulled them all like we were nothing. Animation is not nothing!”

She also addressed the upcoming final season which was slated for release in 2023. “We worked through the pandemic to make 20 linear episodes that are our most beautiful work yet,” she said. “I cannot wait for you to see them. YOU WILL SEE THEM! I will not rest!”

HBO Max announced Wednesday that it planned to pull dozens of titles this upcoming week, including Summer Camp Island, Elllen’s Next Great Designer, The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo , among others. That would follow the removal of a number of other titles over the past few weeks including Craftopia, Camping , Mrs. Fletcher , Run and Vinyl .

The streamed revealed last week that it would pull back on unscripted and animated titles ahead of combining the service with Discovery+ next week, along with the layoffs of a number of staffers.

Storyboard artist Ryan Pequin, who also works on Close Enough and Infinity Train , both of which are on the HBO Max list to be pulled, revealed his frustration on Twitter. “We put…….. a lot of work into that,” he said of Summer Camp Island‘s final season. “Except for Regular Show and the current project I’m on, every single animated thing I have ever worked on is apparently getting disappeared for tax purposes. Can this possibly be accurate.”

Cole Sanchez, a voice actor on Summer Camp Island , shared his frustration that the team was not informed of the decision ahead of time. “We have a final season of Summer Camp that has not aired and to hear about this via Deadline with no information from the studio is very disappointing.”

Produced by Cartoon Network Studios, Summer Camp Island premiered in July 2018 and most recently aired its fifth season. The series follows the episodic adventures of Oscar and Hedgehog, both of whom are attending the eponymous summer camp. Pott, Kent Osborne and Sam Register served as executive producers.

Deadline

“You Come Out Changed”: Ryan Reynolds Shares Dream Of Buying Welsh Football Club In FX Doc Series ‘Welcome To Wrexham’

While British celebrities have often parted with their money to fund their favourite football club, they at least have a passing knowledge of the off-side rule (you’ll have to look it up, sorry), but Reynolds is unusual in being a Canadian A-lister to do the same, having parted with £2million ($2.36m) to buy British club Wrexham, with fellow actor Rob McElhenney. Reynolds told The Times newspaper that, like a real-life Ted Lasso, he had to win over doubtful local fans, and the whole story is told in Welcome to Wrexham, a six-part documentary series about to debut on FX in the...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Scene 2 Seen Podcast: Discussing The State Of WLW (Women Loving Women) Content On Television And Streaming

Welcome back to the Scene 2 Seen Podcast! This week we’re having a heated discussion about the state of WLW television. After several cancellations of shows back to back, fans are questioning which elements are causing the targeted entertainment to get the ax. Is it poor marketing? Is it the budget cuts and layoffs at streaming companies? Is it homophobia? None of us on the ground have the answers but my guest and I do ponder where it comes from, and talk about solutions. Today’s show features four queer speakers who include: Audrey Nieh, and Laurel Hechanova, of the Sapphic Culture Club podcast,...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

HBO Max VP Nikki Reed Exits Amid Layoffs

EXCLUSIVE: About 70 people, or 14% of the programming operation overseen by HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys, were laid off last week as part of cost-cutting across Warner Bros. Discovery. At the time, only the departures of the heads of departments that were worst hit — all of them on the HBO Max side — were made public, including Jennifer O’Connell EVP, Non-Fiction & Live-Action Family Originals. Now names of other executives who are leaving as part of the restructuring and staff reductions are starting to trickle out. One of them is respected kids development exec Nikki Reed who was...
BUSINESS
Deadline

‘The Good Doctor’ Legal Spinoff ‘The Good Lawyer’ With Female Lead In Works At ABC As Backdoor Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: After expanding one popular long-running procedural drama, The Rookie, with a planted spinoff for next season, ABC is looking to do it for another, The Good Doctor with an embedded episode. I hear the network is developing legal offshoot The Good Lawyer, from The Good Doctor executive producers/co-showrunners David Shore and Liz Friedman, Sony Pictures TV and Shore’s studio-based Shore Z Prods. ABC Signature is co-producing. Like with the Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie, the spinoff of the Freddie Highmore-headlined The Good Doctor will have a female lead and will be introduced as a backdoor pilot during The Good Doctor‘s upcoming sixth...
TV SERIES
Person
Wolfgang Petersen
Person
Kent Osborne
Person
Olivia Newton John
Person
Keke Palmer
Deadline

‘Fatal Attraction’: Doreen Calderon Joins Paramount+ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Doreen Calderon (Loot, Riverdale) has joined the cast of Fatal Attraction, the upcoming Paramount+ series that reimagines the classic 1980s psychosexual thriller film. Calderon will portray Maureen Walker, Dan’s (Joshua Jackson) longtime assistant who worked for his father before him. She knows how he thinks and keeps in perfect stride, but also has enough cred to tease her boss once in a while. Written by Alexandra Cunningham from a story she co-wrote with Kevin J. Hynes, the Paramount Television Studios and Amblin Television series explores the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women,...
MOVIES
Deadline

Idris Elba On Daughter Not Speaking To Him For Weeks After Not Getting Role In ‘Beast’ Movie

Idris Elba is sharing the tense environment he lived through after his daughter Isan didn’t land a role in his latest movie Beast for lack of chemistry on camera. “Interestingly enough, my daughter auditioned for this role,” Elba said during an appearance on The Breakfast Club. “She wants to be an actress and she auditioned and it came down to chemistry in the end. The relationship in the film and the relationship between my daughter was, the chemistry wasn’t right for film, weirdly enough.” ‘Beast’ Review: Idris Elba Battles Rogue Lion Out For Revenge In Exciting But Familiar Man-Vs.-Animal Thriller After not getting the...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘General Hospital’: Emma Samms Finally Returning After Suffering From Long Covid

EXCLUSIVE: Holly Sutton is finally returning to Port Charles. Emma Samms, who briefly returned in General Hospital in 2020 to reprise her beloved role, had to postpone her comeback after contracting Covid. She then suffered from long Covid, which kept her away from the set of the ABC daytime drama. She’s now set to return to the ABC sudser in October. Fans last saw Holly on September 18, 2020; though presumed dead, Holly was found alive and locked in a cell in Monte Carlo. “I can’t believe that it’s been 40 years since I first appeared on General Hospital and that, once again,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Leon Vitali Dies: Stanley Kubrick Close Associate And Actor Was 74

Leon Vitali, an actor in Barry Lyndon who went on to become director Stanley Kubrick’s right-hand man, died Friday in Los Angeles at age 74. His family confirmed his death to Associated Press, but no cause was given. “Leon was a special and lovely man driven by his curiosity, who spread love and warmth wherever he went,” his children said in a statement provided by his daughter, Masha Vitali. “He will be remembered with love and be hugely missed by the many people he touched.” Vitali was profiled in the 2017 documentary Filmworker, which spotlighted his contributions to Kubrick’ work. Filmmaker Tony...
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Series Finale
Deadline

‘The Morning Show’: Julianna Margulies Returning For Season 3

Julianna Margulies is set to return for Season 3 of Apple TV+’s The Morning Show in the role of UBA news anchor Laura Peterson. Production on the new season is currently underway. Emmy Award winner Margulies’ return follows the recent casting of Mad Men star Jon Hamm, who will portray Paul Marks, a corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA, pulling Billy Crudup’s Cory Ellison, Jennifer Aniston’s Alex Levy and Reese Witherspoon’s Bradley Jackson into his powerful orbit. The Morning Show follows the professional and personal lives of employees of media conglomerate UBA, specifically, its morning show hosts Alex and Bradley,...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Dr. Dre Reveals How Close He Was To Dying After Brain Aneurysm

Dr. Dre is opening up about how severe his health was when he was hospitalized for a brain aneurysm. The rapper and music producer made an appearance on the Workout the Doubt podcast where he made revelations about what happened and how close to death he was. “I’m at Cedars-Sinai hospital and they weren’t allowing anybody to come up, meaning visitors or family or anything like that, because of COVID, but they allowed my family to come in,” he said. “I found out later, they called them up so they could say their last goodbyes because they thought I was outta here.” Dre said...
NFL
Deadline

‘House Of The Dragon’: Everything That Happened In The Premiere On HBO

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains details from the premiere of HBO’s House of the Dragon. It’s a prequel to Game of Thrones, but it could also double as a medieval spinoff of Succession. The phrase much-anticipated is a well-worn phrase in Hollywood, but there really isn’t any other way to describe the latest dispatch from Westeros, based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood. The 700-page saga chronicles the history of House Targaryen — or as the TV series goes on to explain, 172 years before the death of the Mad King and the birth of Daenerys Targaryen (played in GOT by...
TV SERIES
Deadline

John Oliver Takes Jab At HBO Max For Pulling Shows “To Appease Wall Street”

John Oliver took another swipe at all the changes happening at Warner Bros. Discovery and this time he addressed the shows getting pulled from HBO Max. The Last Week Tonight host took on the possibility of Sarah Palin taking over congressman Don Young’s position after his death. Oliver teed up his jab at the streaming platform by mentioning a publisher quoted in The New Yorker that stated that “Sarah knows how to work a crowd … but it’s Sarah, Inc.’ …” Oliver took the name “Sarah, Inc.” and said it sounded like “a title of a sitcom starring Kat Dennings that’s already quietly...
TV & VIDEOS
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Deadline

‘Batgirl’ Filmmakers On Fallout From WBD Axing DC Pic: Studio Promptly Took All Their Footage

Weeks after HBO Max’s DC movie Batgirl was canceled by the David Zaslav-run Warner Bros Discovery, the film’s directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah said in an interview with French outlet Skript that the studio promptly prevented them from accessing the pic’s footage after unplugging the movie during post-production. Fallah said, “I went on the server… Everything was gone.” El Arbi added: “We were like, ‘F*cking sh*t!’ All the scenes with Batman in them!” As Deadline first told you, both filmmakers were in Morocco for El Arbi’s wedding when they first learned the bad news about Batgirl. “The guys from Warners told us it was not...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Only Murders In The Building’ Adds Paul Rudd To Season 3 Cast

SPOILER ALERT: The following reveals major plot points from Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building Season 2 finale. Paul Rudd has joined the cast of Hulu‘s hit series Only Murders in the Building for Season 3, following a surprise appearance in the Season 2 finale. Rudd portrays the character of Ben Glenroy, the lead actor in Oliver Putnam’s (Martin Short) Broadway play who falls dead on stage just as the curtain flew up signaling the show to begin. Just seconds prior to that, Ben had a peculiar interaction with Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin) that was intentionally vague, according to series co-creator John...
TV SERIES
Deadline

ABC Picks Up ‘The Company You Keep’ Starring Milo Ventimiglia To Series

ABC said Monday that it has picked up The Company You Keep, starring and executive produced by This Is Us alum Milo Ventimiglia, to series. The drama, produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, was the last remaining “second cycle” pilot to learn its fate, but was a consistent frontrunner and a move to a series pickup always looked promising. Like drama pilot Will Trent, which was picked up to series this month, The Company You Keep had started a writers room in anticipation of a series order. The project also had brought on seasoned writer-producer Phil Klemmer...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Lou’ Trailer, First Look: Allison Janney & Jurnee Smollett Lead Netflix’s Bad Robot-Produced Action-Thriller

Netflix has unveiled a trailer and first-look photos for its action-thriller Lou, starring Oscar winner Allison Janney (I, Tonya) and Emmy nominee Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country), which is slated for release on September 23rd. The film from cinematographer-turned-director Anna Foerster (Westworld) follows Lou (Janney), a woman who thinks she’s put her dangerous past behind her, but finds her quiet life interrupted when a desperate mother (Smollett) begs her to help save her kidnapped daughter. As a massive storm rages, the two women risk their lives on a rescue mission that will test their limits and expose dark and shocking secrets from their pasts. Written...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘House Of The Dragon’ Premiere On HBO Draws Nearly 10 Million Viewers

History was made at HBO with the debut of House of the Dragon. The Game of Thrones prequel drew 9.986 million viewers across linear and HBO Max platforms in the U.S. Sunday, the largest audience for any new original series in the history of pay cabler. The premiere also marked the largest series launch on HBO Max across the U.S., Latin America, and EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa), driving what HBO calls an unprecedented level of concurrent streams on the platform. Typically, Sunday night viewership for a HBO series will represent just 20%-40% of the show’s total gross audience,...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ Series Not Moving Forward At HBO Max

Batman: Caped Crusader, an animated series from executive producers Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves, will not be moving forward at HBO Max, sources have confirmed to Deadline. It is among six animated projects, along with family action comedy Merry Little Batman, The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Toons Movie, Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Toons Musical, Did I Do That to the Holidays: A Steve Urkel Story and The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie (working title) that will no longer be produced by HBO Max but will be shopped, sources say. They are among dozens of...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Planet Of The Apes’: Owen Teague To Star In New Film Installment For 20th Century

EXCLUSIVE: 20th Century’s next series of Planet of the Apes films looks to have found a new lead for future installments as sources tell Deadline that Owen Teague has been tapped to play the lead primate in the newest film in the iconic franchise. Wes Ball is taking over directing duties for the property, which hopes to start production before year’s end. Not much is known about this latest installment as Ball and studio execs have kept plot details under lock and key. That said, the property has been a high priority for the studio going back to when Disney acquired 20th Century and...
MOVIES
Deadline

Channel 4 Greenlights UK Version Of History’s ‘Alone’, Social Experiment From ‘The Circle’ Producer Studio Lambert & Second Season Of Jack Rooke Comedy ‘Big Boys’

Channel 4 has become the first UK broadcaster to commission a version of U.S. History channel hit Alone and has ordered a poverty social experiment format from The Circle producer Studio Lambert, while recommissioning heartfelt Jack Rooke comedy Big Boys. Alone has run for nine seasons on History and will be produced in the UK by ITV Studios-backed The Garden, which is also behind the upcoming Squid Game adventure reality series with Studio Lambert. In Alone, 10 contestants are dropped into the remote Northern Canadian Wilderness, where each must survive entirely on their own. Whoever lasts longest, battling the elements, wild animals and an extreme test of mental strength,...
TV SERIES
Deadline

