Relationship Advice

Married At First Sight Recap: – Real Life Reckoning

By JustJen
 5 days ago
Last night’s episode of Married At First Sight was full of unexpected drama.  Who would have thought that our favorite couple relationship would begin to go downhill while the less likely to succeed marriage seems to progress? My, my, my how quickly things change. This is why I love when the couples move in together. Things always seem to be revealed when everyone is forced to live together. I have a feeling that even more people will be exposed as the season continues.

The couples move into their new apartment together. Pastor Calvin Roberson visits to see how the couples are getting adjusted. One couple takes their relationship to the next level. Another couple must navigate a shocking encounter between their dogs that threatens to tear their marriage apart. Let’s get straight to the recap.

Krysten and Mitch

Despite Mitch telling his wife, Krysten he isn’t attracted to her, he is very interested in having sex with her. When they move in to their new apartment, he admits he brought home some of the complementary condoms that were offered during the honeymoon. Mr. Mitch may be trying to turn over a new leaf. He went from being standoffish to a lot more comfortable with his new life. He takes Krysten to his surfer bachelor pad. I thought I was going to faint when I saw the bathroom and the kitchen. Sigh! He knew that his wife and production was coming to his home and he STILL didn’t attempt to do any cleaning? Whew! Let’s hope Krysten teaches him so better habits because if he has their new home looking like his last one, they are going to have serious problems. At Krysten’s apartment, Mitch finds out just how high maintenance her dog is going to be.

Krysten presents Mitch with a thoughtful hand written card filled with words that I find hard to believe. Is he really the most thoughtful man you ever met? If so, I feel bad for you. She has already admitted that she falls in love very easily. She even gives him coupons with offers of intimacy. One of which was for a bath together which he decides to cash in on right away. As no surprise, when Pastor Calvin arrives they both admit they consummated their marriage. I think everyone knew where that bath was leading. I really hope Krysten is prepared if things don’t work out. She readily admits that they don’t talk about the future because her husband doesn’t want to feel pressured. I just hope she isn’t going out of her way to do everything his way.

Lindy and Miguel

Miguel is extremely focused on their eight week experience and decision day. Lindy gets anxiety just from the mention of having to make a decision at the end. She asks him not to continue to talk about what is to come because it’s too much of a trigger for her. Well maybe she should have been honest during their honeymoon and told him some of the things he says make her question whether he is truly invested. Instead she defended him when the other wives tried to call out how his words could be problematic, despite complaining just a few hours beforehand.

Miguel shows Lindy around his home. It’s the typical bachelor pad for a neat and organized man. He even breaks out his prized Dungeons and Dragons books. He really appreciates that she accepts him for all of his quirky habits. It seems like Miguel finally takes the hint and has changed his way of thinking. He is now calling decision day, vow renewal day which makes his wife a lot more comfortable. They both agree that they have a great chemistry and want things to work out.

Lindy asks Miguel not to tell her when he feels like he may be distancing himself from her. He doesn’t feel he will be able to censor himself. In the past, he felt that he had to do that in other relationships and when he did open up it was too late. But for Lindy, she wants to limit her anxiety when he has negative feelings towards her that may be temporary. Honestly, I can understand both their points, but I don’t think we can control how people choose to express themselves. If he needs to communicate when there is an issue that may be turning him off, I don’t think he should have to hide that.

Stacia and Nate

Stacia takes Nate to visit her home. It’s just as nice as I envisioned it to be. Everything is in its proper place and almost looks staged model home. At his apartment, he gives her the grand tour of his high rise apartment. Although his apartment is pretty nice for a man, Stacia can’t help to give everything the white glove test. She literally goes in his pantry and just starts throwing out his empty containers and telling him that certain things are dirty. Uh oh… San Diego we have a problem.  If she is going to nitpick and nag him to death everyday about small things, this may be over very quickly. Stacia isn’t just clean she is OCD type of clean.

When Pastor Calvin arrives to check in, Stacia admits she needs to see more transparency from Nate . He has a hard time opening up emotionally. Once he Pastor Calvin leaves, Stacia goes more into depth about how she feels. She believes that their conversations are very surface level and he doesn’t voluntarily open up despite their similar childhood.  When Nate is given the opportunity to share more on the spot, he declines.

Alexis and Justin

Alexis gives Justin the grand tour of her apartment. He loves her art choices, but is shocked by how many clothes she has in her cluttered closet.  Later, she is disappointed to see Justin lives in a studio apartment. Not only was Alexis shocked, but I was as well. He is so large; I just expected his space to be in line with his size. Things get very tense when they arrive back at their apartment and Justin’s dog attacks her dog. Alexis’ dog, Newton is like her baby and she is extremely upset that he was bitten near his eye. Justin is extremely apologetic, but he is unable to say anything to make her feel better. Poor Newton! That was stressful and I don’t even have any pets. I’m no expert but there probably was a better way to introduce their pets. I’m sure they were already stressed being in a new environment and people. Things were going so well, I fear this is the beginning of several issues.

Justin decides to take his dog to training camp to correct aggression. Naturally, the situation is difficult because he feels bad leaving his pet for 2 weeks. He did tell Alexis if the training camp doesn’t work, he will have to give up his dog to save his marriage. When Pastor Calvin arrives it’s obvious Alexis is still upset about the incidents with their pets. Apparently, Justin left out the fact that his dog had snapped at other dogs. She feels like if she was armed with that information, she would have handled things differently. Justin feels so bad, especially now that his wife is questioning if she can trust the things that he tells her. Things get even tenser when she realizes that he may not just give his dog away to make her happy. Alexis, come on. You know that he didn’t expect his dog to bite Newton. He already feels like crap, why place the blame this completely on him. They both are dog owners and know that they can be unpredictable. Alexis wouldn’t give up Newton, so why does she expect him to do so without struggling with that decision.

Morgan and Binh

Binh arrives to take a look around Morgan ’s apartment.  He has A LOT of questions about everything from her cat’s hygiene to whether the appliances she intends to bring will use too much electricity costing them additional money. Later, Pastor Calvin comes to speak with Morgan and Binh. Right away he jumps right in, asking about their disagreement on their honeymoon. Binh takes accountability for overreacting and being judgmental. Pastor Calvin explains that marriage doesn’t come with a manual and people have to be given grace to learn. But Morgan is struggling to trust her husband after that experience. She gets emotional when she is pushed to reflect on why feeling like her trust being broken is so hurtful to her. I love how Pastor Calvin helps her to see that Binh isn’t her dad and she doesn’t have to become guarded to protect herself. The jury is still out on these two. They don’t have much chemistry in my eyes, but things are always changing on this show.

TELL US –DID ALEXIS OVERREACT? IS THE DOG ATTACK JUSTIN’S FAULT? IS THERE HOPE FOR MORGAN AND BINH? SHOULD KRYSTEN BE CAREFUL WITH MITCH? IS LINDY RIGHT TO ASK MIGUEL TO KEEP HIS FEELINGS TO HIMSELF IF THEY WILL CAUSE HER ANXIETY?

Comments / 1

Laurie Helfing
5d ago

Alexis did not overreact. Justin know his dog had a history of aggression with other dogs. He did not share that info with her. She would have introduced differently. Justin also knew his dog was much larger than hers. I would be out the door. his judgement stinks. I have dogs. would not permit it.

Reply
6
