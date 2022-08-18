ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

Tamra Judge and Eddie Judge’s CUT Fitness Is Going Out Of Business

By Justin S
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tY8dK_0hLy7eQT00

It’s the end of an era. People has reported that Tamra Judge and her husband, Eddie Judge , have officially shut down their gym, CUT Fitness. The news comes just weeks after the announcement of Tamra’s triumphant return to The Real Housewives of Orange County . And since the business was born on the show, it won’t be surprising if we see it die on the show too, whenever RHOC comes back for season 17 .

CUT Fitness, which is, for some reason, an acronym for “Cardio Unique Training,” opened back in 2013 in Rancho Santa Margarita, California. The self-described “micro gym” has long been the source of shade and scrutiny since it was never quite as active as your average Planet Fitness or Gold’s Gym . And back in 2020, many fans became concerned about the gym’s future when Tamra started selling old gym equipment on Instagram . At the time, however, she was adamant that the gym wasn’t going anywhere and that the pandemic wouldn’t stop them from thriving.

She wrote on Instagram in March 2020, “We are a small group gym. We don’t cater to the masses, ever. We never have more than 50 people here at a time.” Tamra continued, “We might be called a micro gym, but we are a very large facility, about 5,000 sq. ft.”

Two months after she posted that, she started posting on Instagram about gym equipment for sale, but the photos were captioned with a disclaimer saying the business wasn’t in danger.

“NOT CLOSING DOWN,” Tamra captioned the pictures of weights and kettlebells for sale. “Just restructuring of the business to a personal training studio….No more group classes. No longer need all this small equipment.”

Fast forward two years, and the CUT Fitness Instagram is selling large equipment, too. The business is restructuring into nothingness. Tamra admitted the bad news during a recent episode of Two T’s in A Pod while recalling a nasty comment she got from a fan who said, “Oh no wonder she’s going back to [ RHOC ]. She has no money, she has to close her gym down.”

Tamra clapped back, saying, “We decided to close our gym down way before I got asked back to the show. So that had nothing to do with anything that’s going on right now.”

As the conversation continued, she revealed that the pandemic was actually the beginning of the end for the gym.

“Listen, we almost made it to [ten] years. I’m proud of what we did, what we built. And you know what, you’ll all find out — more things are coming,” she teased. “It’s sad. It’s a loss. It’s 100% a loss. It’s hard.”

You have to give Tamra her props for keeping CUT Fitness alive for nearly ten years. That’s much longer than most marriages in the Real Housewives world, and most of the Housewive’s businesses never even make it past the discovery phase. So, Tamra should be proud of what she built, and surely, the next season of RHOC will showcase her next move.

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED TO SEE CUT FITNESS CLOSE ITS DOORS? DO YOU THINK THIS WILL BE A STORYLINE IN THE NEXT SEASON OF RHOC?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Tamra Judge and Eddie Judge’s CUT Fitness Is Going Out Of Business appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reality Tea

Kelly Dodd Says Erika Jayne “Shouldn’t Even Be On” Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Season 11 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills focused on the legal downfall of Erika Jayne. Now season 12 seems to be focused on her personal downfall. Her central storyline is about how she has been drinking too much. She even admitted that she has mixed pills with alcohol. There is no doubt that Erika […] The post Kelly Dodd Says Erika Jayne “Shouldn’t Even Be On” Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Popculture

'90 Day Fiancé' Alum Marries Again After Divorce From TLC Series Nuptials

Jorge Nava has tied the knot once again! The 90 Day Fiancé alum first entered the spotlight with ex-wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko back in Season 4 of the TLC show, eventually divorcing his TV bride. But now, Nava has officially walked the aisle with longtime girlfriend Rhoda Blua in Las Vegas, TMZ reports. Rhoda, who is legally taking Jorge's last name, reportedly married the father of her two children at a Vegas wedding chapel before the two hit the strip for a night of gambling and celebration.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

'90 Day Fiancé' Alum Gets Married Following Divorce From TLC Show Marriage

Jorge Nava is a married man again! The 90 Day Fiancé alum, who stepped into the spotlight with ex-wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko back in Season 4 of the TLC show, officially tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Rhoda Blua Sunday in Las Vegas, TMZ reports. Rhoda, who is legally taking Jorge's last name, reportedly married the father of her two children at a Vegas wedding chapel before the two hit the strip for a night of gambling and celebration.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
City
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke Says She Has A Crush On Ashley Darby

Braunwyn Windham-Burke knows that the fastest way to get over a heartbreak is to take another shot at love. So, after a recent breakup from girlfriend Victoria Brito, she’s gearing up to get back into the dating scene. But this time, she might be planning on taking a dip into the pool of Real Housewives. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star admitted to E! News that she has a little crush on a fellow Housewife who’s also newly single but well outside the Orange County orbit. It’s The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Ashley Darby!
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HollywoodLife

‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna Lets Erika Jayne ‘Have It’ & Calls Her Out On Her ‘Out Of Control’ Drinking

Erika Jayne‘s drinking got so out of control during the July 27 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that Lisa Rinna felt the need to step in and check Erika on her recent behavior. But before we get to that, let’s start from the beginning. This week’s episode picked up where last week’s left off — at Diana Jenkins‘ holiday party.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planet Fitness#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Gold S Gym
urbanbellemag.com

Former ‘Married to Medicine’ Husband Dr. Gregory Lunceford Engaged?

Dr. Gregory Lunceford and Quad Webb’s divorce was very controversial. “Married to Medicine” star Quad Webb was very open about her marriage to Dr. Gregory Lunceford on the show. They clashed over many things. One topic that was a sore spot for them was having children. Gregory wanted to be a parent. However, Quad said she had reservations. For her, it didn’t make sense for them to bring children into the world when they were having so many issues in their marriage. And most of the time they struggled to get along. Regardless, they did try to work out their issues. They asked for help from other couples they formed friendships with. Plus, therapy was also something they utilized to see if they could get to the root of their problems.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
E! News

Will Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Have Another Baby? He Says...

Watch: Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Welcome Their First Baby. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are already thinking about baby No. 2. The former Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed their 15-month-old son, Cruz, in 2021, but as Jax revealed during a recent Instagram Live Q&A, he and his wife intend to expand their family in the future. "We're definitely going to have another baby," Jax responded to a fan question. "We're just kinda waiting a little bit."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Joe Giudice Isn’t Not Surprised That Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga Skipped Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

As expected, the royal wedding of Real Housewives of New Jersey has come and gone with an unfathomable amount of drama accompanying it. In fact, Teresa Giudice’s over-the-top hairstyle pretty much epitomizes the chaos of the event. Anything involving the Giudice/Gorga family is never without drama, and Tre’s controversial wedding to Luis Ruelas was not […] The post Joe Giudice Isn’t Not Surprised That Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga Skipped Teresa Giudice’s Wedding appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Cynthia Bailey Was “A Little Shocked” Todd Bridges Mentioned His Prison Encounter With Richard Ramirez On ‘Celebrity Beef’

The epic fight between Cynthia Bailey and Todd Bridges on Celebrity Big Brother was the stuff of dreams for internet gossip hounds! The friends briefly become foes after Bailey voted to keep fellow Real Housewives alum and alliance member Teddi Mellencamp in the house over member Bridges, who was a last-minute addition to the eviction block. Even though Mellencamp was voted out by the majority of the houseguests, Bridges felt betrayed by Bailey… even though they weren’t in the same alliance! Bridges famously told Bailey: “In the street, you cut my throat, I cut yours.” Even though Bailey and Bridges eventually made up in the Celebrity Big Brother house, Bailey fans (and even Bailey’s husband, TV host/actor Mike Hill) took to Twitter to defend the RHOA alum, and things got a bit intense for Bridges after he got evicted from the house.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Kelly Dodd Slams Real Housewives Of New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga Calling Her A “Loser” For Living Off Of Teresa Guidice

Listen, even the fans call The Real Housewives of New Jersey the Teresa Guidice show… and it kind of is. Tre has been working since day one, never an off-season, and no chance at all to not be nailed to the cross when she makes a mistake by the other ladies. Especially her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga. With all the […] The post Kelly Dodd Slams Real Housewives Of New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga Calling Her A “Loser” For Living Off Of Teresa Guidice appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
27K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy