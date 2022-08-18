Tamra Judge and Eddie Judge’s CUT Fitness Is Going Out Of Business

It’s the end of an era. People has reported that Tamra Judge and her husband, Eddie Judge , have officially shut down their gym, CUT Fitness. The news comes just weeks after the announcement of Tamra’s triumphant return to The Real Housewives of Orange County . And since the business was born on the show, it won’t be surprising if we see it die on the show too, whenever RHOC comes back for season 17 .

CUT Fitness, which is, for some reason, an acronym for “Cardio Unique Training,” opened back in 2013 in Rancho Santa Margarita, California. The self-described “micro gym” has long been the source of shade and scrutiny since it was never quite as active as your average Planet Fitness or Gold’s Gym . And back in 2020, many fans became concerned about the gym’s future when Tamra started selling old gym equipment on Instagram . At the time, however, she was adamant that the gym wasn’t going anywhere and that the pandemic wouldn’t stop them from thriving.

She wrote on Instagram in March 2020, “We are a small group gym. We don’t cater to the masses, ever. We never have more than 50 people here at a time.” Tamra continued, “We might be called a micro gym, but we are a very large facility, about 5,000 sq. ft.”

Two months after she posted that, she started posting on Instagram about gym equipment for sale, but the photos were captioned with a disclaimer saying the business wasn’t in danger.

“NOT CLOSING DOWN,” Tamra captioned the pictures of weights and kettlebells for sale. “Just restructuring of the business to a personal training studio….No more group classes. No longer need all this small equipment.”

Fast forward two years, and the CUT Fitness Instagram is selling large equipment, too. The business is restructuring into nothingness. Tamra admitted the bad news during a recent episode of Two T’s in A Pod while recalling a nasty comment she got from a fan who said, “Oh no wonder she’s going back to [ RHOC ]. She has no money, she has to close her gym down.”

Tamra clapped back, saying, “We decided to close our gym down way before I got asked back to the show. So that had nothing to do with anything that’s going on right now.”

As the conversation continued, she revealed that the pandemic was actually the beginning of the end for the gym.

“Listen, we almost made it to [ten] years. I’m proud of what we did, what we built. And you know what, you’ll all find out — more things are coming,” she teased. “It’s sad. It’s a loss. It’s 100% a loss. It’s hard.”

You have to give Tamra her props for keeping CUT Fitness alive for nearly ten years. That’s much longer than most marriages in the Real Housewives world, and most of the Housewive’s businesses never even make it past the discovery phase. So, Tamra should be proud of what she built, and surely, the next season of RHOC will showcase her next move.

