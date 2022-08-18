ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kim Zolciak Speaks Out After Daughter Ariana Biermann Was Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI

By Justin S
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mHgqw_0hLy7cf100

Don’t Be Tardy might be over, but that will never stop the Zolciak-Biermann household from making headlines. Kim Zolciak’s daughter, Ariana Biermann , was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of drunk driving. The 20-year-old was taken into custody in the wee hours of the night and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, improper/erratic lane change, and underage possession/purchase of alcohol. But she wasn’t alone. Her boyfriend, who’s also not old enough to drink, was arrested for DUI and allegedly furnishing alcohol to a minor. Mess.

Now that the dust has settled and Ariana’s bond has been posted, Kim is speaking out to defend her daughter. As reported by Page Six , the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star is confident that her daughter didn’t drive drunk and should have never been thrown in jail.

Ariana was involved in a minor fender bender,” Kim wrote on her Instagram stories. “When police arrived on scene, the investigating officer immediately initiated an investigation for DUI of alcohol. Despite Ariana’s constant invocation that she was upset and anxious from the minor accident, the office incorrectly concluded that she was impaired. That was not the case.”

Kim went on to explain that Ariana admitted to consuming marijuana because she was trying to be “cooperative and honest” with the police. However, on Instagram, Kim says that the cannabis couldn’t have possibly caused the accident because it was consumed well before the arrest. “[That was] over 24 hours prior to her contact with law enforcement,” Kim wrote in her daughter’s defense.

“While we have no further desire to litigate this case in the media, Ariana was not impaired by any substance, including alcohol or marijuana,” Kim asserted on Instagram, insisting that they will be fighting the charges.

“She wholly denies these allegations and intends to fight these charges because she is not guilty of them. Thus, we appreciate the general public allowing this case to be tried on its merits, and not rhetoric or incorrect conclusions.”

We can certainly allow the case to be tried on its merits, but that won’t stop us from judging. We’ll be watching this case to see if Ariana gets the charges dropped or officially stays on the books with a DUI before hitting the legal drinking age.

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED TO HEAR THAT ARIANA WAS ARRESTED? WHAT DO YOU THINK OF KIM COMING TO HER DAUGHTER’S DEFENSE ON INSTAGRAM?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Kim Zolciak Speaks Out After Daughter Ariana Biermann Was Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 25

Happy cat
5d ago

Yeah, no amount of denying or accusing the police of "overreacting" is going to change the fact her daughter REFUSED the breathalyzer AND the blood test! Innocent people don't refuse tests that would of proven their innocence!

Reply(3)
25
46..&..2
5d ago

wow a mother condoning her drunken daughter's actions next time she could kill somebody and go to prison how would you like that Mama

Reply
29
Jim Amos
5d ago

Let’s hear all the excuses mommy comes up with so her daughter doesn’t have be personally responsible for her actions. Good parenting. Celebrity legal system will come into play here

Reply
17
Related
In Touch Weekly

Ariana Biermann’s DUI Arrest: Mugshot, Court Updates, Mom Kim Zolciak’s Reaction and More

With Don’t Be Tardy alum Ariana Biermann‘s DUI arrest, her mugshot has since been released, the reality star’s mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann has broken her silence about her daughter’s trouble with the law and new information has come to light about Biermann’s cooperation with authorities. Keep reading for the complete details on the Bravo star’s arrest.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
People

TikTok Star Speaks Out After Her Son's Alleged Killer Is Arrested: 'Grateful, But Not Happy'

TikTok star Ophelia Nichols says she is "grateful, but not happy" after an arrest was made in her son's murder. Nichols' son Randon Lee was fatally shot at a gas station in Prichard, Alabama, in June. He was 18. On Thursday, 20-year-old Reuben Gulley was arrested in connection with the death, WALA-TV reported. Montgomery County jail records confirm Gulley is in custody on a single charge of murder.
PRICHARD, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Zolciak
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Dui#Real Housewives
OK! Magazine

Ashton Kutcher Steps Out With Mila Kunis & Their Kids After Revealing Terrifying Health Battle

Ashton Kutcher seems to be enjoying time with Mila Kunis and their kiddos after he shockingly revealed he previosuly battled a rare autoimmune disease which nearly robbed him of his vision and hearing.In photos from their outing, the That 70's Show costars took their daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5, out for frozen yogurt on Tuesday, August 17, in Los Angeles. The Black Swan star kept it casual in a jean romper and sneakers while Kutcher looked cool in a t-shirt and jeans combo.'FREEDOM': MILA KUNIS CONFESSED SHE WANTED TO FILM SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL WITH ASHTON KUTCHER TO GET...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Black Enterprise

Accused Georgia Mother Arrested at a Funeral Home For Allegedly Drowning Infant Daughter

Police placed a Georgia mother under arrest and charged her with second-degree murder for allegedly drowning her seven-month-old daughter last month, People reports. Authorities took Shaquila Feaster, 31, into custody at a Decatur funeral home, officials said, according to The Atlanta-Journal Constitution. Feaster allegedly left her infant daughter unsupervised in...
DECATUR, GA
HollywoodLife

‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna Lets Erika Jayne ‘Have It’ & Calls Her Out On Her ‘Out Of Control’ Drinking

Erika Jayne‘s drinking got so out of control during the July 27 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that Lisa Rinna felt the need to step in and check Erika on her recent behavior. But before we get to that, let’s start from the beginning. This week’s episode picked up where last week’s left off — at Diana Jenkins‘ holiday party.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Popculture

'90 Day Fiancé' Alum Gets Married Following Divorce From TLC Show Marriage

Jorge Nava is a married man again! The 90 Day Fiancé alum, who stepped into the spotlight with ex-wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko back in Season 4 of the TLC show, officially tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Rhoda Blua Sunday in Las Vegas, TMZ reports. Rhoda, who is legally taking Jorge's last name, reportedly married the father of her two children at a Vegas wedding chapel before the two hit the strip for a night of gambling and celebration.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
27K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy