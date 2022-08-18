ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

Earthquake reported in Anderson Co.

By Bethany Fowler
 5 days ago

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An earthquake was reported early Thursday morning in Anderson County.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake measured a magnitude of 2.1 at around 2 a.m.

The earthquake was reported four miles southeast of Homeland park, miles away from Elgin.

WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

