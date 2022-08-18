ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A month into 988, call volumes up, but state behavioral health infrastructure isn’t

By Camalot Todd
Nevada Current
Nevada Current
 5 days ago
Nevada’s challenges are unique in that unlike some other parts of the country, the state is entering the program without coordinated behavioral health services in place beforehand. (Image by StockSnap from Pixabay )

A month ago, on July 16, the nation and Nevada launched 988 , the new three-digit number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, connecting people in emotional distress to 24-hour, 7-day-a-week free and confidential support.

It was step one in creating the nation’s first comprehensive crisis behavioral health care system based on having someone to call, someone to come and somewhere to go.

Some of Nevada’s challenges in the launch process are the same as those faced nationally.  For instance, callers might be waiting 45 seconds before being routed through the national intake to a live person providing local assistance. States are also combating online misinformation on how law enforcement is involved.

But Nevada’s challenges are also unique in that unlike some other parts of the country, the state is entering the program without coordinated behavioral health services in place beforehand.

Building the rest of the infrastructure for 988 could take years. The state needs to coordinate and train mobile crisis teams, build crisis stabilization centers and craft regulations on how telecommunications companies will implement the small surcharge authorized in state law to fund the new 988 system, all while at the same time trying to help Nevadans in crisis now.

“I think the biggest challenge we are all aware of is that while we are planning and working towards implementation, we also want to make sure that individuals in crisis today also have access to those services today,” said Stephanie Woodard, senior advisory on behavioral health for the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services .

Nevada’s needs are immediate. It continuously ranks at the bottom of all states in access to care and higher prevalence of mental illness, according to the nonprofit Mental Health America’s annual rankings .

Recent data was unavailable, but in 2020 nearly 24,000 people in Nevada called the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, according to the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

In the first two weeks after the state launched the new number on July 16, nonprofit Crisis Support Services of Nevada, a National Suicide Prevention Lifeline partner that operated the state’s suicide hotline since 1966, estimates calls increased by 30% . Crisis Support Services also still fields calls from the suicide hotline number, which remains active, so increased call volume suggests the public rollout of the 988 number in July resonated effectively with the public.

The nonprofit increased staffing by 35 people, including three who are bilingual, in the last three months to prepare for the increase in calls, said Rachelle Pellissier, executive director of Crisis Support Services of Nevada.

The goal for Crisis Support Services is to have a 95% call answer time in 20 seconds, she said.

The answer time in Nevada has been averaging between 14-20 seconds, but those in crisis are routed to the national hub where the intake is roughly 45 seconds before they are redirected to either their state (based on area code) or to the Veterans hotline. It takes about a minute from the time a person in emotional distress calls 988 until they are connected to someone in Nevada.

“They need to shorten that because people in a crisis, they’re hanging up if it’s too long,” Pellissier said.

Call wait times at the national level aren’t the only issues states face — only four states: Nevada, Virginia, Colorado and Washington passed legislation to ensure state funding for 988.

Last year, the Legislature passed Senate Bill 390 authorizing  at most a 35-cent charge per person, per line, per month in Nevada to fund the 988 system. But the state is still working with telecommunication companies to develop the regulations to implement the surcharge. Ideally, the regulations will be presented to the Nevada Board of Health by December, said Woodard.

These problems exist at the same time as a slew of other issues arise when it comes to building the physical infrastructure to have a coordinated state-wide crisis response effort, including training and onboarding mobile crisis teams and creating the physical locations for the crisis facilities.

While Nevada has some mobile crisis teams in operations, the state is working on crafting provider qualifications, and then must select from a handful of providers that have applied for the funding, before launching designated crisis mobile teams, said Woodard .

The state received a grant through The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) and is working with applicant organizations on setting the standards for operating the centers, while also waiting for Medicaid ( the single largest payer of mental healthcare in America ) to craft a reimbursement policy for those centers, said Woodard.

“The undertaking of establishing a crisis stabilization center is pretty significant,” Woodard said. “Our plan for ensuring that we get our crisis stabilization centers up and running and operational is a way out.”

Woodard anticipates some of the centers will open in the next year to year and a half.

As all of this unfolds through bureaucratic mazes, false information swirls in the public domain — including that 988 shares a person’s location with law enforcement. 988 does not use geolocation and instead relies on area codes to route calls to local centers.

For decades, law enforcement has been the de facto first responder to immediate mental health crises in America, often with deadly results. . This reliance helped establish the stigma that mental illness relates to criminalization in the collective consciousness, said Pellissier.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 800-273-8255. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline changed its number to 988 on July 16, 2022. The original lifeline is live. Nevadans can reach services by calling, texting or chatting online.

To find mental and behavioral health services in Nevada, visit: behavioralhealthvn.org .

988 was designed to shift away from relying on law enforcement and create a separate system for people to get behavioral health care from trained professionals. But it will take years to build out, she said.

In the meantime, the only time law enforcement is called is when the individual is at risk of harm or death — and only because there are so few other options available. As the state and the nation work to build a system of care tailored to behavioral health, 988 call centers like Crisis Support Services of Nevada have to work to build trust in people’s most vulnerable times of need.

The only way they can do that is by being there when someone calls, Pellissier said.

“988 is just the phone number. That was just the first step in the behavioral health care system, just make it easy to call,” she said. “This is the beautiful first step, yes it makes it easier for people to get to us but we still have to build these other services and it’s not going to happen overnight.”

The post A month into 988, call volumes up, but state behavioral health infrastructure isn’t appeared first on Nevada Current .

Nevada Current

Lombardo’s plan to fix all Nevada’s problems? Jailing people for running stop signs.

Policy, politics and progressive commentary During remarks last weekend at Adam Laxalt’s Annual Wingnuts/Lambnuts Hootenanny for Fox News Viewers (not the event’s official name), Republican candidate for governor Joe Lombardo indicated that to him, crime is not just an important issue. It’s the only issue. “One of the most important things,” Lombardo said, “is the wrong direction we’re going in […] The post Lombardo’s plan to fix all Nevada’s problems? Jailing people for running stop signs. appeared first on Nevada Current.
Nevada Current

Cortez Masto, Rosen join Republicans in exempting investment firms from tax

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada’s U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen say they were protecting small business and ensuring passage of the Inflation Reduction Act when they joined five other Democrats in voting with Republicans to exempt companies controlled by private equity and investment funds from the 15% minimum corporate tax approved by the U.S. Senate.   But […] The post Cortez Masto, Rosen join Republicans in exempting investment firms from tax appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

State can’t stop move to hand-counting paper ballots, attempt to regulate it

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Ahead of Nye County’s planned switch to hand-counting paper ballots, an idea borne from conspiracy theories around mass voting fraud that officials including Nye’s former elections clerk warned is prone to human error, the Nevada Secretary of State is attempting to provide some order to what election groups fear will be chaos. The proposed temporary […] The post State can’t stop move to hand-counting paper ballots, attempt to regulate it appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Women discuss access to mental health, economic barriers during roundtable with Rep. Lee

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The 2022 election is about “electing someone who is going to stand up,” for women, U.S. Rep. Susie Lee said Monday at a roundtable centered around Southern Nevada moms. “I think women in this country are very fearful,” Lee said.  Lee, a two-term Democrat who is seeking a third term, said she hosted the event […] The post Women discuss access to mental health, economic barriers during roundtable with Rep. Lee appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

The big Republican endorsement of a Democrat we’re all waiting for

Policy, politics and progressive commentary High-powered Republican political consultant and high-dollar lobbyist Pete Ernaut endorsed Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto over Republican challenger Adam Laxalt.  Cortez Masto  has also been endorsed by a trio of rural Nevada Republican officials – the mayors of Winnemucca and Ely, and a Churchill County commissioner. One-time Republican state Senate Majority Leader and 2018 GOP […] The post The big Republican endorsement of a Democrat we’re all waiting for appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Southern Nevada homeless count finds more people on the streets

Policy, politics and progressive commentary After a steady decline in homelessness over the last several years, recent data found an uptick in people living on the streets this year, including families.   The recent results from the 2022 Point-in-Time Count and Survey, conducted in February, showed the largest increase in homelessness since 2019 and found 5,645 people experiencing homelessness. The number […] The post Southern Nevada homeless count finds more people on the streets appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

NV Energy seeks right to stick ratepayers with Greenlink bill

Policy, politics and progressive commentary When NV Energy turned to Nevada lawmakers last year to salvage a massive transmission line project that state utility regulators had already partially denied because of the potential cost to ratepayers, the utility’s CEO testified any increase to customers was years away.  “We will put thousands of people to work today and Nevadans will not […] The post NV Energy seeks right to stick ratepayers with Greenlink bill  appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Nevada Current

