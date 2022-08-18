Steve Sarkisian gives telling take on what went wrong in 2021

Tim Warner | Getty Images

The 2021 campaign was not what one would consider starting off on the right foot for the Steve Sarkisian era in Austin. A 5-7 record, including a 3-6 stretch in the Big 12, isn’t up to standard for those at Texas. Sarkisian knows what laid at the heart of the issue, though, and is hoping to see his team improve on it this time around.

Sarkisian talked about his Texas program in an interview with Chris Low at ESPN. He says not all of the Longhorn players from last season bought into his new regime. In turn, the locker room divided over it early and continued to splinter throughout the season.

“The kids knew not everybody in that locker room was all-in last year. I think they could feel it and they wanted to weed out some of the warts, some of the bad apples,” said Sarkisian. “They got a sense of reality about some of the things we were talking about and trying to instill last offseason. I don’t know how much they gave credence to it and then those same things reared their ugly head in-season.”

If this was true anywhere, it was on the defensive end. Texas produced a Top-20 offense last year that averaged 35.2 points per game. However, they also put out a defense that barely cracked the Top-100 by giving up 31.1 points a contest. The Longhorns allowed 40 or more points three times, including two games where teams scored 50 plus.

Regardless of where this issue was rooted, this Texas team can’t afford to falter the same way. Steve Sarkisian’s long term future may very well depend on it. Sarkisian says his players have come a long way in correcting it, though. They’ve bought into his philosophy this time around and are better prepared to enter this season.

“They came back in January with this mindset of, ‘We’ve got to take these things to heart because they will show up again,'” Sarkisian said. “They’ve made that investment and bought into every aspect of it. You can feel it amongst our team.”

Texas has a lot of opportunity if they can take pride in themselves and Sarkisian’s culture. They have an early season matchup against preseason No. 1 Alabama and a more manageable Big 12 than in year’s past. If the Longhorns can put these pieces back together, they may very well be back sooner than we think.