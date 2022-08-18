ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

People on TikTok are photoshopping Andrew Tate to look feminine

By Ariana Baio
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago

People on TikTok are trolling Andrew Tate by photoshopping feminine clothing and features onto him.

Since the former kickboxer went viral for his misogynistic and harmful rhetoric toward women , people are taking an opportunity to mock Tate and reverse the impact of his words in any way they can.

Most recently, there have been a string of viral videos where TikTokers take a photo of Tate and photoshop him into a woman - something they believe he would be offended by.

The hope is that Tate will see the video and assume his message is being wrongly interpreted.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Several videos have racked up millions of views including one from user petervpz which has over four million views and 890k+ likes.

The TikToker turned Tate into a ballerina using a photo of Tate flexing in the mirror at the gym.

"Coquette andrew," the caption reads.

@petervpz

coquette andrew🎀🍥🩰 #andrewtate #topg #andrewtatequotes #andrewtate🔥✨ #coquette

"Impeccable form andy-boo," a commenter wrote.

"The best part is that he'd be genuinely offended by this," another person added.

Another video from sunny_.v1 take a photo of Tate and adds a crop top, ripped jeans, plump glossy lips, colored hair, and eyelashes to make him look more feminine.

The same user has made several videos dressing Tate in different styles of clothing.

@sunny_.v1

"He’s bringing back strong yassculinity," a commenter wrote.

"I hope miss tate sees this herself i rlly do," another person said.

TikTok user Avie took a photo of Tate and 'yassified' him by giving him long hair, makeup, and turning his stern face into a smile. With over 132k+ views, people found the editing very funny.

@bataviee

🥰🥰🍷🍷😍😍😜 #slay #yassified #andrewtate #andrewtatequotes #queen


Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Who is Andrew Tate and why has he suddenly gone viral?

If you’re a social media user, the chances are you’ve probably seen Andrew Tate popping up on your feed recently.Every other video seems to feature him on TikTok and Instagram over the last few weeks, and he’s become one of the most ubiquitous faces on the app – as well as one of the most controversial.But who is Andrew Tate and why has he suddenly gone viral?Here’s everything you need to know.Who is Andrew Tate?Tate, 35, is a former professional kickboxer, entrepreneur and content creator, who runs an online course in “modern wealth creation” at his own “Hustlers University”, which...
COMBAT SPORTS
Indy100

Andrew Tate has finally been banned from TikTok

The controversial influencer Andrew Tate, known for his provocative comments about women and masculinity, has been banned from TikTok. Tate, a former kickboxer and Big Brother contestant, has gone viral in recent months after his clips were widely circulated on apps such as TikTok, where the majority of his content was aimed at young men leading him to be accused of toxic masculinity and misogyny. Duplicate videos of Tate are also reportedly being banned.TikTok has now moved to ban Tate from the platform because of the content he was producing. In a statement given to the Washington Post, a spokesperson...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Did Andrew Tate get banned from social media because of a Daz Games video?

Andrew Tate has finally been banned from social media, including platforms Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. His affiliate program for Hustlers University has also been stopped. The former kickboxer's misogynistic views have understandably been met with anger and backlash – but worryingly, Tate has garnered fans across the world. His toxic influence has even poured into primary schools, with one teacher saying they had seen 11-year-old Tate fans telling female classmates they're "fat" and "use men for money." Tate's social media presence started its descent last week when Meta banished the so-called internet personality from its platforms. TikTok and YouTube...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Weatherman named Andrew Tate hit with abuse intended for the controversial influencer

Andrew Tate has made headlines recently after facing criticism for his "misogynistic" views and now has been permanently banned on social media platforms, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.Given these recent developments, it's not the best time to be online if you share the same name as the controversial influencer, as one man called Andrew Tate found out after he received a barrage of abuse from people who mistakenly thought he was the former kickboxer and internet personality.Andrew Tate, a weatherman for local TV station KLTV in Texas was using his Twitter to share the latest weather updates for Texans when...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Tate
Indy100

Biggest takeaways from Meghan Markle's first podcast

Meghan Markle has finally dropped her hotly anticipated podcast Archetypes on Spotify, which has already reigned in thousands of listeners. In the series, the Duchess of Sussex will sit down with experts to have "uncensored conversations" to unveil and understand the stereotypes about women and how they play into and shape our culture today. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex partnered with Spotify in 2020 after sharing their love for podcasts – especially during the pandemic. They said Archewell Audio was "committed to producing programming that uplifts and entertains audiences around the world; spotlights diverse perspectives and voices; and builds...
TENNIS
Indy100

Aubrey O'Day accused of photoshopping ‘holiday’ pictures in viral TikTok

Aubrey O'Day has been called out on the internet and accused of photoshopping her vacation pictures.The former Danity Kane member and self-described "world traveller" often posts snaps from beautiful nature spots and includes inspirational quotes alongside them for her 954,000 followers.But the photos caught the attention of TikToker Sophie (@residualdata) who felt that something wasn't quite right about the images, as she said in the clip how O'Day "apparently went on this vacation around Bali, by just Photoshopping herself into pictures. And it’s truly like every single picture."Different images from O'Day posts appeared on screen and the TikToker also demonstrated...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Photoshop#Long Hair#Jeans#Tiktokers
Indy100

Andrew Tate's Hustler's University affiliate scheme shut down after social media bans

Andrew Tate has shut down his affiliate marketing program at Hustler's University due to his recent Facebook and Instagram bans on Friday (19 August).In the program, the "students" could earn a commission for each new member that signed up using their links.People online often questioned how the professional kickboxer, entrepreneur, and content creator– who is outspoken about his controversial ideologies—could gain notability on social media platforms.And many of them attributed his popularity to the Hustler's University affiliate program.For $50 a month, Hustler's University provides lessons on crypto investing and drop shipping and claims that students can earn more than $10,000...
COLLEGES
Indy100

Andrew Tate claims he was 'playing a comedic character' after social media bans

Andrew Tate has spoken out after being banned from Instagram and Facebook. The controversial internet personality has become one of the most divisive figures on social media in recent times. He is known for his misogynistic and harmful rhetoric toward women. Numerous outlets have called him out and claimed he was proving a dangerous influence on young men and boys over recent times. Tate was banned on the Meta-owned for violating its policies citing dangerous organisations or individuals, and now he’s issued a response. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter He claimed he was 'playing a comedic character' and that...
INTERNET
Indy100

TikTok cosmetic surgeon became 'obsessed with Lady Gaga's double chin'

Leaked WhatsApp messages between two former Australian cosmetic surgeons appear to show on obsessive desire to liposuction Lady Gaga's neck. A recent report from The Sydney Morning Herald show that Dr. Daniel Aronov and Dr. Daniel Lanzer from the now-defunct Daniel Lanzer Clinics allegedly spoke about operating on the pop star's neck openly in a chat of others doctors and nurses from the office. "Is it wrong that all I can think about during my inflight entertainment is how much I'd love to give Lady Gaga neck lipo?" An alleged message from Dr. Aronov reads. Dr. Lanzer replied, "Write to...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Funny Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Indy100

How to do the AI death prediction trend on TikTok

TikTok has rapidly become the go-to destination for new trends and inspiration. Some can be incredibly useful while others are hilariously pointless in the name of fun – but now, there's a new one dominating the platform, and it's rather morbid. People are turning to TikTok to get a "prediction" on their death – and it's proving popular amongst users with over 41.3 million views on the hashtag alone. It's not a complex trend as such. All TikTokers are required to do is record a brief video of themselves using this sound and this filter – or you can type...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

'Brazilian Hugh Hefner' and his eight wives spark backlash among neighbours

A man dubbed the “Brazilian Hugh Hefner” and his eight wives received a chilling message from angry neighbours because of their lifestyle. Arthur O Urso and his wives want to live in a “mansion of free love” he is building, but their unusual stance on monogamy and sexual freedom has raised eyebrows in the community. Urso has been inspired by Hefner’s Playboy mansion and has begun construction on a plot of land to build on. But the locals soon made their feelings clear as Urso found graffiti on the wall of the property urging him and his eight wives to leave the area. The...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Coleen Rooney hits back at claims that she used Photoshop on her pictures

Coleen Rooney, 36, hit back at trolls who accused her of photoshopping a recent photo. The mum-of-four took to Twitter with a "stunning" snap sporting a red fitted dress and heels in her and Wayne's £20 million mansion. Rooney shared a special meaning behind the shoes, writing: "Love that these shoes made an appearance for a fantastic party last week ….. wore them for Wayne’s 18th birthday!!! #vintageheels."Fans were quick to compliment the WAG, with many saying their spacious home was "house goals". Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterMeanwhile, something didn't sit right with others, who claimed it...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Meghan Markle debuts new podcast exposing millions of ways that women are 'boxed in'

Meghan Markle has officially released a podcast - and it's set to expose the millions of ways women in society are "boxed in."The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry announced a "multi-year partnership" between Spotify and their production company Archewell Audio in 2020.And on Tuesday (23 August), the very first full episode of Archetypes, hosted by Markle, was released.Her first guest is her long-term friend and tennis legend, Serena Williams.In the episode, Markle, 41, began by talking about feeling "furious" as an 11-year-old when she saw a Procter & Gamble commercial that advertised its dishwashing soap to women only.Taking action,...
TENNIS
Indy100

A new Instagram feature looks suspiciously like BeReal

Instagram is trialling a new feature and it looks oddly familiar.According to Alessandro Paluzzi, a developer known for his ability to reverse-engineer apps and discover unpublished features, the social media platform is launching Candid Challenges which asks people to take quick snaps of what they are up to at a random point in the day, using rear and front cameras.When the photo is taken, it goes to people's story, and hmm this sounds like something we've heard of...BeReal, which was launched in 2019 and has surged in popularity over the last few months, is an app which sends users a...
CELL PHONES
Indy100

Hundreds of ducks surround a car leaving viewers in stitches

While out on the roads, there are plenty of hazards that could hold you up and cause you to arrive late to wherever you’re heading, but we bet ducks have never crossed your mind as one of them. Turns out they very much could be, as a viral clip showing hundreds of ducks surrounding a car has amazed the internet. The video was posted on Reddit’s r/Damnthatsinteresting sub with the caption, “Hundreds of ducks surrounding one particular car”. It has 65,500 upvotes from users who couldn’t believe their eyes. In the clip taken from inside another vehicle at the scene, a flock of...
ANIMALS
Indy100

Teen House of the Dragon star deletes Twitter following fan backlash

House of the Dragon star Emily Carey has deleted her Twitter account following backlash after she explained how she humanised her character.The 19-year-old British actor plays a young Alicent Hightower in the HBO series which premiered on August 21, who in the books eventually grows up to become a villain.So back in July when Carey said at Comic Con in San Diego that she created a backstory to humanise the character, die-hard fans of George RR Martin's books were not impressed with the anecdote.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter“There were some gaps that we had to fill, so...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Women are showing solidarity with Sanna Marin by sharing videos of themselves partying

Women are supporting Finland's prime minister Sanna Marin by posting videos of themselves partying in solidarity after she was filmed doing the same.The 36-year-old received criticism when a report from Iltalehti newspaper emerged that Marin partied along with several other Finnish public figures. A video featuring Marin dancing went viral, also including singer Alma, influencer Janita Autio, TV host Tinni Wikström, YouTuber Ilona Ylikorpi, radio host Karoliina Tuominen, stylist Vesa Silver and MP Ilmari Nurminen from Ms Marin’s Social Democratic Party.As a result, Marin commented on the footage and said: "I danced, sang, and partied - perfectly legal things....
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Indy100

187K+
Followers
15K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy