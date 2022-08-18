Back-to-school: Local expert shares what parents should do to get their children mentally ready

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Whether your children have already started back at school or they’re enjoying the last days of summer, a health and wellness expert says you can help make the transition smoother.

Parents should rein in their kids’ late nights, says wellness coach Niashani Washington.

“I would definitely prioritize sleep, making sure that they have what they need to calm down, a nice sleep routine in the evening,” Washington says.

For some kids it’s more than just first day jitters. Washington says, whether it’s school safety or COVID concerns, it’s important to make your child feel safe before they set out.

“Set aside some time to talk and find out what their biggest fears are. Why are they anxious about going to school? What’s the worst thing that could possibly happen, and then trying to squash those fears for them before their first day starts,” Washington says.

She says meditation and cutting back on screens can help children get ready for the new year.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram