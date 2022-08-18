Wings vs. Sun Prediction and Odds for WNBA Playoffs First Round (Can Dallas Upset Connecticut Without Ogunbowale?)

Read full article on original website
Related
Sky withstand Liberty challenge to advance in WNBA Playoffs: Best memes and reactions
The Sky survived a late surge from the Liberty to close out the WNBA Playoffs series with Candace Parker and Courtney Vandersloot drawing huge praise. The defending champion Chicago Sky are moving on to the next phase of the WNBA Playoffs thanks to heroic performances from Candace Parker and Courtney Vandersloot.
NBA trade rumors: Surprise team is shaking up Kevin Durant landscape
A new team is now in the running for Brooklyn Nets star and trade piece Kevin Durant. Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, and while things have been reportedly slow-moving thus far, a new team joining the sweepstakes could be the catalyst needed to move things along.
Parents of Astros' Alvarez come from Cuba to see 1st game
HOUSTON (AP) — When Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez stepped up to the plate in the first inning Tuesday night, he had three extra special guests cheering for him. Fresh after arriving from Cuba, his father, Agustín Eduardo Álvarez Salazar, teary-eyed mother Mailyn Cadogan Reyes and brother Yonder Alvarez Cadogan each proudly wore a No 44 Alvarez jersey as they gazed wide-eyed at the field, watching the Houston star play professionally for the first time. “This is one of my biggest moments in my entire life,” his father told The Associated Press in Spanish through a translator. “And I could be able to say so many words, but the truth is that there are no words to express what I’m feeling right now.” His son did his part, too, getting an early hit as the AL West leaders beat Minnesota 4-2.
5 most likely players to be traded after Kevin Durant makes up with Nets
With Kevin Durant now remaining with the Brooklyn Nets, here are the five most likely players to be traded. On the very first day of NBA free agency, Kevin Durant shocked the world by requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Even with all of the reported list of preferred destinations for Durant and discussions between the Nets and various teams, nothing transpired. After over a month, there is finally some clarity.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 must-see players for Packers in preseason finale vs. Chiefs
Going into the final week of the NFL preseason, it is arguably the most important game for some Green Bay Packers players who are on the borderline of making the 53-man roster. This is their final chance to showcase their talents during a live football game, not just practice. With...
FanSided
276K+
Followers
524K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0