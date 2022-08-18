ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

How Janet Jackson broke laptops running Windows XP

By Sean Endicott
Windows Central
Windows Central
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jsVcs_0hLy5Ktd00

What you need to know

  • The music video for Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation caused certain laptops from the 1990s to crash.
  • The issue was caused by the song emitting a tone that was the resonant frequency for a popular hard drive used at the time.
  • Manufacturers solved the problem by filtering out the frequency during audio playback.

Before Kim Kardashian broke the internet, Janet Jackson broke laptops running Windows XP. The music video for Jackson's Rhythm Nation created a perplexing issue that caused the hard drives of laptops to crash. Microsoft's Raymond Chen explained the phenomenon in a recent dev blog post .

Rhythm Nation's music video included a tone that matched the resonant frequency of a popular hard drive at the time. A resonant frequency causes an object to vibrate at a specific rate, which can cause it to break. A more common example is a glass shattering when exposed to a note that matches its resonant frequency.

Back in the 90s, Jackson wasn't just shattering pop chart records; she was breaking hard drives. "It turns out that the song contained one of the natural resonant frequencies for the model of 5400 rpm laptop hard drives that they and other manufacturers used," said Chen.

Interestingly, the music video didn't just affect the laptop playing the song, it could cause neighboring laptops to crash as well. The problem affected several models of laptops, though Chen didn't specify which brands ran into the issue.

Chen added, "they discovered something extremely weird: Playing the music video on one laptop caused a laptop sitting nearby to crash, even though that other laptop wasn’t playing the video!"

Manufacturers addressed the issue by filtering out the audio frequency during playback. Presumably, the filter is no longer inside devices, since the best Windows laptops feature SSDs. There certainly aren't any models using a 5400 RPM hard drive from the 90s.

We've embedded Jackson's music video below. Just make sure not to watch it on or near an unpatched computer with an ancient hard drive.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Janet Jackson
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Laptop#Windows Laptops#Music Video#Smart Phone#Jackson S Rhythm Nation
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Windows Central

Windows Central

138
Followers
1K+
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Windows Central is the next-generation destination for news, advice and buying recommendations on the Windows ecosystem, products, and accessories.

 https://www.windowscentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy