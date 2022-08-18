ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruso, ND

Weather Service: Three tornadoes hit the Ruso area August 15

By Keith Darnay
 5 days ago

RUSO, N.D. ( KXNET ) — The National Weather Service says a total of three tornadoes touched down in the Ruso area Monday evening, with one being rated as an EF-2.

In a report issued late Wednesday, the service outlined the chronology of the roughly hour-long outbreak and the damage caused by the twisters.

The first tornado touched down about four miles east of Ruso around 5:08 p.m., August 15. It was a short-lived event lasting about one minute and didn’t cause any damages.

The second tornado developed about two miles south of Ruso around 5:10 p.m., and slowly moved south, snapping hardwood trees in a shelterbelt and destroying an animal shelter. It dissipated after 25 minutes four miles south of Ruso. The weather service said, based on the damage, this tornado was rated an EF-1 with winds of about 110 miles per hour.

The third tornado developed around 5:30 p.m,. about five miles south of Ruso, while the second tornado was still on the ground. This tornado moved south, destroying three small wood granaries, flipped over a seed cart attached to an air seeder, tossed round hay bales and flipped anhydrous tanks. The tornado then dissipated around 5:50 p.m., about eight miles south of Ruso. Based on the damages, this tornado was rated EF-2 with wind speeds around 120 mph.

PHOTOS: Tornadoes take over McLean County

In its report, the National Weather Service made a point of thanking the Mclean County Emergency Manager and other county and city officials and area residents. “Their photos, videos and event details were very valuable in determining what happened in this multi-tornado event,” the service noted.

